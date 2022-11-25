Sound Off logo 2021

Quit wasting tax dollars

(Re the Tuesday, Nov. 22, front-page story, “Bays, Finegan to be sworn in today”): Well, there’s no hope for the Citrus County taxpayers with this new county commission. Business as usual. Oh, they’re going to look for money for road paving. Gee, where were they when they raised the sales tax a nickel – already the highest tax in the state of Florida on gasoline – and that was to cover road paving. Why don’t they ever publish how much money they collect? Same with the boat ramp fees and same with the boating trust fund. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars have they collected on that? Then they act like they don’t have any money and they need to raise the rates so they can pay for improvements. Well, where’s the improvements since all these new taxes and fees? I don’t see one improvement. How about some transparency? How about quit blowing our money on stupid stuff? It’s a shame. This commission is tax-and-spend.

