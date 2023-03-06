Educators just trying to give answers
The medical profession has come to the conclusion that people are born the way they are, whether it’s straight, gay or in between. What the educators are trying to do is simply answer the questions that the kids ask, not indoctrinate them, but give them intelligent answers with correct medical information that is available today.
Don’t park in fire zone
People are parking in the fire zone at Publix shopping center in Hernando. Where are the police?
Sell every car with a generator
Reading the Sound Off on March 1 today, I’ve got to agree (Page A9). I like a few of those articles, especially the one about electric cars and California with the rainstorms and Michigan with the snowstorms. This is our great idea of wanting everything electric. Now what are these people going to do when power is restored? Now they can’t even go to their cars to get warm because they ain’t going to have no gas or no electricity. I think if they’re going to make this electric, every new car should be sold with a generator. This is ridiculous what we’re going forward to the future with. Very stupid.
Don’t kill the alligators
I would like to comment on Wednesday, March 1’s Sound Offs wherein the callers talked about alligators (Page A9). I do not believe that alligators should be killed. There is an alligator sanctuary south of Orlando called Gatorland. They rescue and rehabilitate and keep alligators. All alligators deserve to live.
Jobs are not who you are
Your jobs are not who you are. Your jobs in life are what you do. In the obituaries, your jobs should not be listed as more important than your family. The family you left behind should be listed first before what you did for a living.
Politics is always involved
It’s really quite funny all the complaints about politics being involved in education. Truly, really, seriously are you, people? Politics is involved all the way from pre-K all the way through university level – always has been, always will be. I would make a suggestion that maybe those of you who think politics should not be involved, maybe you ought to get an education.
Makes one wonder
It seems our HOA executive board wants to pit neighbor against neighbor. They decided to commandeer three unnamed neighbors to drive through the neighborhood looking for violations. We thought we had an architectural committee of three whose purpose is to look for anything out of order. Doesn’t the executive board trust these three people to do their jobs? ... Makes one wonder.
Male-female crimes
On “The male-female crime ratio” (Wednesday, March 1’s Page A9 Sound Off): Because of the Sound Off, the Chronicle seems very interested in getting to the bottom of the crime problem, so let’s take it a step further…Let’s just show how many crimes are committed. It would be interesting. Male or female, how many are committed? That would be interesting. Go Chronicle.
Derelict boat issue
I’m calling about the derelict boat that is, over a week now, on the side of Pleasant Grove Road. It’s still there after repeated calls. The sheriff’s department put a red sticker on the windshield. Someone stole the windshield. Now they’re starting to fill it up with trash. My neighbor called code enforcement and he said he would try to get it to the dump. They said, “No, leave it there because we have to write a ticket on it.” So it still sits there after one week. God forbid, if somebody hits it in the middle of the night and gets killed. Nobody wants to pick up this trash that’s on the side of the road and could possibly kill somebody.
Administrator is doing a good job
…Administrator Howard…works for Citrus County. It is wonderful to have an administrator who is finally doing the job, filling vacant positions, enforcing the rules for everyone and actually getting out and meeting the employees and listening to their concerns. Maybe employees will even receive annual reviews and merit raises under his watch – all things that former Administrator Oliver didn’t do for his employees or the county. It’s easy for numbers to look good on paper when employees aren’t being paid a living wage, roads aren’t being fixed, leaky roofs aren’t repaired, and the list goes on and on. All of this is being dumped into Mr. Howard’s lap so he can be the one that looks like the bad guy.
This is the simple truth
This Sound Off is the simple truth. Afraid of losing Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security? The real problem with Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security is the trillions of dollars being spent. When America goes bankrupt, there will be no Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Your choice: sunset or bankrupt – your vote.
Thank you, thank you!
Thank you, thank you! Last Friday evening, Feb. 24, five of us friends were eating at the Boil Yard. My husband and the other two men were wearing their veteran caps. As a gentleman who was seated near us left, he looked towards our table and said, “Thank you for your service.” The guys all thanked him for acknowledging them. We finished eating and asked for our check. The waitress told us our meals had already been paid for. We couldn’t believe it. What a wonderful surprise. We all then said it had to be the man who thanked the guys. It was like getting two surprises; not only the gift of having our meal paid for, but also, with the way the world is today – with all the negativeness, shootings and lying in the world – there are still caring and appreciative people to those who served. We will pass your kindness forward. God bless you and thank you again.
Guess who loses?
(Re Wednesday, March 1’s front-page story) Court battle: If Swiftmud, which is taxpayer funded, can’t resolve an issue with the county commissioners, which are taxpayer funded, and they have to go to court, which is taxpayer funded, guess who loses?
Title search would be cheaper
(Re Wednesday, March 1’s front-page story, “Swiftmud, county can’t settle campground dispute”): Do Swiftmud and the county not know about a title search? It would be a whole lot cheaper than going to court.
Give us a break
Wow. The proposed Duke rate increase is lower than proposed (see Thursday, March 2’s front-page story). Why an increase at all? Isn’t Duke benefiting from users who have electric vehicles? Every utility, business, insurance company – both home and auto – have passed along huge increases. Where does that leave us, the consumer? Give us a break instead of an increase.
Trouble getting diabetes meds
I’m wondering why no one is talking about the fact that insulin medications Levemir and Trulicity are on backorder and the pharmacies have no idea when they’re going to be available again. Why isn’t anyone talking about this? I can get a different insulin, but the Trulicity is a once-a-week treatment to help control my A1C and there is nothing to replace that. Someone should be talking about this.
Out of control growth
This Sound Off is about out-of-control growth. There are those who think the growth in Citrus County is the goose that lays golden eggs by increasing the tax base. Sorry, we will see more taxes. It is already too late for normal growth by design. All this growth will continue to dismantle rural Citrus County and make it another congested county.
Car insurance going up, too
I’m calling Sound Off to say not only is the price of bread and milk and groceries and everything else going up, here I have no tickets, no accidents and my car insurance just went up $28.
Why eat foreign fish?
I’d like to know why we have to eat fish from Indonesia (bought at a grocery store) and I forget what country (another grocery store) gets their shrimp and fish from. (A restaurant’s seafood is from) another country. Why can’t we have fish from Alaska, our oceans and from the gulf? Why can’t we? Why do we have to be forced to eat these countries’ products? Every time you want to buy something, you have to call and find out where it is made. These corporations aren’t paying their dues; they’re just looking for profits. It’s all about greed.
Crazy pets in stores
I work at (a grocery store) and customers have been bringing in all kinds of crazy pets. One is a monkey with a diaper on, a bird, any type of dog, which they don’t have any papers on them, and the store is saying it’s OK to bring your animals. Plus, they also leave their dogs in the cars in the cold winter with no food or water. Everybody can bring their pets in stores.
Zoning commission not being helpful
The members of the Citrus County Zoning Commission have continuously gone against the wishes of our residents. We seriously want to know why they keep destroying the property values of so many of our residents. They’re probably doing nothing wrong, but in the interests of those who continuously suffer from their decisions, they should have a forensic accountant review their finances annually for the protection of our citizens. If they don’t agree to have this done, they shouldn’t be allowed to serve on the commission.