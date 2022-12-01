Did we uses tax dollars for this?
(Re Sunday’s Page C3 “Varying Voices” column by Joe Guzzardi, titled “Congress makes last-ditch amnesty push”): In the Nov. 27 Chronicle, there was an article that said there were more than 230,000 illegal alien encounters by border patrol – the highest in the history of the Department of Homeland Security – with the majority of them being Cubans and Nicaraguans. Does anyone know if our tax dollars were used to send (them) to Martha’s Vineyard during the gubernatorial election?
Plans are satisfactory
I wanted to comment about the statement on Medicare Advantage plans (Monday, Nov. 28’s Page A8 Sound Off, “Editorial was spot on”). My wife and I have been on the Advantage plan since going on Medicare 14 years ago and have found them very satisfactory in their services and we have never had any major problem at all. We certainly do not feel like we’ve been cheated in any way. I have recommended it to many friends and they’ve been satisfied also. So I feel like it’s just a case of this person possibly had the wrong company.
Disappointed in chairwoman
(Re Tuesday, Nov. 29’s Page A3 story, “Schlabach seeks to remove one public input session during meetings”): Wow, reading in the Citrus Chronicle, Ruthie Schlabach is looking to do her best Ron Kitchen imitation. She wants to limit public speaking to once during a meeting. That’s just wrong. County commissioners work for the people and they need to listen to what the people have to say. I’m very disappointed in Commissioner Schlabach and her position regarding public speaking.
Hospital board needs to be disbanded
I’m reading the letter to the editor regarding the “Nontransparent hospital board” and the writer could not be more on the mark (Tuesday, Nov. 29, Page A9, by Roger Obenauf). They are not transparent. Even though they have an attorney – or several attorneys – on retainer and a full-time administrator, they can’t keep up with the minutes and the financials and the budgets so they can let the public know how the money’s being spent. They need to be disbanded by the Florida Legislature before every last dime of the public’s money is gone. It’s way past time to sunset the Citrus County Hospital Board.
Doctor shouldn’t be board chair
(Re Wednesday, Nov. 30’s front-page story, “Hospital Board trustees struggle over new chairman”): I’m calling in to object to Dr. Jeffrey Wallis being named chairperson of the Citrus County Hospital Board. It seems Dr. Wallis has (an) endeavor that he may choose to direct funds for … rather than what’s best for the citizens of Citrus County’s money.
Try using homestead exemption
This is for the person who has their tax bill increasing every year (in Wednesday, Nov. 30’s Page A10 Sound Off, “Taxes are insane”): Obviously, you haven’t taken the time to homestead or you’re not a fulltime resident of the state of Florida. Otherwise, you should be able to homestead and save yourself a few dollars.
If you're not happy, fix the problem
I’m responding to (Wednesday, Nov. 30’s Page A10) Sound Off, “Ponder the ‘freedom,’” where the person in their statement says, “Wouldn’t other people having an opinion different than theirs not be told to leave?” Why should they leave when they’re happy here? They’re not complaining about the state. The person that said that says that if you’re unhappy and you don’t like everything that’s going on, then leave our state and go to a state that will have everything you like, like mask mandates and all this other stuff. That’s what the person is saying.
Program took me back
This afternoon, I saw a program on television and the topic was “Ball Lightning.” That took me back to around 1942. One sunny afternoon, my parents and I were visiting the next-door neighbor. Their home was 18-by-24 feet and the 18 was the distance between the front and back door. As we sat there talking, the front door was open and the back door was open and each had a screen door. Suddenly, a blindingly bright ball – it appeared to be fire – came through the front screen door, through the house and out through the back screen door. It moved at about the pace that a person would run, but like I said, there was no feeling of heat or anything and the screen doors, neither screen had any heat, either. So I have to presume, after seeing this program, that was probably a case of ball lightning.
County's child’s play is disappointing
Dec. 16 will mark my 50 years in Citrus County. How disappointing the child’s play of our county leaders over the Chassahowitzka River ramp-area ownership. I have spent hundreds of wonderful days on the county rivers and lakes here. Time to grow up, guys.
Expect suspensions soon
While on the road last week, I noticed many motorists exceeding the speed limit, yet state patrol officers and local deputies made no effort to arrest them. Any day now, I expect the governor to suspend, then terminate, all 67 sheriffs and the director of the state highway patrol for failing to demand their employees enforce state statutes.
It’s sort of strange
I would like to have everybody who is reading this Sound Off know that if you renew your car registration online, you’re going to pay a processing fee of $3.50. That is the cost to renew your car registration online. On the other hand, if you choose to write a check and send it in the mail, your cost will be a 60-cent stamp. It’s sort of strange, don’t you think so?