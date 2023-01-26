SOUND OFF logo 2021

Commissioner’s true colors showing

I’m calling in reference to an article, “LGBTQ debate precedes library board vote” in Jan. 25’s paper (Page A3), and it doesn’t surprise me. I knew it wouldn’t take very long for – in my opinion – Diane Finegan’s true colors to show. She says she didn’t believe the people being appointed represented community balance. Well, I think the people being appointed do. You know, Diane, not everybody here, OK, is a Christian. Not everybody here believes that gay people should be just pushed to the side…

