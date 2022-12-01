Sound Off logo 2021

Did we uses tax dollars for this?

(Re Sunday’s Page C3 “Varying Voices” column by Joe Guzzardi, titled “Congress makes last-ditch amnesty push”): In the Nov. 27 Chronicle, there was an article that said there were more than 230,000 illegal alien encounters by border patrol – the highest in the history of the Department of Homeland Security – with the majority of them being Cubans and Nicaraguans. Does anyone know if our tax dollars were used to send (them) to Martha’s Vineyard during the gubernatorial election?

