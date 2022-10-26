Former manager shouldn’t be attacked
(Re Monday, Oct. 24’s Page A3 story, “Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects”): I’m calling about the mayor complaining about the finances with the former city manager. He’s been there 20 years and I think it’s in poor taste to be bringing this up right before an election. So the buck stops with the elected officials and I think that they should move past that. The former city manager did a very good job of redeveloping Inverness and he should be praised and lauded for that, not attacked for political reasons.
Women exercising rights
I frequently read the Chronicle’s crime statistics and I note that in today’s Chronicle, the crimes committed (in Tuesday, Oct. 25’s Page A4, “For the Record”), there were 17 crimes by males and 13 crimes by females, which indicates that the females are exercising their right to be equal in committing crimes.
We’re moving, bye
My wife and I have decided it’s time to load up and get out of Dodge. We regret ever moving to an area filled with so many illogical people…We truly don’t want to be neighbors with them any longer.
Be aware, OK
I’d like to put a little caution out there for our senior citizens. I got a text yesterday. supposedly from the post office, the USPS, claiming I had a package and they need me to go to this website to clarify what shipment I want, OK? The second one that I got 10 minutes later, it was just a message saying, “Microsoft account, single-use code and number.” I don’t have a computer, so I don’t know why these are coming up and if I did, I wouldn’t answer them. This is why I don’t have a computer, because I’m scared to death of them. Anyway, please beware, OK? Have a nice day.
Turkeys going in wrong direction
Yesterday there were 12 to 14 wild turkeys running between our neighbors’ houses and ours. The fast run made them look like they were escaping a fast Thanksgiving Day hunter’s eye. There’s a restaurant just down the block and they were heading in the wrong direction.
How’s he affording it?
Regarding Mr. Labriola’s lawsuits against his former county and his other agendas: Who is actually funding all his expensive legal fees? How is he paying for this? Just a question.