Homosassa deserves coverage

(Re March 13’s front-page story, “Old Homosassa Heritage,” and March 15’s Page A3 story, “Center offers learning – and so much more,” “Old Homosassa Learning Center helping to build the community”): How nice it is that the Chronicle has highlighted the Old Homosassa area two days (this week). The MacRaes have done a lot of great things in this area.

