Show us what they look like
(Re Thursday, Dec. 22’s Page A3 story, “29 nabbed in operation ‘Deck the cells 2.0’”): Chronicle, show us the mugshots of the 29 drug dealers recently arrested by Citrus County deputies so we can see who the real drug dealers are.
Profanity began in Hollywood
I enjoyed the letter on profanity (the Monday, Dec. 26, Page A6, letter to the editor titled, “Kind, meaningful words work”). I’m a senior and it’s difficult to find a good movie without cursing. It started with Clark Gable in “Gone with the Wind.” Give Hollywood an inch and they’ll take a mile, but what can we do about it?
Supply and demand
(Re Wednesday, Dec. 28’s Page A9 Sound Off, “Go to the animal shelter”): Still looking at animal shelter. To a person who has gone to the shelter and called, there is very little supply compared to demand and by the time you go there, they’re already gone. First come, first served. Still looking.
No reason to have a dog
I’d like to make a comment. I’m reading the Sound Off from Wednesday, Dec. 28, about the lady that was looking for a puppy for Christmas (Page A9, “Go to the animal shelter”). I happened to call her and asked her why she doesn’t do that and she replied that she’s handicapped and can’t drive. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think she has any place getting a dog because what if, God forbid, something happens and it had to go to a vet and she doesn’t have a way to get there? God bless.
We had Christmas stamps
To the person who said, “Why no Christmas stamps?” at the post office (in Wednesday, Dec. 28’s Page A9 Sound Off): Well, we have some and they’re quite beautiful. So, yes, there were Christmas stamps at the post office.
Post office should stick with one stamp
I’m responding to (Wednesday, Dec. 28’s Page A9) Sound Off where the person’s complaining, “Why no Christmas stamps?” Really? You’re putting a stamp on an envelope, so who’s really going to look at it? To me, it’s the post office wasting money to manufacture all these different stamps. They should stick with one stamp for the United States of America and that’s it. So for you to say you need Christmas stamps, I’m sorry, I think that’s pathetic.
Typical liberal response
I kind of laughed at the gentleman that called in about Oliver North (Wednesday, Dec. 28’s Page A9 Sound Off, “Paper going conservative”). A typical liberal response; if you don’t like what they have to say, don’t think about it – just cancel them or try to censor them.
Explain watering restrictions
(Re Wednesday, Dec. 28’s Page A9 Sound Off, “It doesn’t make sense”): I’m not a dumb Yankee – doubt today’s caller is, either – because I’ve lived here most of my life and I can’t understand why Citrus County residents can only water their lawns once a week while golf courses water constantly, car washes keep popping up everywhere and we’re letting a water-bottling company drain beaucoup gallons of our water daily for a small permit fee. Not only that, now we’re building affordable housing developments all over for more people to come here and live and they’ll consume even more of our water. We’re going to run dry before we know it. It’s just plain crazy. This is from a puzzled old Yankeetowner to the not-so-dumb Yankee. I think we make more sense than the commissioners and council people do, but will they listen to us? What do you think? Yeah, sure.
Litter along roads is horrific
I drove from the small city-town of Hernando up through (U.S.) 41. I noticed more and more garbage along the roadway. On the trails along the roadway are mattresses, sofas and chairs and trash of all kinds. It’s becoming a dumping ground. As I approached Lucy Court, I noticed three young boys on dirtbikes waiting to cross the road. This is very dangerous, as the traffic moves fast here. These dirtbikes and ATVs are using this area and other neighborhood areas. They ride at all hours of the day and night, creating noise and dust for the homeowners. The police need to do something about this. What a mess it’s becoming. We have people coming from distant areas to use this quiet, clean area as a playground and a trash dump. Please, please, please, please help.