It appears crime isn’t everywhere
As I read the paper today, “Two arrested in Citrus County in connection with gang-related Hernando County murder” (Wednesday’s, Nov. 2, front-page story), how come there’s murders? The other day, I read about a person getting life (Tuesday’s, Nov. 1, front-page story, “Man receives three life sentences”). You know, it’s strange that if only certain places have crime, then we shouldn’t have anything.
Have a safe trip
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In response to (Wednesday’s, Nov. 2, Page A11 Sound Off), “We’re moving, bye,” where they decided to load up and get out of Dodge because of the illogical people here: Well, good, have a safe trip wherever you’re going. We don’t want you here anyway.
Good luck on your move
This is Nov. 2 and I’m reading in the Sound Off in the Chronicle about these people that are moving because they’re sick and tired of our area (Page A11). Well, no one asked you to move here in the first place, so get out and go home.
Parents can drive kids to school
I’m responding Sound Off in reference to the students being rowdy on the bus (Wednesday, Nov. 2, Page A11, “Parents need to take responsibility”). It’s very simple. If they get rowdy, you take their names, you give it to the school and tell the parents they’re suspended for one week or two weeks of not riding the bus until they learn to comply. If they don’t comply a second time, boom, the parents have to drive them to school for the whole year. That’s the bottom line.
Explain it to me
I don’t understand why we sell our land here to China. They’re a communist country and 34 years ago we wouldn’t even think of selling our land to a communist country here. But yet now we buy everything from them, so they might as well just about own this country. The land they’re buying is 1,500 acres on (U.S.) 98 and it is going to be used to experiment on chimpanzees. I don’t understand it. Why can’t they do it in their own country?
Editor’s Note: The property is in Levy County off of County Road 326; not U.S. 98.
Why are we voting for teachers?
Yeah, I went to do my early voting. Then I came to a point where it wanted me to vote for teachers for the schools – people going to the schools and teaching children – but it didn’t say anything about whether they were registered Republican or Democrat, so I didn’t vote for none of them. How am I supposed to vote?
Editor’s Note: The race was for School Board Seat 5, not for teachers, and those races are non-partisan.
Best to find an alternate route
Target chose the Shoppes at Black Diamond location because it is the most midpoint between their Ocala and Spring Hill stores. Shoppes at Black Diamond customers that are south of State Road 44 will have to seek a best traffic route until 2025 when (County Road) 491 may be four-laned.
Fix up other areas
(U.S.) 41 North is looking absolutely terrible with the closing of the storefronts, the weeds, potholes…Unbelievable. It’s scary looking if someone was driving through this county. Fix up this county and stop the spending on the downtown area. You spent enough. It’s not just your backdoor that needs help in this county. There’s many areas and the funds are needed. So stop the crazy spending on beautification in downtown Inverness. Enough. This whole county needs roads repaired, not just patched over.
Give me more information
Would the Chronicle please do much more investigating into the issue of the (monkey lab) up in Levy County? I would certainly hope that the Nature Coast does not become “Wuhan 2” and I would like to find out as much information about it as I can.
Editor’s Note: There’s no news to report. The company has not filed a formal request seeking a zoning change.
Council is out of touch
The Inverness mayor and city council have put the finishing touches on proving how very out of touch they are when they assigned a first-place award on a Cooterween costume depicting a migrant at a USA border wall under detention. In an environment intended for a young children’s celebration, these actions reflect a total lack of leadership, character and judgment, to be willing to show such disrespect and hate amongst a crowd full of children and young adults. How would the mayor and council feel if they received that type of messaging?