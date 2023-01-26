Commissioner’s true colors showing
I’m calling in reference to an article, “LGBTQ debate precedes library board vote” in Jan. 25’s paper (Page A3), and it doesn’t surprise me. I knew it wouldn’t take very long for – in my opinion – Diane Finegan’s true colors to show. She says she didn’t believe the people being appointed represented community balance. Well, I think the people being appointed do. You know, Diane, not everybody here, OK, is a Christian. Not everybody here believes that gay people should be just pushed to the side…
Agree with letter writer
I agree with the writer of the letter to the editor that said “Parking tickets were unnecessary” at the Manatee Festival (by Sue Paidl, Wednesday, Jan. 25, Page A8). We’ve been going to that festival ever since it started, and parking on the same streets just about every year. We’ve never had a ticket prior to today. We were 6 inches on the roadway, the deputy said – 6 inches. We explained to them that there was a cul-de-sac there and we couldn’t get any closer or my wife would fall out of the door getting out of the car. All said, he said, “Sorry, that’s the law.” Why does the city of Crystal River allow such a thing?...
Put those who litter in jail
I’m responding to (Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A8) Sound Off, “Start writing tickets for litter,” which I totally agree with. Litter is terrible in Citrus County, but a $1,200 fine or any fine you give them is a paper blowing in the wind. They don’t pay it. They go to collections and it just blows and they continue to litter. If you want to stop littering, you catch them, put them in jail for 30 days and you’ll stop the littering. But a fine is just a piece of paper blowing in the wind.
Classes are necessary
I completely agree with the person that wants to give classes on how to use your turn signals in your car, because it is ridiculous (Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). If you’re coming out of Winn-Dixie in Crystal River, the people coming across Plantation Road don’t use their blinkers. You don’t know if they’re turning left or they’re going straight or if they’re turning right and there’s going to be a bad accident because people don’t pay attention. They don’t know how to use their turn signal. It’s not that hard. I don’t know if they don’t teach them anymore when you get your driver’s license, but they need to teach them if they don’t.
Opening blinker fluid stand
This is in reference to the man that put in the Sound Off about he would love to give classes for people to learn how to operate their directionals (Jan. 25, Page A9): Well, let me know when you go to do it and I’m going to open up a blinker-fluid stand. Maybe one of those two should work.
Gold stars for gentleman
A round of applause and a big thank-you to the gentleman who saw me drive off without my gas cap on, picked it up, followed me and now I’m all back together thanks to him. I just say a round of applause and gold stars awarded. Sincerely, thank you.
Put your money where your mouth is
I’m calling about all our natural resources being taken away by developers. You know, here’s the thing: At any given time, these people who want no housing built could have bought that property, donated it to the county and said no more building on it, but did they put their money where their mouth is or get together with their resources? No. All they do is want to stop people from legally doing what they bought the property for, but yet they had no problem building their home and moving into a development.
Let me decide for myself
Gov. DeSantis seems to be concerned about teachers’ libraries in their classroom, that there might be some books there that are inappropriate, but we never seem to get a list printed of those inappropriate books. As a teacher and a parent, I would like to be able to read those books and kind of decide for myself if they’re appropriate or not for my child. So is it possible we could get a list of what might be banned books?
Thank you for returning phone
I want to give a big thank-you to the person riding a motorcycle that took time out to return a phone he found in his travels to the Verizon store. Thank you again.
Color potatoes, not eggs
This is to all the mothers out there and families that color Easter eggs: I suggest that you color potatoes. The prices of eggs are still rising. Potatoes are cheaper, but better grab them before they jump up. Have a nice Easter.