Seeking doll repair
I’m looking for someplace that repairs dolls. Does anybody have any ideas of a place? It could be Citrus, Marion – it doesn’t matter. It does not have to be in Citrus County, just like within an hour’s drive or so.
Editor’s Note: Numerous callers responded to this request by answering if you call Diane at 352-382-3655. We hope it helps you.
Great, great photo
Two great photographs in history: Manatee petting the dog in Crystal River (by Julie Mancini on Jan. 15’s front page of The Sunday Chronicle) and the sailor kissing the nurse in Times Square on V-J Day (by Alfred Eisenstaedt in “Life” magazine, August 1945). Thank you.
Photo left me warm, fuzzy
Congratulations to the photographer that took the picture of the manatee and the dog, Maddie (Jan. 15’s photo by Julie Mancini). It was wonderful to see something on the front page of the paper that left me all warm and fuzzy. So cute!
Mindset isn’t right
I’m calling in reference to a “Hot Corner – Poisoning Pets” Sound Off (Tuesday, Jan. 17, Page A8). This person says about how if a cat wanders into their yard, they’re going to trap it and they’ll “put cat food in the bloody thing and if I trap your cat, you can say goodbye to (it).” What an angry individual. They destroy innocent creatures? You know, birds eat other birds. Hawks and such eat squirrels. Yeah, cats, while they’re learning their hunting behavior, they do kill a lot of things. But this person, they just can’t stand them, so they have a personal vendetta. So, you know, I just don’t understand people’s mindset like that.
Get priorities straight
This is in response to the “Hot Corner” on Tuesday, Jan. 17, about the poisoning of cats and dogs (Page A8). There’s a gentleman in there that was complaining about cats. That’s the only thing he mentioned was cats. He said how cats hunt and harm and destroy things. Well, I’d rather have a cat than a dog that’s going to take a child and maul it to death and everything else. You ought to get your priorities straight. Animals – either a cat or a dog – should not have been poisoned and should not be trapped and killed or anything of that nature. You all ought to get a life, learn to live it, mind your own business and stay well.
What’s a stat cop?
(Re Tuesday, Jan. 17’s Page A8 Sound Off titled, “Be careful”): Please tell me what a Stat Cop is and who does he think he is?
Complaint to state coming
I have several friends who are thinking about filing a complaint with the state of Florida about the conditions of the springs and the way that too much traffic’s been allowed in. They’re going to take back everything that they ever gave us, as far as repairing it. So please do something about the springs. It’s not right.
Too much growth
Can we get the Chronicle to do some stories on the thousands of homes being proposed to our county commissioners? It is fact that developers from out of our area are going to throw up not hundreds, but thousands and thousands of homes/apartments, changing zoning to high density in areas that weren’t planned for it in the Rock Crusher area, both sides of Norvell Bryant in Lecanto and, of course, you all know about Meadowcrest; scalping forests and defacing ranchlands that are homes and corridors for wildlife to travel, and drastically growing our area too fast. Please take notice and voice your concerns. Also check to make sure your county commissioners are following the Master Plan to grow smart and not just following the dollars of our beautiful area that could be wrecked by greed very shortly.
Cut our taxes, it’s not fair
I live near Three Sisters Springs and me and several of my neighbors, we can’t even get to our house hardly. It’s very dangerous. It’s way overcrowded. We pay a lot of taxes. We’re not special, but we do pay a lot of taxes. Either cut our taxes back or let us have access to the springs. It’s ridiculous. Companies are coming from Atlanta and all over the state of Florida while the people (here) are suffering.
What are they thinking?
I don’t know what kind of Taj Mahal they are building for an animal shelter. If they can build a veterans clinic for $15 million, why $22 million for a shelter? They need to scale back. Make it two stories: dogs’ lobby downstairs, cats and offices upstairs – nothing fancy – and it can always be added on to. Wake up. This is something needed now. Nothing fancy; basic shelter.
Editor’s Note: The county is not building a $22 million animal shelter. The Board set the budget at $9 million.