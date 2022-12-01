Sound off logo 2021

Don’t silence the public

(Re Tuesday, Nov. 29’s Page A3 story, “Schlabach seeks to remove one public input session during meetings”): Hey, Schlabach…it’s certainly not enough that your continued and constant bickering with the previous county administrator (could have possibly) caused him to resign, now you want to silence the public and not allow them to speak at board meetings? This is just unconscionable.

