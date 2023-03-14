If you don’t like gun idea you should move
I’m responding to (Sunday, March 12’s Page A7) Sound Off, “Flaw in sheriff’s logic,” about the sheriff’s gun position and DeSantis’ position. I totally disagree with you. If you don’t like it, move out of state. That’s the bottom line. It’s not going to cause more harm to Citrus County. It’s when these idiots start to take care of themselves, we might have more of you out there defending us and to help us. So my attitude is that you want gun control and that’s the bottom line – you want gun control.
Why you won’t see open carry
This is my take on why you won’t see open carry: It looks like permitless concealed carry is moving to Tallahassee and will become a law. I was reading that Gov. DeSantis said, “Well, I wanted it to be open carry, but you can’t get everything, so I won’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.” Well, he also said that most of the sheriffs don’t believe in open carry; that they believe in permitless concealed carry, but not open carry. Well, I think that the sheriffs and the governor and everyone else who didn’t get that part through really don’t want open carry. Do you know how much more work it would be for the sheriffs if they had to stop and check every person that was open carrying to make sure that they had that weapon properly licensed? Think about it.
Hello, Matt Dillon
Hello, Matt Dillon on “Gunsmoke.” We are back to the days where nobody will need a license or anything to carry a gun, so they can just go around shooting anybody just like in cowboy-and-Indian days. The only difference is they now have automatics. It’s never going to end.
Animal shelter cost is outrageous
Wednesday, March 8, the article on the animal shelter was very interesting (Page A1, “County tops $2M in animal shelter donations”). A new shelter is needed. The cost is outrageous. A few years ago, Fox’s morning show, “Charlie’s World,” did a segment on a new, state-of-the-art animal shelter in Pasco County. This should be visited by the commissioners or a committee from the fundraisers. Find out what the managers or director of the shelter wish they had and what they feel they didn’t need. Marion County probably has a newer shelter – and other local counties, also. Would it be possible to buy from Pasco County a copy of their building plans? That would save millions. The sooner it’s built, the better.
I like Ralph Massullo, but …
I’m calling in reference to Ralph Massullo’s “Varying Voices” in Thursday, March 9’s Chronicle (Page A9). I want to say, Mr. Massullo, I think that you are a decent and caring person, regardless of your political affiliation. That being said, I think your article here about “Families (should be) in charge of education,” was a bit disingenuous. My biggest beef is that with this new proposed legislation, you don’t have any more financial rules. So if a family were making $500,000 a year, their child could still be eligible for this. You say it’s about the child. Well, I’m sorry, as a taxpayer, I don’t want to have to pay for somebody’s children to go to private school. Parents have always had a say in their children’s education. Maybe they didn’t get up and take advantage of what they could do, but parents have always had the opportunity to be 100 percent involved in their child’s education…
I am an Aries and you are wrong
In response to your article, “What your astrological sign says about your taste in spuds” (Thursday, March 9, Page A11): I’m an Aries and you’re saying, “Fire sign loves spicy Cajun fries.” You are wrong. I do not like any spicy foods. I don’t know where you got this from. I am a true-born Aries – nothing in between – so I disagree with your concept about the Aries liking spicy foods, especially fries. You are wrong.
Get screenings
(Re Friday, March 10’s front-page story, “Colorectal cancer survivors encourage screening”): Take it from another colorectal cancer survivor, get your colonoscopy when your doctor recommends you to do so. If I hadn’t listened to her advice and done so, I would not be here today. A colonoscopy is quick, it’s easy and it’s nothing to be afraid of. Best thing is, it caught my cancer early. If I hadn’t done it, my cancer would have progressed without my knowing it and probably would have become terminal. Now that is something to be afraid of.
Doesn’t make sense
When a politician is running for office, he says the word “fight” a lot: “I’m going to fight for this and fight for that.” After he’s elected, you never hear that word again. Well, DeSantis acknowledges that his decisions as governor are based on what he thinks is right and not necessarily what’s popular in the mainstream. So he runs the show; it doesn’t matter what his constituents think. Most politicians will say, “I vote my conscience.” Aren’t you supposed to vote for the way the people that elected you want you to vote? It’s all up to you personally? Doesn’t make sense to me.
Boat shouldn’t be there
I’m responding to Sound Off. It’s totally ridiculous that the derelict, abandoned boat and trailer is still on the side of Pleasant Grove Road in Inverness. Meanwhile, the county, the city, code enforcement, the sheriff’s department and the Chronicle, which I asked for help with, but nobody seems to help to get this boat removed. Meanwhile, it’s becoming a dump spot for people to dump their trash in and it’s still on the side of the road … . It’s totally ridiculous and absurd that Citrus County lets a derelict boat sit on the side of the road for someone to get killed. Really pathetic.
