People have no decency
This is to the person that sideswiped my car on Nov. 21 in the Walmart parking lot: I just got the car on Saturday and you didn’t have the decency to leave your name. It was a couple with children. Thank you very much. What goes around will come around.
You forgot critical information
Michael Bates’ article on the reduction of gas prices was rather interesting (Tuesday, Nov. 22, Page A3, “Gas prices drop in time for holiday”). He conveniently ignores the fact that the price of gas went from $2.39 a gallon on Jan. 20, 2021 to $3.46 today. That’s a 44% increase in 22 months. It would be nice to have the whole gas price structure reported rather than selective information.
Caller needs to quit complaining
This is for the Sound Off that was in Tuesday, Nov. 22 (Page A9), the guy that was fussing about DeSantis, saying that “The state isn’t that free” because you can’t smoke recreational marijuana. Well, he can go get a marijuana card and then he can smoke whatever he wants. It’s not that hard to get. And he was fussing and saying that kids can’t wear a mask. The kids can wear a mask and you can wear a mask. Anybody who wants can wear a mask, so he needs to quit complaining about it. No one’s telling him you can’t wear a mask. And the things they don’t put in the library, I don’t think they should put such certain things in the library because it should be up the parent whether a parent wants a kid to see something because they do still have some rights. So if this person is worried about a person from COVID that’s dying, there’s 51 other states he can move to if he don’t like Florida.
Millions of freedoms all around
A recent Sound Off, with Florida as the subject, is titled, “The state isn’t that free” (Tuesday, Nov. 22, Page A9). If one has the ability to think – or think clearly, let’s say – there are probably millions of freedoms in Florida. Evidently, none are as important to potheads as the freedom to light up on mind-warping pot. Gov. DeSantis does not alone have the power to regulate pot or change any laws. So what I have to say is, however, there are many highways leading to the pot states which you mentioned. Goodbye.
Thanks for leaving world a better place
A big “thank you” to the good citizen on Blossom Street who is combining a walk with picking up random bits of trash, leaving his bit of the world a much better place. A round of applause and gold star. Thank you.
Thanks to FDOT for traffic light
This Thanksgiving, a special thanks to FDOT District 7 for providing the lifesaving traffic signal at the intersection of County Road 491 and State Road 200 that has been in service since Nov. 28, 2021. An additional thanks that the traffic light pooh-pooh team of 2019 is no longer with the BOCC.
Snowbirds aren’t bad
The snowbirds are here and coming. Snowbirds are older, wiser, law-abiding, responsible, upstanding Florida occupants. We don’t litter the road with trash from your convenience stores – many pick it up. We contribute to charities and volunteer to help others. We contribute to the economy to keep cost of taxes down and enhance community services. We don’t steal, assault, sell dope or participate in other crime activities. We support working people by hiring their services. So snowbirds are not such a bad thing that some people think.
We need a Bob Evans Restaurant
I was calling because I wanted to do one of those Sound Offs and I think Inverness needs one of those Bob Evans Restaurants – you know, one of those Bob Evans Restaurants. Tell Bob he needs to bring one of those restaurants here – I mean his dish, the Salmon Alfredo dish – as soon as possible.
Road work is forever
There’s an old saying that eternity is defined as a ham and two people, or roadwork in Citrus County is forever. In a sunshine climate with no snow, they can and do work year-round, but finish nothing.