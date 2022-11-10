Candidate, platforms aren’t keepers
John Labriola said during a council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after opposing affordable houses for working families, he warns, “It will attract Democrats and with it, crime and moral degradation. In general, bringing in affordable housing changes the demographics of Inverness to something that is less desirable. Trust me.” We all have different personalities and we don’t always agree on everything. I couldn’t in good conscience vote “yes” to that platform. We’re looking at one person’s opinion here. He says, “Trust me.” He just generalized Democrats with crime and moral degradation. To me, his platform and his personality, well, neither of them are keepers. Have a good day.
Facts are straight
I’m responding to “Hot Corner – Social Security Saga” (Sunday, Nov. 6, Page C2). I’m the one that called in and said the government could not take away Social Security unless it’s (by an act of) Congress. I totally agree. Rick Scott is saying every five years they should be evaluated because, let me tell you, there are many people on SSI – which is still Social Security – that are not entitled to it, but they got through the system. That’s what he’s talking about. So, yes, I do have my facts straight.
Don’t be afraid to take charge
I agree with the person who said, they need to “Fix up other areas,” talking about all they do is fix up downtown Inverness and forget about the rest (in Wednesday, Nov. 9’s Page A13 Sound Off). Well, we have the same problem over here in Crystal River. They fix up downtown, but they don’t do anything right down the street on (U.S.) 19. They’ve got derelict buildings and shopping centers that are just falling apart and the city won’t do nothing about it. It’s like they’re afraid of the guy that has it. On the way to beautiful downtown, you’re seeing all these buildings. Somebody needs to do something about it.
A few ideas for fishing tourney
It’s probably too early to bring this up, but I have a suggestion for the Big Bass Tournament that’s coming up in March. I’ve fished in every tournament from the beginning years and we’re given a package with a cap and other items along with the entrance fee. Also, some additional prizes were awarded. I think to add further promotion for the success of the tournament, the operator should again solicit fishing equipment donations from the major manufacturers for additional prizes for the fishermen. This would enhance the tournament and also give the manufacturers additional advertising.
Spray painting in the wind?
This is kind of unbelievable, I thought, driving by. It’s Wednesday and it was about, say, 9 o’clock in the morning the day before we were supposed to get all bad winds and the hurricane storm. Of all days, if you remember, that Wednesday was a little bit windy. Remember it being a little bit windy? Well, here’s these professional people spray painting this (restaurant) building in this wind – spray painting paint. So if anybody driving by or anybody in the parking lot might come out and say, “Where did all these little gray specks come from?” You might want to look into the matching of the color and ask the people at (the restaurant). Can you believe spray painting on a day like that day?
Leave time change alone
Daylight saving time: I wish and hope they can keep the time exactly as it is right now. Don’t change it. Just leave it alone.
Give them tickets
Just wanted to say that it’s great that we have Citrus County sheriff’s (deputies) – two of them – sitting on Rock Crusher Road, waiting for speeders. What would be even better would be to have them give these idiots that are doing more than the speed limit in the speed zones some tickets. Give them some ticky-tickies. They need to learn this is a school zone. I mean, hello, but thanks. You know, tickets would be nice for them. Got to watch out for the children.
Come up with a different name
Where Target’s coming in, they call it the Shoppes of Black Diamond. It has nothing to do with Black Diamond. It has nothing to do with their association. Why do they need to call it Black Diamond. Why couldn’t they come up with another name?
Editor’s Note: The shopping center will be built at the corner of County Roads 491 and 486.