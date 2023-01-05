Sound Off logo 2021

They’re driving on a road

(Re Wednesday, Jan. 4’s front-page story, “Plan would put up gates at Meadowcrest”): Boy, you can really tell when the snowbirds come here by reading the paper. Every time you turn around, they come up with an idea. If it’s not a Christmas stamp, now they want to put up a gated community at Meadowcrest. Why don’t they just make it a toll road? How are they cutting through? That road has always been there from (State Road) 44 over to (County Road) 486. It would be like putting a toll road on Forest Ridge Boulevard from (County Road) 491 over to Norvell Bryant Road or (C.R.) 486 and stopping traffic from getting to a store. They’re not driving through your division; they’re driving on a road. Make it a toll road? That’s a great idea.

