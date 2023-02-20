Just let the judge decide death penalty
(Re Saturday, Feb. 18’s Page A9 editorial): “The burden of deciding to change death penalty law.” I think they should just let the judge decide because you’re going to get a lot of jury members that don’t like the death penalty or they’re going to feel inconsistent about it.
Let the judge decide
I’m responding to Sound Off to “The burden of deciding to change death penalty law” (Saturday, Feb. 18’s Page A9 editorial). I think they should just change it to where if you don’t have a unanimous jury, it goes to the judge to make the decisions. You’re going to have people that are so sympathetic that they don’t want the death penalty and there’s a bunch of B.S. that could be on that jury. So the bottom line is, if you want to change the law, change it. If it’s not 100 percent, then the judge decides. And when you give them the death penalty, allow one appeal after that. If they deny the appeal, boom, put them to death. That’s the bottom line.
We don’t need more multi-family homes
My question is why? It’s obvious why money-grubbing builders try to build their multi-family homes in beautiful neighborhoods with single-family homes. Their reason is they know it will bring more money for their normally lower-value homes. The real question is why our county zoning would allow this attack on property values of established neighborhoods. Seriously, what is in it for them to destroy the value of the homes of our citizens? Please have them tell us why they are misrepresenting established homeowners in favor of parasitic builders.
We need more debates before elections
In reference to any election anywhere – whether it’s for senator, governor, congresswoman, congressman or whatever – I think they should have at least three debates or two debates before any election is held and way before voting is out. I think we need to change the law and have two or three debates before any early ballots go in.
Don’t believe what they tell you
The American people need to wake up to the Democratic government we’ve got running the show … A plastic plant burns down in Kissimmee, Florida. That’s all contamination. That ain’t going nowhere and I don’t care what they say. Oh, they put air monitors out. I don’t even buy that bull because you’ve got to remember that true politicians … you can’t believe a word they say. You’ve got to bring in private people.
Shoot down all of the balloons
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to the Chinese balloon and the other balloons that were shot down and people are mocking them because they shot down a Hobby Lobby balloon and used a million-dollar missile. The point is, you shoot anything down because if you don’t shoot a Hobby Lobby balloon down, how do you know a terrorist or a foreign country won’t use a balloon disguised as a Hobby Lobby to come across to the United States of America?
Woke is what I do after sleeping
Being in my 90s and not a pot-smoking hippie, I don’t use “woke” as a pejorative. To me, “woke” is a “wok” plus an “e” or what I do when I finish sleeping.
City of Crystal River has bad water policy
To anybody that is renting to a tenant in the city limits of Crystal River and your tenants have an unpaid water bill and the city tries to tell you that you have to pay that bill before they’ll give you water…It just happened to me and I cited the Florida law and I gave them the statute where the landlord is not responsible for the tenant’s bills and they started backpedaling and turned the water on for myself. So there is no reason for the city to hold water from you or not turning on your water because of a past-due bill from a tenant. It clearly states the law and the statute.
Morons have rights, too
Freedom of the press is great. The governor of Florida can be called a moron and other names by morons.
Selling their souls for tourist dollars
Citrus County and the City of Crystal River are selling their soul for the tourist dollars. It’s ruining our river. There’s too much traffic. You can’t get to enjoy it if you live near it or on it. There’s so many people that’s from out of town. We pay big taxes to live on the river and we’re shut out because we can’t get to our own property hardly, there’s so many boats. Something’s got to be done … It’s terrible.
I can read and listen at the same time
In response to a Sound Off in Sunday’s paper, Feb. 19, “Amber Alerts last too long” (Page A11): I totally agree with that person that the Amber Alerts do last too long. My question is, when they’re running the ticker tape across the top to let us know about the kidnapping, why do they need to take the sound away? I can read and listen at the same time. I’m very good at that. So maybe they can run the Amber Alert with the ticker tape at top, but don’t take the sound off. Get real.
Try reading a book, you might learn something
Here’s my thought for the day: The people who continuously support the banning of books should read a book. Tell them they’re really not that dangerous. Knowledge combined with common sense is a great thing.
You need to go to a psychic
I’m reading today’s paper, Sunday, Feb. 19, the Sound Off page (A11), and there is actually a person calling in that says Gov. DeSantis is such a good governor and we are blessed to have him. I think you need to go to a psychic to get you thinking the right way. He is a socialist and feels like everybody should have his ideas. …
25 percent tax on marijuana dispensaries
Florida needs to enact a 25 percent sales tax on marijuana dispensaries.
Agree with Amber Alert comment
I agree with the Sound Off caller that complained the Amber Alert is way too long and too noisy (Sunday, Feb. 19, Page A11). It goes on and on and in another five minutes, again. It ruins watching a show, so I just turn the TV off and wait a half hour and record shows and hope it doesn’t show up on them, but I guess it would, but at least you can fast-forward. The point is, yeah, you care about the missing kid, but the person’s missing from Jacksonville or Miami and they’re putting it on our Citrus County (channels) over and over. That just doesn’t seem logical or fair to us.
We should not be a blivet
As I watch the growth going on in Citrus County, I’m reminded of a term my father explained to me 50 years ago. The term is “blivet.” Definitions vary to exactly what this means, but I prefer the definition my father taught me. He says it’s when you try putting 10 pounds of stuff into a 5-pound bag. I think we should tell our county officials we’re sick of being turned into a blivet.
Balloon volleyball is fun
Learned to play balloon volleyball at the Cypress Cove Rehab and Nursing Home last week. Even in a wheelchair, this type of game is fun. A real, live bunch of seniors reside here.
Common area in Sugarmill Woods is a mess
This is about Sugarmill Woods…I’ve been here 23 years in a condo in Sugarmill Woods’ third fairway and they don’t go by the book anymore. They used to have a law, but they forgot it. There was an article in the Chronicle on Tuesday, June 17, 2021, about the common area being so nice and well maintained and people enjoying it when I moved into the condo as a retired 55-plus. Now everything went haywire. Now I’ve got kids running on the right of me and the left of me, 20-year-olds, and I probably had about eight kids running in the backyard. They put a 12-by-20-foot patio with a tent on top with no permit in the common area and it’s not supposed to have anything erected on it…Kids are running around, smokers, and they’re throwing stuff in the Greenbelt. I complained to the association and they passed the buck…To me, it’s like fourth-graders are running this outfit. No guts and no action. Semper Fi.