Don’t like gun bill
As a legal gun owner and carrier, I think that bill that they’re pushing through Tallahassee is wrong because they’re eliminating the background check. So that means anybody under the sun can have a gun legally, which I know the Second Amendment is for everybody, but I don’t think that everybody should be able to carry a gun. That’s my opinion. Lots of luck. Stay safe.
Too much litter
When are the county commissioners going to do something about the litter on the sides of the roads in Citrus County? They must see it when they’re driving around, just like everybody else. It should embarrass them as much as it embarrasses us residents who want to take pride in our hometown. Come on, BOCC – do something.
Put a chip in them
(Re Wednesday, March 8’s front-page story, “County tops $2M in animal shelter donations,” “Total now $3.3 million including alternative funding sources”): I see in the paper today where the animal shelter has $3.3 million to use on building that facility. How long ago did we start this and how much has materials and labor went up since we started this? Here’s what they should do in this county, like a lot of other counties in the rest of the United States: Put a chip in these animals when they get them from the vets. Put a chip in them. And also, the animal shelter shouldn’t have free giveaways (of animals). If they’d have a chip in it, they could read the chip and go after the (owners) that had the dog to begin with. Then we wouldn’t need such a big shelter. Put a chip in these animals and put the responsibility back on the owners and quit having free animal giveaways.
Welcome to Circus County
(Re Thursday, March 9’s front-page story, “Fortune Tellers may have an easier time setting up shop”): Wow, next thing on the commissioners’ agenda: fortune tellers. The longer I’m here, the more comical it gets. Someone needs to develop a TV show and call it “Circus County.”
Why not the archives?
(Re Thursday, March 9’s front-page story, “Public to have easy access to Inverness council meeting recordings”): Why would the Inverness City Council not want archives of their meetings readily available to residents from their website? The City of Crystal River already provides easy access to theirs. I’m glad to see the new Inverness Councilwoman (Crystal Lizanich) was able to put attention to this matter and I look forward to better transparency from our Inverness City Council people.
County promoting leftist ideology
I believe I’ve had enough of this John Pricher individual. Now we’re sitting here having to put up with him wanting to bring this left wing outside organization here to Citrus County that the majority of the citizens do not support. I do not support this latest initiative from the Tourism Bureau to market Citrus County… to promote alternative lifestyles. The theme for Citrus County that draws tourists is nature and outdoor activities. Why should anyone believe the rhetoric that a certain type of personal lifestyle is going to be swayed to visit here just because that lifestyle is included in an advertisement? …
Appeal to everyone
The Citrus County Visitors Bureau wants to spend $55,000 of county money on marketing to a select group of people. To get the most bang for your buck, that marketing should appeal to everybody.
Why not pictures of farmers?
We’ve got a county that is going down the drain so fast, it is awful. We are the Nature Coast and now we’re turning into the “Idiot Coast.” (Re Thursday, March 9’s Page A3 story, “County to mull DEI marketing initiative”): We have this guy, John Pricher, wanting to make us a gay county and advertise that we will be so excited to have gay people here and then it will turn into that. We don’t need to have this promoted as a gay community. And then, on the front page, somebody wants to have fortune tellers on the street. What else do you want? Instead of having pictures – this guy (Pricher) is talking about putting pictures on his little video – why not have a picture of a farmer out there plowing the fields or somebody fishing or a family going to church or the nature, the woods, the paths or the water? We’ve got enough problems already and then you throw in the fortune tellers. Next thing you know, we’ll be having the gambling on the corners and everything else. We are not that kind of a county and I am sick and tired of it being promoted that way. I was born here and I’ve lived here my whole life and I am fed up with the way you all are doing things.
Use the right lanes
Did they change the traffic laws in the past couple weeks? Going down (U.S.) 19, going towards (U.S.) 98 and on, everybody’s driving in the left-hand lane. The faster people have to drive in the right-hand lane. I thought it was just the opposite. I’m sure a lot of companies are driving in the left-hand lane – truck drivers, semis, gravel trucks – and everybody’s driving in the left-hand lane. They must have changed the rules and regulations and didn’t tell anybody. Where’s the cops? Who knows?
Why appeal to them?
(Re Thursday, March 9’s Page A3 story, “County to mull DEI marketing initiative”): This is in regards to the TDC director (John Pricher) … . Him trying to stipulate and trying to appeal to different groups of people rather than one main group, in general, is a mistake once you start dividing things up and appealing to one group. Just appeal to everybody and don’t discriminate from one to another. Just invite everybody, if you’re going to do that. We don’t need to specify different segments of people.
Remember the pets
With Easter coming upon us shortly, how about remembering pets with pet foods donated to church pantries? Many elderly can barely feed themselves, much less their beloved pets.
