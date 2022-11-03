Sound Off logo 2021

It appears crime isn’t everywhere

As I read the paper today, “Two arrested in Citrus County in connection with gang-related Hernando County murder” (Wednesday’s, Nov. 2, front-page story), how come there’s murders? The other day, I read about a person getting life (Tuesday’s, Nov. 1, front-page story, “Man receives three life sentences”). You know, it’s strange that if only certain places have crime, then we shouldn’t have anything.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle