What was he doing in London?
I just read your story about Pricher, the guy that’s director of Citrus County Visitors Bureau (Friday, Feb. 24’s front page, “Pricher says he followed county process”). What in the world does London have to do with Crystal River and Citrus County?
Why embarrass a great employee?
Once again someone in our beloved Citrus County is trying to make a name for themselves. Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard chose to embarrass a wonderful employee of our government of Citrus County. Steve Howard chose to embarrass our wonderful director of our Citrus County Visitors Bureau, John Pricher. John Pricher’s been taking over the position as director in 2017. He has worked hard at this job since taking the position with great honesty, loyalty and dedication. He has brought more money into the department than any other director since taking the director’s position. This is the second time a person in our Citrus County administration has tried to drum out a great employee. The first person was Mr. Oliver, our county administrator, head of our commissioners. …
Why be in London?
Red flags here. Why would Pricher be in London in the first place for the Citrus County Visitors Bureau? For the life of me, I can’t figure it out. And then it takes the finance department three months to figure out that he owed the county money? Wow.
Not a big deal
I was reading today’s paper, Feb. 24, about Mr. Pricher. For $1,400 you had this guy embarrassed in the paper? Really? I mean, he could just make a check out. I could imagine if it was in the thousands, but this was a small amount. You know, come on now.
Why promote Citrus in London?
Why are we promoting Citrus County tourism in London? How many other trips are we paying for? We have plenty of tourists here. How much is this costing our county a year? We have things that need to be done here – roads that need repair, hungry people, we need an animal shelter and we need to pick up litter. Keep our money here…
View on Cardinal Farms project
This is regarding the Thursday headline, “BOCC to consider Cardinal Farms development” (Feb. 23’s front page). I know that Mr. Ashtari is in the new management team of Cardinal Farms and I’m just hoping that the county won’t let him call all the shots on this matter like they did or they have been on the Betz Farm matter. Just saying.
No Limbaugh road
(Re Wednesday, Feb. 22’s front-page story, “Sen. Ingoglia seeks to rename road for Limbaugh”): Do not name a road after Rush Limbaugh. Don’t do it.
Speechless about alligators
I was just reading the Sound Off about the person that wrote about “Kill all the alligators” (Friday, Feb. 24, Page A5). Are you crazy? If that’s your way of thinking, we should get rid of cars. How about getting rid of cigarettes or all the people that smoke them? That’s not good, either. Knives, we don’t need any knives at all. I can’t believe you wrote that. Where is your head? I’m just speechless.
Loved the education commentary
(Re Thursday’s Page A7 editorial titled, “Keep politics out of education and our children will learn”): I’ve never seen a finer, better-written newspaper article than the one submitted on the editorial page of the Feb. 23, 2023, edition of the Citrus County Chronicle. The issue was political controversies in our educational system. Stifling the learning process is the worst thing government leaders can do to the citizens they represent. We need leaders who assume the responsibility of nourishing their citizenry. Dumbing down the educational process is not the way to accomplish this.
People, grow up
If you want proof that there’s some mentally unbalanced people in our county, just read the Sound Offs on Friday, Feb. 24 (Page A5). The one, “Kill all the alligators” – I mean, come on. And “Put your shirts on, please” – I mean, if you’re worried about somebody driving with no shirt, don’t ever go to the beach and don’t ever go by a pool. And another one, “Too much traffic here” – OK, yeah, there’s a lot of traffic, but do you have radar in your car that you check people going 100 mph or are you doing 35 or 40 in a 55 mph zone and people pass you doing the speed limit and you’re worried about it? People, grow up. Get some intelligence and stop being so stupid with your Sound Offs. You’re utterly ridiculous.
Get a life!
Today is Friday, Feb. 24, and in your Sound Off column, there are a bunch of really whiny people. One person wants to kill all the alligators because one person being killed is too many. Another one is really upset that there are men walking around with no shirts on and it’s very uncomfortable when she’s driving by. Ha-ha! Another one’s complaining about traffic – well, nothing you can do about the traffic – trying to claim that on Pleasant Grove Road, cars are going 100 mph. Uh, very doubtful. These people really need to get a life of their own and stop being the “Karens of the County.”
Doing our part for Citrus County
To help the Citrus County Parks Department get ready for the annual Strawberry Festival in Floral City on March 4 and 5, the Friends of Floral City Park rehabbed and painted all 19 benches in Floral Park, repaired siding problems on three small outbuildings and added new paint, as well as aluminum fascia on the largest of these. We painted the exterior concrete entry to one bathroom building, painted 60 concrete bumpers in the three parking areas, cleaned up all three parking areas, scrubbed down all signs and painted the long wall of the main bathroom building where we installed a new bulletin board. In addition, we painted all 29 bumpers at the overflow boat ramp parking lot near Duval Island. We have paid for all the materials and put in approximately 60 hours of labor. We are retired seniors doing our part for Citrus County. Thank you, Chronicle, for letting us inform the general public of our activities. Murray and Pam Atkinson.
Don’t steal their innocent time
This Sound Off is about the education of young children. When our grandchildren come to visit, after greetings they head to the room where their parents’ toys are stored. All that is required is imagination to have fun with these toys. They learn sharing, discipline and to respect each other. In the name of education, some educators want to fill young minds with … other crap or useless information that a young mind has no use for. In doing so in the name of education, children’s fun and innocent time in life is stolen from them.
Don’t worry about high-rise buildings
Regarding high-rise buildings, I don’t think the gentleman needs to worry about any high-rise buildings in Citrus County. I don’t think any codes would allow them and the proposed government housing projects would be no higher than three stories, as you can see by the two that I know of in Citrus County. I happen to live in one of them and there are strict regulations and if you don’t adhere to them, goodbye Charlie. Also, we have really a lot of well-educated people here – retired teachers, one from a Catholic school. I happen to have a BA in history. We’ve got a retired journalist here from the Vietnam War and she’s a woman who had her husband, who was also a journalist at that time and was killed. So don’t be alarmed, and enjoy your day.