Too many rude people
I have just returned home and I would like to complain that I have not seen as many ignorant people on (State Road) 44 as I have today. There was a single-car accident and he was sitting in the turning lane on (S.R.) 44, across from the bread store, and people were trying to get over from the left lane into the right lane going south. It was just horrible to watch the people that were so ignorant that would not let a car in front of them. I don’t know where they thought they were going to be going. Traffic was slow, traffic was stopped, but they still would not let a car cut in front of them. I’m not sure what’s going on with the people in this county, but, to me, that really stunk. I can’t believe it. I sat in the parking lot at the bread store for approximately 15 minutes waiting for me to even have a break and not one person even gave me a break. I just don’t get it …
Use your turn signals
What is with the drivers not using turn signals anymore? Even the deputies don’t seem to use theirs. Isn’t there a law that you have to use them when you are turning or has it been canceled, too, in this “cancel culture” we’re living in now?
Climate change is not real
Climate change is nothing but a bunch of bull from the government to just get more money out of us taxpayers and the scientists on the payroll say it’s true. If you check, there’s 500 scientists around the world that wanted to meet with them and they won’t do it because they know they’re right
Leave the obits to the family
I’m calling in about an article March 7 (in Sound Off, titled, “Jobs are not who you are,” Page A2). She’s writing in – or he, I don’t know who – about obituaries, saying that the job should be listed first. I don’t know who these people are, but evidently they’ve never lost a person in their life before. The obituaries are written by the people that passed away and they write the obituaries. If they think their job is more important, who is to tell them what they’re supposed to put in their obituary? The people who passed away, their family puts the obituaries in there. They proofread them, they set them up, they write them and give them to them. So who has the audacity to call in and say what anyone should put in an obituary?
HOA is following the law
To the reader regarding the comment about their HOA and three unnamed neighbors looking for violations (in Tuesday, March 7’s Page A2 Sound Off, “Makes one wonder”): I’m guessing you are referring to the Finance Committee that is composed of at least three non-board members that adjudicate violations presented to them by the board of directors for your HOA. They do not drive through the neighborhood looking for violations; rather, they are presented with a coven of violations determined by the board of directors and, in a meeting, determine if a fine is proper. This, by the way, is a Florida statute requirement for HOAs.
Car insurance blues
I’m reading today’s Sound Off, Wednesday, March 8 (Page A2). Someone’s complaining about their car insurance went up $28. I’d like them to be in my shoes. Mine went from $1,900 to $2,400 and I’m a single person, don’t drive much at all. So, no complaining. Needless to say, I have a new insurance company.
Hammers don’t kill more people than guns
I’m calling about the ridiculous Sound Off in the Wednesday paper entitled “Hammers kill more than guns” (March 8, Page A2). The speaker claimed that more than 92 percent of murders in this country are done by hammers and other objects. He invited readers to look it up. I did and, of course, it’s nonsense. The fact is that 79 percent of murders are committed using guns. Another fun fact: If you have a gun in your home, you’re more than twice as likely to die from a gunshot wound compared to people who don’t have guns.
Not good at math
Your caller that said more people are killed by hammers than guns isn’t very good at math or fact checking (March 8, Page A2). While 12,892 were killed by handguns and firearms, only 393 were killed by blunt objects, clubs and hammers.
I had tears in my eyes
As National Patriotic Teacher of the Year in 1970, I read with pride and tears in my eyes, Jeff Robbins’ column, “An American hero leaves behind a gift” (Wednesday, March 8’s Page A10 “Varying Voices” column). Yes, Hank Goldman was a hero and all the other brave American soldiers and citizens, too, that put their lives on the line for our freedom in this country. My heart breaks … Please, please someone out there, give me one – just one – good thing that has happened in this country in the last two years…
Thanks, League of Women Voters
I would like to thank Dorothy Woodworth for her letter to the editor in today’s paper explaining the League of Women Voters of Citrus County (Wednesday, March 8, Page A10). I am now excited and very interested to join this group, as they stand for everything I believe in!
Ozello is in a flood zone
There’s so much to be said about Ozello getting an RV park, negatively, and I can understand why – the area is a flood zone – but what happened to the RV park that was proposed on (State Road) 44 West in Inverness near Lake Spivey and Lake Henderson? What’s going on with that park? That would probably be a better place for the newest RV park to be implemented.
Keep dogs on a leash
There is a leash law for dogs. I was coming home from (a grocery store), going to my apartment complex, when this lady had a big dog charging at me with absolutely no leash. She knows exactly who she is, OK? I don’t know her name, but I am telling the Chronicle, please, to publish my complaint so this lady would read it and maybe she would understand. This lady apologized for having her dog not on a leash and I was really, really upset because her dog is supposed to be on a leash. I want to tell this woman and make (her) aware that there is such a thing as a leash law and she’d better put her dog on a leash.