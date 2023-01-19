Poisoning animals is evil
This is regarding Sunday, Jan. 15’s “Man shouldn’t be charged” (Page C4 Sound Off). I just want to say two wrongs never make a right. It was wrong that people let their pets run loose and it is wrong to poison them. Poisoning them is evil, but two wrongs never make a right.
National letters should take priority
It was stated in Monday’s (Chronicle) that people could have four letters a month published in the letters to the editor (Jan. 16, Page A6 “Opinions Invited”). I have personally been told that I can only have two letters a month published. I have to ask, is that because my letters only deal with national issues? If that’s the case, I have to ask, isn’t the future of our nation more important than the Cooter Festival or if folks in Inverness can raise chickens in their back yard?
Editor’s Note: As a hyperlocal newspaper, local issues take precedence.
‘Laflines’ a great addition
I just want to say I agree with Maryann Russell’s letter to the editor today (Jan. 18, Page A8) about the “Laflines” article in the paper. I look forward every Monday morning to reading Lynne (Farrell) Abrams’ articles. She’s been a great addition to the Chronicle. Sometimes her words bring a smile, a laugh or even a couple of tears, but they always give me something to think about and I enjoy them immensely. Keep them coming, Lynne.
Clear cutting trees made no sense
I’m calling concerning the RV park that is being built north of the mall. It would have been nice, instead of them clear-cutting, to leave trees around the whole boundary and maybe trees inside the actual RV park. They could have planned where the trailers, the RVs were going to go instead of clear-cutting.
Is county getting its money back?
I have some questions: Is the county going to get the money back they paid for the animal shelter plans the architectural company designed for the ridiculous cost of $22 million since they did not design it according to the $8 million to $9 million limit the county set for it? Also, how much did the county pay them for the design plans and are they going to hire a different architect to design new plans at the original cost of up to $9 million? If so, when?
Test elected officials
If no one is above the law, why aren’t elected officials drug tested and alcohol tested?