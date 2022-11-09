Sound Off logo 2021

Postal service has taken a step back

The “Postal service not what it once was,” in the Sound Off of Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 (Page A10) – I have to agree with the caller. I have been coming to Florida for 22 years from Pennsylvania and have always had my mail forwarded down here. On Monday, Nov. 8, I opened my mailbox and I couldn’t believe the amount of mail inside. When I got inside the house, I counted the number of envelopes and there were 34 pieces of mail. Now I’m not a company or corporation, just a private residence. Some of the postmarks were as far back as Sept. 29, 2022. That is 39 days from Pennsylvania to Florida. Something serious is wrong with the postal service.

