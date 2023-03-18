Homosassa deserves coverage
(Re March 13’s front-page story, “Old Homosassa Heritage,” and March 15’s Page A3 story, “Center offers learning – and so much more,” “Old Homosassa Learning Center helping to build the community”): How nice it is that the Chronicle has highlighted the Old Homosassa area two days (this week). The MacRaes have done a lot of great things in this area.
They won’t take their medicine
I’m responding to Sound Off to your article about “County wants info from mental health provider” (Wednesday, March 15’s front-page story). Really? You can have the biggest facility in the world, but if these patients do not want to take their medications, you cannot force it upon them. If they want to leave, yeah, you can hold them for up to 72 hours and so forth. But if they don’t want to take their medication, they do not have to take it. They don’t have to be treated on an outpatient basis. So, really, if you build all that and make it real big and you save one person, that’s about it, but the others you can’t do nothing about.
We have a right to disagree
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Wednesday, March 15’s Chronicle, “If you don’t like gun idea you should move” (Page A5). I have seen this type of attitude for almost all of my 60 years. People that, in my opinion, don’t have anything of value to add to a situation will simply just come out and say, “Gee, if you don’t like it, then leave.” Well, I say to this person: As much right as you have to tell this person to leave, that other person has just as much right to disagree with the current gun laws. They have just as much right to protest and they have just as much right to go out there and vote. So maybe you should step out of the box and consider your attitude towards others.
All animals are chipped
This is in answer to the person who called in Sound Off about the animal shelter, that the animals should be chipped (Wednesday, March 15’s Page A5 Sound Off, “Put a chip in them”): They don’t know much about the animal shelter. As a longtime adoptee from the animal shelter for probably the past 20 or 25 years, all the animals you adopt from there are chipped before you ever take them home. So as far as them giving them away, you still have to pay for the license and they’re all chipped. They don’t give any animals away that don’t have chips on them. So the animals that don’t have chips are just from irresponsible people that are raising animals and don’t ever have them chipped. The ones from the pound do come chipped. Just thought I’d let everybody know.
Take care of yourself
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Wednesday, March 15’s Chronicle, “Get screenings” (Page A5). There’s been articles about the bowel cancer or colorectal cancer and I just wanted to add something to this last Sound Off. I get colonoscopies about every three years. I am prone to polyps; last time, I had five taken off. They were fine and I’m fine, but I have to go more often. What I want to add is that sometimes it can be prevented, the cancer. Stop smoking, lay off alcohol a bit, change your diet and put a lot more fiber into your diet. You know, there’s nothing ever guaranteed and sometimes you can do all those things and you will still get the cancer, but sometimes making those changes, too, can really make a difference.
All electric is not the answer
They want to go all electric and get rid of natural gas and everything else and here it says, “Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools” and thousands are without power (Wednesday, March 15’s Page A12 story). Wow, so what would you do when you went all electric? No vehicles could run and you can’t heat your house. At least if you have natural gas, you could still heat your home or at least you can at least cook on your stove and keep your family warm. And they want to go all electric?
Upset about shake shortage
Today is Wednesday, March 15. Two days from now will be St. Patrick’s Day. Three days from now will be the Inverness St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Inverness. Yesterday on March 14 and today on March 15, I stopped in at our local fast-food store and requested two (special) shakes each day. I was told very politely on each day, “We’re out of (special) shakes and we apologize, we’re sorry.” It’s not the staff’s job to apologize and be sorry. It’s the owner’s job and the management’s job to have the stocks in place so that they can sell them to their customers…This is something that only happens once a year. Our very senior community in Citrus County has been ordering the shakes for probably the last 30 or 40 years and they get one opportunity a year to buy them…but they don’t have any (special) shakes. I try to shop local, but this is ridiculous.
If it’s not a service dog ...
