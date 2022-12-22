Dryer far cry from $9 million
This is why our Citrus County taxpayers’ heads spin when we read about the animal shelter for Citrus County (Wednesday, Dec. 14’s front-page story, “Sticker shock: $22M for animal shelter”). The plan was supposed to be based on an $8 million budget, but then our chairperson-selected architect comes in with a minimum of $22 million and a maximum of $35 million – way above the $9 million that’s allocated. But here’s what’s really funny: The people over at the animal shelter – God bless them – are talking about a (broken) dryer and they’ve got to take material home to dry or wash (Tuesday, Dec. 20’s Page A9 “Hot Corner – Animal Shelter”). Can I ask the county commissioners – who can’t seem to get anything done right – how much does it cost for a dryer, $500? That’s a far cry from $9 million.
Editor’s Note: The Board as a whole chose the architect. And at the time the company was chosen, Ron Kitchen was the chairman of the BOCC.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you very much
A big thank-you to whoever recommended AGAPE House for clothing donations (Wednesday, Dec. 21’s Page A8 Sound Off). I’m getting my first bag prepared today. Thanks again.
Caller was perhaps confused
I have a question concerning the post in today’s Chronicle on Sound Off about the Jan. 6 conviction being sent to a federal prison and them having TVs in their cells and the guards walking around wearing suits (Wednesday, Dec. 21, Page A8, titled, “Country club prisons”). Whoever did the Sound Off might want to check into their facts and realize how many people go out in helicopters every day, or the articles that were just wrote in the last six months in the news about Whitey Bulger and how quick he was killed after arriving on a United States penitentiary compound. If you think they’re going to be walking through “Wonderland,” you’re very confused. And whoever wanted to sound off could gladly go in and take a tour if they think it’s such a camp. Have a good day and, remember, if you’re going to sound off, know what you’re talking about.
Just want to let you know
(Re Wednesday, Dec. 21’s Page A8, Sound Off titled, “Don’t blame restaurants”): I was calling about the person saying the reason we don’t have restaurants open after 2 o’clock in the afternoon is because the seniors only eat breakfast and (lunch). As a senior who still works for a living, there’s a little of us that works that don’t get off ’til 6 or maybe a little later that would love to have someplace to go out to eat. So it’s not just the seniors that go out to eat in the (early daytime). There’s a lot of us that are seniors and we still would like to go out and eat after work so we don’t have to go home and cook. Just thought I’d let you know.
Thanks for honest point of view
It was nice to read an honest editorial from Jeff Robbins, entitled “Varying Voices,” in the Dec. 21 edition of the Chronicle (Page A10, titled, “Dishonorable mention”). Recent writings by Oliver North have not elicited the entire truth, instead printing opinions, which are exactly that – opinions…Thank you, Chronicle, for publishing such an exceedingly honest point of view.
Paper far too liberal
I see Jeffrey Robbins’ article, “Dishonorable mention” (Wednesday, Dec. 21’s, Page A10, “Varying Voices” column) … This paper has become too liberal. You had Ben Shapiro in a couple of times and it gives an opposing view. But I’ve seen every article this man (Robbins) writes, every opinion he writes, and this is the type of rhetoric and propaganda that keeps this country divided. Why does the Chronicle want to continue to divide its citizens? If this type of opinion is just consistent every day … it’s just nauseating. Please have a little bit of variety with your political opinions, or maybe not have political opinions at all.
Letter pointed out truth
I just read a letter in Wednesday, Dec. 21’s Chronicle (Page A10, titled, “Readers should know about columnist”). I’m so grateful to her that she wrote in detail about the person that Oliver North really is. Thank you once again … have a good day.
Give us solutions instead
(Re Wednesday, Dec. 21’s Page A10 Sound Offs, “Lawmakers need to solve insurance,” and “Solve insurance problems”): My goodness, these people calling in complaining about the special session to fix property insurance rates and it’s all an attack on everything they’ve done and what’s wrong with it. You know what I haven’t heard from these people? How would you fix it? Give us an idea. Don’t just complain about the way they did it; tell me what you would do to fix it. I see this all the time, especially with the property insurance. Remember, it’s a private industry. It is not a government industry. The government can’t just step in and wave a magic wand to regulate private industry. It’s a very complex situation.
Remodeling shelter isn’t wise
The idea of remodeling the animal shelter for current and future use is as sensible as remodeling a 1929 Model T Ford for current and future use.
Merry Christmas
He knows if you’ve been sleeping, he knows if you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake. Merry Christmas to the whole Sound Off family!
What’s going on?
Does anyone know what they’re building back in the place that they tore Heidi’s Restaurant down? What’s going in there? Somebody let us know.
Editor’s Note: It’s an oil change business.