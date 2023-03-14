Sound off logo 2021

If you don’t like gun idea you should move

I’m responding to (Sunday, March 12’s Page A7) Sound Off, “Flaw in sheriff’s logic,” about the sheriff’s gun position and DeSantis’ position. I totally disagree with you. If you don’t like it, move out of state. That’s the bottom line. It’s not going to cause more harm to Citrus County. It’s when these idiots start to take care of themselves, we might have more of you out there defending us and to help us. So my attitude is that you want gun control and that’s the bottom line – you want gun control.