I understand what a support and service dog means. I have visited the Southeastern Guide Dogs facility and learned all about these wonderful animals. My complaint – and you know who you are – is about the dog owner who decided they want to bring their dog everywhere. They went online and purchased a dog vest stating “Service Dog,” and now call their dog a service/companion/support dog. As usual, there are some ruining it for others who really need a service or support dog.
Why is gas so high?
Crude oil is down to $72 a barrel and the local gas stations raised their price 33 cents a gallon. I’m guessing $80 a barrel for crude will be the new $4 at the pump.
Gun idea is dangerous
I believe it’s absurd to allow unlicensed, untrained people to carry a firearm in public. Just how are they supposed to know that it’s illegal to carry in some places like bars, government buildings and school zones, etc.? Just how, in a split second, are they going to be able to make a decision when it’s legal to use deadly force? With all the road rage, drunks, mentally-unbalanced people and others out there using drugs, how can we trust that these people can make responsible decisions on when to expose or use a firearm without any training? How can we expect that these people will secure their weapons when not being carried? Do gun owners know that they can be prosecuted for murder for using a firearm inappropriately if their split-second decision to use deadly force is later interpreted by the courts to be improper? Gun deaths are already up 19 percent this past year and it’s not going to get any better with this proposal.
Baker Act problems
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to mental health. I used to reside in Brevard County, which has a mental health facility, mind you, OK? We used to work security at the hospital. It’s not like here when the sheriff’s (deputies) dropped the Baker Acts off. Security at the hospital had to watch them. We used to maintain over 1,300 hours a month security just watching the Baker Acts because, guess what? The mental health facility was filled. So we had to watch them in the hospital until the doctor released them and the majority of them got released. That’s the bottom line.
Bring back the mowing
I’m calling about the litter on the roadways and the mowing. If the mowing would be done by the county again, things would be back under control. When the county did the mowing, mowers came out to our house very often and mowed the right-of-ways on our street. The farming out of the mowing is costing the county more money than doing it in-house and it’s not being done. We never see anybody mowing anywhere and the litter is terrible. The sheriff needs to get the inmates out to pick up litter.
Ingoglia has showed us who he is
I’m deeply offended by Sen. Ingoglia’s bill to cancel the Democratic Party. I’m a lifelong Democrat. I worked hard, I paid my taxes, and I volunteered in my community. He’s supposed to represent all of us. My final comment is this: When someone shows you who they are, believe them.
Move away if you don’t like it
So I read the Sound Off every single day. Most of it’s a funny thing to read, but to those of you that want to constantly put down Citrus County: I believe there are many other counties within the state of Florida that you can move to and some of you should run for offices because you know everything. Y’all have a good day.
Watch out for the deer
Please exercise a special caution currently when driving at night at this time. The deer are out munching on springtime greenery at night along our roads. I have counted four roadside deer deaths in the last several weeks at the northernmost half-mile of County Road 491 where it enters State Road 200.
Speak out for your area
This is stat cop calling in to see what’s going on. We know that you don’t want to become a victim now, so be sure to lock up your cars and secure your house. As far as looking at the whole picture, it would be good to have three things covered: One would be if you haven’t been to a county commission board meeting, go do it. Then speak on behalf of your area. On litter – it’s time to pick up litter. And also, speak of the items that need to be concentrated on, and that should do it.
How about a plant sale
As Easter is coming near, maybe some group would consider running a plant sale to benefit the county animal shelter. There are plenty of plants and houseplants. Also, it’s a way to get rid of them if you have an overabundance of houseplants and it’s a good fundraiser at this time of year.
Let us live the lives we want
As residents of Citrus County, we have a problem. Our community leaders don’t understand or don’t care that they are taking us in the wrong direction. Can’t they get it in their heads that if we wanted to live in Spring Hill or New Port Richey, we would live there? We live here because we love the lifestyle Citrus County, not too long ago, supplied us. They need to stop telling us how they want us to live and help us live the lives we want. If they won’t do that, we need new leadership in this county.