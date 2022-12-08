Sound off logo 2021

You’ll be surprised

I’m responding to (Sunday, Dec. 4’s Page C2) Sound Off, “Medicare is great,” where the person was really enjoyable about his Medicare Advantage plan and says, “Does Medicare beat that?” Well, yes, it can. I have regular Medicare. I see a specialist and my co-pay is anywhere from $12 to $14 with Medicare. I go to Shands Hospital and guess what? I have zero pay whatsoever. And the only reason you’re paying zero on your co-pay and your prescriptions is because those are Tier 1, which are all free. Why don’t you call your Medicare Advantage and ask them how much a Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 medications are? I think you’ll be a little surprised.

