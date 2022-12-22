Sound off logo 2021

Dryer far cry from $9 million

This is why our Citrus County taxpayers’ heads spin when we read about the animal shelter for Citrus County (Wednesday, Dec. 14’s front-page story, “Sticker shock: $22M for animal shelter”). The plan was supposed to be based on an $8 million budget, but then our chairperson-selected architect comes in with a minimum of $22 million and a maximum of $35 million – way above the $9 million that’s allocated. But here’s what’s really funny: The people over at the animal shelter – God bless them – are talking about a (broken) dryer and they’ve got to take material home to dry or wash (Tuesday, Dec. 20’s Page A9 “Hot Corner – Animal Shelter”). Can I ask the county commissioners – who can’t seem to get anything done right – how much does it cost for a dryer, $500? That’s a far cry from $9 million.

