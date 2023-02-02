Three Sisters Springs is too crowded
Three Sisters Springs is getting too overcrowded. There’s so many people there, it’s ridiculous. It’s going to get destroyed. Too many tour boats and commercial companies operate there, but there needs to be some rules and regulations. It’s ridiculous.
Don’t use county roads as a dump
Today I went from Hernando on up and through (U.S.) 41 and saw so much litter and trash along the roadway. It’s becoming a dump. What a mess. Do people come here from other places and use our roadways as a garbage dump?
Column had real information
Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, and in the Chronicle on the Commentary section (Page C1), “U.S. facing huge military recruiting crisis.” I think there’s some real important (information) in this. One of the parts that I was interested in was where we give The Military Enlistment Act, where we give illegal aliens a legitimate path to citizenship. And it goes on to say (Page C3): “most ‘pseudo asylum seekers” have no ties to America. They come here for free social services, not to assimilate like our founding (immigrants).” That says it all. That’s why we’re having problems at the border and that’s why our wonderful governor is trying to keep more out of our country. Instead of raising welfare payments or bringing in more illegal immigrants that can’t support themselves, we should be raising the pay of our military people.
Thanks for the lunch
I want to thank the gentleman who bought our lunch yesterday, that’s Jan. 26, at the pizza place. He did it in recognition of my service in Vietnam and I want to say thank you and God bless.
Economy isn’t improving
I’m responding to Sound Off (because) here on the news, they say the economy is getting good and that prices are going down. Really? I don’t know where they shop, but man, I just went shopping and everything’s $5. It’s $5 for butter, almost $4.50 for a loaf of bread and forget about eggs. I no longer have eggs in the morning, so I just have to have toast. What, $7 for a dozen eggs and $5 for a gallon of milk? It’s just totally ridiculous. The prices are going down? I don’t know where they’re shopping at.
Duke gets a blank check
I’m reading Wednesday’s paper about the proposed increase by Duke Energy of $441 million or about 32 percent or 33 percent per customer (Jan. 25’s front-page story, “Duke Energy customers facing higher utility bills,” “Energy companies ask PSC for rate hikes”). I didn’t realize that Duke Energy had received that much damage. Most of the damage was done out of their area. If Tampa Energy only has $131 million in damage, how did Duke Energy get $441 million? I know this is probably a hopeless cause because the PSC seems to have a blank check whenever Duke Energy has something to say, but thanks for listening.
New York Times hid the truth
So glad to see the article about the Holocaust Remembrance Day (Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A6 NIE ad). I would be remiss if I didn’t share with your readers how the New York Times knew what was going on concerning the Jews and hid it from the world. The owner of the Times – he himself was Jewish – did not have the story on the front page of his paper, which could have saved millions of Jews’ lives from death. I hope you print this.
NOTE: According to website https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/10903: “How the NYT Missed the Story of the Holocaust While It Was Happening,” by Laurel Leff: “From the start of the war in Europe to its end nearly six years later, the story of the Holocaust made the Times front page only 26 times out of 24,000 front-page stories, and most of those stories referred to the victims as ‘refugees’ or ‘persecuted minorities.’ In only six of those stories were Jews identified on page one as the primary victims.
“Nor did the story lead the paper, appearing in the right-hand column reserved for the day’s most important news – not even when the concentration camps were liberated at the end of the war. In addition, the Times intermittently and timidly editorialized about the extermination of the Jews, and the paper rarely highlighted it in either the Week in Review or the magazine section.”
Jot down those numbers
In adding to “Where’s the sheriff?” (Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off), another idea is: These folks that – thank God for them – they ride around in the Citrus patrol cars looking out for the properties from being robbed and things like that, if these people, you know, are free to ride around, they should just jot the tractor-trailer numbers down. Then at the end of the day, turn them into the department of the police so they can investigate them and (say), “What are you doing parking here?”
I would have been fired
In the Jan. 26 issue of the Chronicle, there is a letter to the editor by Kevin Mulligan (Page A8, titled, “Embarrassed by both presidents”). He hit the issue right on the head. I really enjoyed reading the letter…I retired from the U.S. State Department. Had I committed a security violation…I would have been fired on the spot.
