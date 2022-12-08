You’ll be surprised
I’m responding to (Sunday, Dec. 4’s Page C2) Sound Off, “Medicare is great,” where the person was really enjoyable about his Medicare Advantage plan and says, “Does Medicare beat that?” Well, yes, it can. I have regular Medicare. I see a specialist and my co-pay is anywhere from $12 to $14 with Medicare. I go to Shands Hospital and guess what? I have zero pay whatsoever. And the only reason you’re paying zero on your co-pay and your prescriptions is because those are Tier 1, which are all free. Why don’t you call your Medicare Advantage and ask them how much a Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 medications are? I think you’ll be a little surprised.
Article informative, inspiring
Thank you so much to Nancy Kennedy for the article about the manatee research pioneer and his sidekick (the Tuesday, Dec. 6, front-page story, “Local man recalls manatee research pioneer Daniel ‘Woodie’ Hartman”). It was so informative, so inspiring and I hope that it really let’s everybody know how important those animals are to us.
Paper lacks patriotism
Well, Chronicle, you proved everybody’s point. Today is (the 81st anniversary of) Dec. 7, 1941, and your liberal mag didn’t put that on the top front page, but yet you had a housing market (story)? Where’s your patriotism? You liberals are sick.
Teens should seek out Selsavage
I’m calling in reference to the (front-page) article in Wednesday, Dec. 7’s Chronicle, “Teens meet for support, spread awareness about dementia.” I have to commend the young people. From reading the article, you can tell this is coming straight from their heart. I think it’s a positive, well-meaning thing that they’re doing. There’s just one thing I wanted to comment on. The one young person said at the end about visiting dementia patients (Page A11), “We think if they see teenagers that care about them, that would brighten their mood.” Well, that’s possible. People with dementia can still enjoy having visitors, but it takes skill for both sides to have a positive experience when visiting someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. If I’m correct, I believe it’s Debbie Selsavage that is pretty much an expert in this field and I didn’t see her name mentioned anywhere in the article. I would hope that these young people would get together with Debbie and seek advice and direction if that is their plan to go visiting people with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Postal service playing blame game
I relocated from Citrus County to another county within the state of Florida. I filled out all necessary paperwork as far as change of address. In four months – repeat, four months – I haven’t received one letter from the post office. The post office blames Lecanto and Lecanto blames Hillsborough County. In four months, I have not received one piece of mail. Can anybody tell me why?
Invest in boxing glove rack
Time for the BOCC and county attorney to hang up their boxing gloves they have been using against Swiftmud. A wall-mount boxing glove rack for up to 40 gloves can be obtained for $739 for easy mounting in Room 100 for future use.
What a difference
A couple of weeks ago, I was doing yard work and got caught in the rain. A pesky cold resulted that left a residual cough. The cough grew worse until I saw light flashes and thought my ribs would break. I went to my doctor. There was no co-pay and two prescriptions. The prescriptions cost $4.18. My dog had a skin rash. Took him to the vet. Diagnosis was an allergic reaction to pollen. Two prescriptions and one bottle of medicated shampoo. Cost: $583!
Thanks to the nice people
My husband and I are both on walkers and we have met some of the nicest people ever. They open doors for us, they help us with anything we need and we just wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you. You make our lives much easier. Bless you all. Thank you.
Plans are good for some
About Medicare Advantage plans: You know, they’re good for some people, not so good for some people. To give you an example, my brother had a Medicare Advantage plan except that when his wife needed to get a defibrillator pacemaker put in, there was no doctor in their plan that would put a defibrillator pacemaker in. So they had to go out of network and he had to pay 60% of the bills. So make sure you have all these things in your plan, because you never know when you’re going to need a defibrillator pacemaker.
Let’s start with Second Amendment
If any of our neighbors agree with getting rid of parts of the Constitution, would they like to start with eliminating the Second Amendment possibly?