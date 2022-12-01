Don’t silence the public
(Re Tuesday, Nov. 29’s Page A3 story, “Schlabach seeks to remove one public input session during meetings”): Hey, Schlabach…it’s certainly not enough that your continued and constant bickering with the previous county administrator (could have possibly) caused him to resign, now you want to silence the public and not allow them to speak at board meetings? This is just unconscionable.
Idea isn’t a very good one
I read today’s, Nov. 29 article, “Schlabach seeks to remove one public input session during meetings” (Page A3), and I’m not so sure the new county commission chairwoman’s idea is a very good one. The public’s voices deserve to be heard and removing one input session at the beginning of the meeting and just leaving the one session for us at the end of the meeting is basically cutting our time in half. It’s good we’re allowed to give input on agenda items before the board’s voting on them during the meetings, but we’ve pretty much always had that privilege. It’s not like Schlabach’s giving us something new in place of taking away half of our speaking time. She should stop horsing around with the meeting schedule. I see this as her way of trying to put a muzzle on the citizens and I don’t like it one bit – puns intended.
Use internet for research
I’m calling about the Sound Off, “What’s a conservative club?” (Tuesday, Nov. 29, Page A9). We have this thing now called the internet. I went to Safari and I Googled it. It is a club, the president is Wilton Simpson and it says, “We are also committed to promoting voter registration and participation in the election process in Citrus County.” So that’s what they do. So if you’re interested, I’m sure you can look it up on the internet and get more information.
Thank you for your kindness
I would like to thank the person who paid for our lunch at the Biscuit Barn. My husband is a veteran and we really appreciated the kindness. Thank you.
Doll repair needed
I’m looking for someplace in the area that repairs dolls. If anybody knows anyplace like that, please put the name and phone number into the Chronicle.
Kindness will be paid forward
I would like to thank the person or persons who paid for my Thanksgiving meal at Grumpy Gators. Your kindness will definitely be paid forward. Thank you.