They’re driving on a road
(Re Wednesday, Jan. 4’s front-page story, “Plan would put up gates at Meadowcrest”): Boy, you can really tell when the snowbirds come here by reading the paper. Every time you turn around, they come up with an idea. If it’s not a Christmas stamp, now they want to put up a gated community at Meadowcrest. Why don’t they just make it a toll road? How are they cutting through? That road has always been there from (State Road) 44 over to (County Road) 486. It would be like putting a toll road on Forest Ridge Boulevard from (County Road) 491 over to Norvell Bryant Road or (C.R.) 486 and stopping traffic from getting to a store. They’re not driving through your division; they’re driving on a road. Make it a toll road? That’s a great idea.
Editor’s Note: The roads in Meadowcrest, as well as Meadowcrest Boulevard, are privately maintained by the residents and businsses.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Make them private roads then
In regards to Meadowcrest wanting to put gates up to stop people from using their roads (Wednesday, Jan. 4’s front-page story): If they do that, we need to make their roads private so that they maintain their roads instead of the county government.
Editor’s Note: They are private roads.
Build a wall on beaches
(Re Wednesday, Jan. 4’s Page A2 story, “Two cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast”): Just wondering how the Florida beach areas – for example, the Keys and Miami – would react to building a wall to keep the boats of Cubans that just arrived out? It seems like a possible answer to our insurance problems since it would moderate beach erosion, but I wonder what the governor would think about losing their votes.
We all have a choice
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Wednesday, Jan. 4’s Chronicle (Page A9). It’s titled, “Animals over people,” and this person is saying that for the money that could be spent on the shelter, we could build 90 homes for people and, “Do we give animals preference over people? We’ll see.” I’m really sorry that this person looks at it that it has to be one or the other, in the first place. Animals don’t have a choice like people do. Yes, there’s a lot of unfortunate people. There’s also a lot of people who’ve made some very bad choices and they put themselves between the rock and the hard place that they’re in. I believe it was Gandhi who said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” I don’t really think I would want to live in a country populated by people like the person who called in this Sound Off.
No one screaming over price
Jan. 4, 2023, regarding the Sound Off, “Animals over people” (Page A9): I don’t hear anyone screaming for a $22 million shelter. That was one estimate and a stupid one. Had it been built a few years ago when it should have been, it wouldn’t be costing that much money at all.
Move on, let’s move on
I’m calling again about this Jeffrey Robbins (“Varying Voices” column titled “Art of the con,” Page A9, Wednesday, Jan. 4). I mean, everything I’ve seen him write is about Trump. Is this man not capable of writing anything (else)? No chance of him focusing on the other side and stating their opinion, both sides equally? This is what keeps our country divided and why (does) the Chronicle allow stuff like this? You should be unifying the country and the community instead of dividing people. This is just too much. It’s just too much. Move on. Let’s move on.
Christmas stamps were available
In reference to the Sound Off Wednesday, Jan. 4, the person who called in about somebody who was looking for Christmas stamps, apparently, and didn’t find them (Page A11). I bought Christmas stamps this year. They were available. This person said the “Post office should stick with one stamp” and that for the person to say they needed Christmas stamps, they think that’s pathetic. I have to say, whoever you are, I truly feel sad and pity for you. There’s nothing wrong with getting Christmas stamps. I love decorating my Christmas card envelopes. I get Christmas stamps, I have special address labels just for Christmas and I have little stickers for the back to seal them. It brings me joy and I have had many people, my friends and family, say, “I just love what you do with your envelopes.”
Unfair to assume
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Wednesday, Jan. 4’s Chronicle (Page A11). It’s titled, “Typical liberal response,” and the person goes on to say, “if you don’t like what they have to say, don’t think about it – just cancel them or just try to censor them.” I think that’s very unfair this person is assuming what this person’s political preferences are.
AP was wrong in information
I’m a Pennsylvanian calling in regarding the Penn State article in the paper yesterday written by Associated Press (Tuesday, Jan. 3, Page B1, titled “Penn State surges to defeat Utah,” “Big-play Nittany Lions roars past Utes 35-21 in Rose Bowl”). It stated that Penn State had not won a game in a Bowl Game since 1995. That is not true. Penn State won Jan. 1, 2009.
Editor’s Note: The paragraph you mention reads: “… coach James Franklin’s exuberant group comfortably won the Rose Bowl for the second time in school history and the first since Jan. 2.” It was referencing the Rose Bowl, not other bowl games.
Woman can take a cab if necessary
To the people that are complaining about a lady that wants a dog, putting in a classified ad: According to the Chronicle, the animal shelter is closed temporarily, due to a respiratory condition for which there’s no cure. It may be reopened, but that’s probably why. And I’m sure she can take a cab if she can’t drive.
What’s the hold up?
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to that buffet place that they built, or some café there where the old Golden Corral was. They’ve been nice and neat for quite some time. Do they have any plan on opening? What is the holdup? Does anybody know?