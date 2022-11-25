Quit wasting tax dollars
(Re the Tuesday, Nov. 22, front-page story, “Bays, Finegan to be sworn in today”): Well, there’s no hope for the Citrus County taxpayers with this new county commission. Business as usual. Oh, they’re going to look for money for road paving. Gee, where were they when they raised the sales tax a nickel – already the highest tax in the state of Florida on gasoline – and that was to cover road paving. Why don’t they ever publish how much money they collect? Same with the boat ramp fees and same with the boating trust fund. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars have they collected on that? Then they act like they don’t have any money and they need to raise the rates so they can pay for improvements. Well, where’s the improvements since all these new taxes and fees? I don’t see one improvement. How about some transparency? How about quit blowing our money on stupid stuff? It’s a shame. This commission is tax-and-spend.
Manatees dying because of pollution
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
(Re the Tuesday, Nov. 22, front-page story, “Endangered status sought for starving manatees”): Manatees are dying because there’s so many more than we had in the past and because they live in polluted waters. Don’t change their status to endangered; just fix the pollution problem.
If you don’t like Florida, leave
I’m responding to (the Tuesday, Nov. 22, Page A9) Sound Off, “The state isn’t that free,” where the person complains about DeSantis is saying it’s a free state because (the caller’s) smoking recreational marijuana and it’s not free here and that the libraries can’t put out lots of books and kids apparently aren’t free to wear their masks and so on and so on. If you don’t like it here in Florida and you don’t like our freedom, go to states where you can have the “woke” that you want and everything else. Just move to those states. Quit complaining. If you don’t like it in Florida, leave.
Thanks for ‘meet-and-greet’
Thanks to Erica, and assisted by Tonya, for the “Meet-and-Greet” for seniors held at the Chronicle Nov. 22. It was a great idea. I had a lot of fun. I hope there will be a follow-up to this one. You both did a fantastic job in the time allotted.
Imagine life without the paper
(Re Wednesday, Nov. 23’s Page A9 editorial, “Future of hometown newspapers at stake”): The article in the Opinion section today should concern all readers of the Citrus County Chronicle who depend on it for their local news – you know, crimes, arrests, car accidents, school, church and community events, sports games, births and deaths, coverage of city council and BOCC meetings, opinions from letters and Sound Offs – including a lot of state, national and world news. This is all vital information that we need to know to keep us updated on what’s going on in our community that, without the Chronicle, we wouldn’t have a clue about. Like the article says in the last sentence, “Losing a newspaper is (like) losing the heartbeat of a town.” We can’t let that happen here in Citrus County.
County’s claim is bogus
Citrus County should not be surprised to find out that at the departure of former Commissioners Kitchen and Carnahan, there is a bogus claim of ownership of the Chassahowitzka Campground and boat ramp. To my surprise, they did not include the Brooklyn Bridge in their claim.
Gas too expensive in Citrus
Gas is $3.47 in Citrus County. On the way back from Ocala, it was $3.07 a gallon. I saved 40 cents a gallon. I love it.
What’s the status of the case?
I’m calling to find out whatever happened to case of the woman that shot the 13-year-old boy on the Fourth of July two years ago. You did write back in there that she was going to have a hearing on Nov 7. Whatever happened? And then before that it was rescheduled. Can you keep us updated on that? I’d like to know what the status is.
Editor’s Note: The trial is now tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-January 2023, per court records.