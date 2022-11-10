Sound Off logo 2021

Candidate, platforms aren’t keepers

John Labriola said during a council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after opposing affordable houses for working families, he warns, “It will attract Democrats and with it, crime and moral degradation. In general, bringing in affordable housing changes the demographics of Inverness to something that is less desirable. Trust me.” We all have different personalities and we don’t always agree on everything. I couldn’t in good conscience vote “yes” to that platform. We’re looking at one person’s opinion here. He says, “Trust me.” He just generalized Democrats with crime and moral degradation. To me, his platform and his personality, well, neither of them are keepers. Have a good day.

