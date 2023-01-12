Collect the fines, give to AES
(Re Wednesday, Jan. 11’s front-page story, “Charter school seeks help from city”): If the city of Crystal River would be able to collect the fines in regards to Crystal Square, it would have no problem helping the Academy charter school.
Here’s your study
(Re Wednesday, Jan. 11’s front-page story, “Bays pushes for traffic study to aid evacuations”): Why waste time and money on a meaningless traffic study for hurricane evacuation? Previously, the county has gone on record as opposed to any new roads from I-75 through Citrus County northward. Traffic nightmares will occur when Citrus County realizes it cannot be “Mayberry” forever. There’s your study.
Where do I get petition?
(Re Wednesday, Jan. 11’s Page A3 story, “Effort to ‘save the pool’ ongoing in Beverly Hills”): I just read your article about the pool in Beverly Hills and I think it’s a great idea. As I read through it, I became interested in signing one of the petitions. Thing is, the story gives information on where to take the signed petitions, but it doesn’t say where to get the petition in order to sign it. It says you can sign it and then take it to Cadence Bank or the Beverly Hills Civic Association. Is that where you go to sign it also – the bank or the BHCA? It’s confusing to me. I’d like to support this project, but I don’t have access to a computer to get more information on the website you provide. Please clarify, if you could, in the Sound Off column.
Don’t put shelter on back burner
(Re Wednesday, Jan. 11’s Page A7 Sound Off, “Don’t forget the animal shelter”): Just like the person in the paper said today, I also was surprised none of the commissioners listed the animal shelter as being one of the top priorities for 2023. I know it was one of the lady commissioners – I forget, Ruthie Schlabach or Holly Davis – that was all for it and pushing it hard for awhile, so I was disappointed that she didn’t even mention anything about it in the article (Jan. 2’s front-page story, “A look ahead”). This is something we have needed for years – the animals and the shelter workers – but all they do is talk about it and then forget about it and nothing gets done while the poor animals just keep suffering. What is happening with this? I know there’s enough money in donations by now to do something. Why does this always get put on the back burner?
Don’t be surprised
More possible strain on two-lane (County Road) 491: Sam’s Clubs and Target stores space themselves between 25 to 30 miles apart when the population warrants. Don’t be surprised if we see a Sam’s Club announced in the very near future in Central Ridge as the population growth pushes forward. Time to consider widening Maylen Avenue with the arrival of the Suncoast Parkway and four-lane C.R. 491 delayed until 2025.
Start writing tickets for litter
I just returned from a long weekend trip to north Georgia and I was noticing how clean the roads were up there – very little trash – and then I saw the road sign that it was a $1,200 fine for littering. Then I said, “Well, maybe that’s what Citrus County needs to do to get people’s attention.” If you start writing tickets for $1,200 fines, then people will stop littering.
Need a deer crossing sign
OK, first is the pedestrian sign on the south side near the old mill in Homosassa. It’s only on one side. On the last one on the south side, there’s only a pedestrian sign on the one side of the road. And also, you need deer crossing signs on Yulee Drive. Thinking of those two things there for safety (because) I hit a deer the other day and almost hit one, you know, yesterday.
Buy the parking lot
I have a suggestion for the old Crystal Plaza there on (U.S.) 19 next to Kentucky Fried Chicken: The city needs to buy it for parking. They’re having the Manatee Festival this weekend and there’s not going to be enough parking at the mall because they’ve already shut so much of it off. And we’ve been having all the festivals downtown and the Oktoberfest and all the other stuff, so I don’t know why they don’t buy that old plaza, tear it down and make a nice parking lot. That would just make so much more sense. I don’t know if the city hadn’t thought about it or not, but I don’t think they’re going to have enough parking out at the mall for the Manatee Festival. Just an idea.
Not protecting manatees
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to Three Sisters Springs. You know, it’s supposed to be a manatee sanctuary area, but yet when it gets warmer – even though it’s cold out – you let these tourists in to swim and you know they’re violating and touching the manatees. What is a sanctuary area? That means the people should not be allowed with the manatees at all, and that’s the bottom line. But they don’t care about that because all they care about is tourists, tourists, tourists. Eventually, what are you going to do when the manatees are no longer here? Then what?
Editor’s Note: For the safety and protection of the manatees, in-water access to Three Sisters Springs is closed by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services (USFWS) when water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico drop below 62.2 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thank you, we paid it forward
This is for the anonymous person who paid for the $60 adoption fee of Clove at the animal shelter: Clove was there for two-and-a-half months and we adopted her on Dec. 27 after having a slumber party with her. We thank you for paying her adoption fee and wanted you to know that we have already paid it forward by buying $60 worth of dog food, Dawn dish soap and dog treats for the shelter through Amazon. We highly encourage others to rescue or at least have a slumber party of up to two weeks with those dogs that have been discarded by their previous owners. You will not regret it.