Postal service has taken a step back
The “Postal service not what it once was,” in the Sound Off of Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 (Page A10) – I have to agree with the caller. I have been coming to Florida for 22 years from Pennsylvania and have always had my mail forwarded down here. On Monday, Nov. 8, I opened my mailbox and I couldn’t believe the amount of mail inside. When I got inside the house, I counted the number of envelopes and there were 34 pieces of mail. Now I’m not a company or corporation, just a private residence. Some of the postmarks were as far back as Sept. 29, 2022. That is 39 days from Pennsylvania to Florida. Something serious is wrong with the postal service.
Thanks for Blues ’N BBQ
A big thank you is due to Jim “Boe Cat” Anderson and the Nature Coast Friends of the Blues for the great event they put on once again this year (Saturday, Nov. 5’s 26th annual Blues ‘n BBQ).
Development long-term diaster
(Re the Nov. 6, Page C1, “Out the Window” column titled, “Government officials deserve ‘poop in the shoe’”): Kudos to Gerry Mulligan for his commentary in Sunday’s Chronicle noting the removal of acres of trees along Turkey Oak Drive, north of the Crystal River Mall. The removal was for the development of an RV park, which will have about 600 sites. It may be of short-term benefit to the area’s businesses, but a long-term disaster to the health of the community.
Not everyone is an abuser
(Re the Sunday, Nov. 6, Page C1, “Other Voices” column titled, “Biden, feds must declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction”): Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s article on the dangers of fentanyl certainly scared this old hippie. Makes me afraid to buy weed on the street. I don’t know, I knew a friend who used to be a cook at (a local restaurant) and he died out in Seattle. Supposedly he’d taken a pill laced with fentanyl that he didn’t know what it was. He was 38. So, I’m certainly scared of this, but I think the sheriff should be a little careful in calling all these people that take illegal drugs “drug abusers.” Some of them could be drug users. Just because one takes a drug doesn’t mean they’re an abuser. Certainly they don’t take something with fentanyl on purpose.
You can’t force care on them
(Re Sunday’s, Nov. 6, Page C2 editorial, “Action needed on Baker Act facility”): I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to the Baker Act facility and mental health issues. This is the bottom line: If your patient does not want the help, you cannot force it on them. You can hold them up to 72 hours for what the law says, then they go free and they do what they want because you cannot force a person to take medical attention. It’s against the law.
Bad waste of money
I’m reading today’s paper, Monday, Nov. 7’s letters to the editor and I would like to thank them for their letter today about Gov. DeSantis using our taxpayer money in Florida to illegally take people out of Texas (Page A6). Why we have to pay that, I don’t know, but that’s not a good thing. I don’t want to pay my tax money to help out Texas. All you people need to wake up and read this article. He is correct.
Here’s what I want to read
The next article I’d like to see on the front page of the Citrus County Chronicle is, “Taxpayers’ money will not be used for animal shelter.”
Be ready for recounts
Here it is Election Day and I was wondering if Florida is going to repeat history from 2009 when Florida could not get votes right with the recounts and everything else … and us taxpayers pay for it. They get rich and we get poor. In these elections, we’re going to be ready for the recounts. Strap in and get a lunch.
Popeye’s Chicken anyone?
With all the new growth in Citrus County, I think we need a Popeye’s Chicken in Beverly Hills. I think we need a Popeye’s Chicken. See what you can do.
Go for a drive
To the county commissioners: South Pleasant Grove Road has an abundance of traffic every morning coming off of (U.S.) 41 all the way down. It took me three traffic lights to make a left-hand turn to get on (State Road) 44. Why don’t you drive down Pleasant Grove Road and watch all the traffic cutting through?
Shame on parents
This in reference to the rowdy bus driver articles that you have put out. You need to be in education before you judge anybody that works with children today. Children today have no respect. Children today can’t read or write properly. Children today have no social cues. Children today are allowed to do pretty much whatever they want. If you want to be mad at somebody, be mad at their parents because when educators call parents about bad behaviors, they are told, “Well he didn’t get enough sleep last night,” or “She had an argument with her friend,” or “I don’t care about such things,” or “We don’t tell our children what to do in our home.” We have a lot of students in this county, in this state, in this country that cannot regulate themselves and know right from wrong when it comes to standard behavior. Shame on the parents.