Not much hope for slowing growth
The editorial that was in the Chronicle about the extreme growth that is coming to Citrus County was a very troubling story with no talk about what could be done to not encourage it or ways to try and slow it down (Tuesday, Jan. 24, Page A7). With things now already happening – like being asked to not water your lawn, having to already solve problems about the traffic, changing two-lane roads into four lanes, what to do when the garbage dump gets full, and on and on – is it all that the Chronicle can do is wish and hope that the commissioners do the right thing when they decide which way the county will go in the future? Not much hope of the commissioners going the way of trying to stop or slow the coming growth…
Signs have served us well
(Re the Thursday, Jan. 26, front-page story, “County ready to tackle multitude of projects”): We have better things to do with our tax base in Citrus County than the erection of nine monument signs at entry points to the county (Page A4). Five of these nine county entrances are at the Withlacoochee River and FDOT-style signage has served us well for a number of decades.
I don’t hate animals
(Re the Thursday, Jan. 26, Page A9 Sound Off, “Mindset isn’t right”): I’d like to answer the kitty-cat lovers out there. Yes, I own a dog. Yes, I have had seven dogs. Yes, they have all lived in the house. Yes, they live in my yard. No, they’re never left out overnight. Yes, they are well fed. Yes, they are well cared for. They have never been anybody’s problem. They’ve never been in anyone else’s yard. When they leave my yard, they go on a leash. Can you say the same for any of your precious kitties? If you’ve got a cat and you keep it in your house, hooray for you. I’m very happy for you. That’s where your pet belongs – in your house, not causing damage or problems for anyone else anywhere. Feral cats are feral cats. They multiply like rabbits. And, no – let’s get it straight out – I don’t like cats. So there! I’m a dog person, not an animal hater…
We don’t need Big Brother
I’m calling in reference to this front-page article, “State ranks low in efforts to slow tobacco use” (Friday, Jan. 27). I quit smoking 12 years ago and I’m very proud of myself, but I don’t preach to other people and I don’t know how the state could get people to quit smoking. Now as far as I know, Ron DeSantis says this is the state of freedom. So we should have the freedom to smoke or drink or pretty much do whatever we want without having to worry about Big Brother looking over our shoulder, nagging at us to stop.
Anyway, that’s my opinion. I don’t think it’s the state’s fault. Everybody makes their own choices.
They are adults
In reference to your tobacco article where it says we’re the lowest about not advertising for getting cancer from cigarettes (Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story, “State ranks low in efforts to slow tobacco use”). We shouldn’t have to. They are adults. They know what the results will be from smoking. If they want to smoke and fill their lungs up, it’s on them.
Did you read about the course?
In response to (Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story), “DeSantis draws fire over state’s rejection of AP Black studies”: That’s totally not true. Did you read the Black studies?
There should only be one history
(Re Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story, “DeSantis draws fire over state’s rejection of AP Black studies.”) About the (attorney) who’s going to sue the Florida government for the Black history: First of all, I think any race history – if you want to call it Black, white, Chinese, etc. – is ridiculous. It’s called American history. It’s what happened in the United States of America, not one race. There’s a bunch of races in the United States of America. That is American history. There should be no other history.
Loved the Chronicle tours
I want to comment on what a wonderful job Tom Feeney did today on our tour through the Chronicle (see Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page and page A3 stories and photos by Matthew Beck, titled, “Chronicle Customer Appreciation and Snowbird event”). I enjoyed it very much. It was very enlightening and educational. I also want to thank the Chronicle for having a program like this that we could visit. Just sign me a very satisfied consumer.
Why so many deputies?
I’m responding to (Friday, Jan. 27’s Page A8) Sound Off, “CCSO’s finest helped us out.” Really? It took four Citrus County sheriff’s officers to help you out? Four in one place? As a sergeant I think…you should have told your deputies, “Get out on patrol and I will take care of this myself.” But why do you need four deputies to help you? That is unbelievable.
Get the ball rolling on animal shelter
Come on, Citrus County, get on the ball and get that animal shelter built…We’re not stupid; we know what’s going on. Get it built now. And shame on animal control for not picking up animals that are left out in the cold. A plastic doghouse is not sufficient in this weather. Up your standards, please, animal shelter.