Chronicle pushing left wing agenda
It’s a little bit surprising, but actually sad that there are people complaining that the Chronicle is too far right. The Chronicle hasn’t been to the right side of political parties in the last 10 years that I’ve been living in the area. One only has to read Cortney Stewart’s article on Sunday to understand that there’s clearly a leftwing agenda to the whole situation (Oct. 30’s Page C1 “Seeing Beyond” column titled, “Looming Supreme Court decision could change American democracy”)…. Boy, oh boy, guys, you’d better start listening and read more carefully. Just watch the verbs and the adverbs and you’ll get a pretty good idea of where the people stand. As far as the AP is concerned, they haven’t been to the right side in decades.
Oh boy, get out and vote
(Re Tuesday’s, Nov. 1, front-page story, “Monkey Island ‘preserving part of Old Homosassa culture’”): Homosassa and Monkey Island will be rebuilt with climate-controlled environment for the monkeys. Climate-controlled monkeys – if that is not a metaphor for what Citrus County is becoming, then I don’t know what possibly could be. Get out there and vote, people. It all depends on us.
You were late telling us
(Re Tuesday’s, Nov. 1, Page A3 story, “AAA: Gas prices set to shoot up 25 cents Tuesday”): I noticed in the paper today that it said gas goes up 25 cents a gallon because the governor’s gas discount ended. Why didn’t they print that yesterday so we could fill up yesterday?
Tell us sooner
I see in Tuesday’s, Nov. 1, paper that there’s an article about the gas prices going to go up 25 percent today, Tuesday (Page A3). I was just wondering why the Chronicle couldn’t have put that in yesterday, which would have given us one day to get filled up with gas. Too late now. Just a thought.
Renters aren’t responsible
This is for the person that said, “Vote ‘no’ for Amendment 3” because they rent (in Tuesday’s, Nov. 1, Page A9 Sound Off). Well, I’m sorry to say, but for the people that own their own houses, they have mortgages, too. So that’s like paying rent. They have to pay taxes on their property. They have to fix the stuff that is broken. So I think the people that are renting are better off than the people that own their own home because they pay less. So I think you’d better look into what you’re saying. If you rent, you don’t have to be responsible for anything. The people that own houses are responsible for everything. Go to work and work hard and that’s how you get it.
Well done folks, well done
Compliments to Inverness for the Country Jam event. We enjoyed all three days. It was fun, organized; there was pleasant staff and great music. It was a great weekend.
Waiting for Joe’s to reopen
In reference to Joe’s Restaurant: I know they’re closed, but I’m waiting to see if they reopen. Meanwhile, they still have their old place and everything old online with the same phone number. Does anybody have any idea if it’s open yet?
Concert turned political rally
I took my granddaughter to see the Luke Bryan concert the other day and Gov. DeSantis showed up to talk about the hurricane relief, but, lo and behold, he started throwing out his political baseball caps. I didn’t realize that was going to be a political forum. I’m very disappointed. Here we go again.
Halloween was a joyful occasion
The tradition down here of leaving the light on for the trick-or-treaters is splendid. I had such a good time giving all the ghouls and goblins and Vikings all of the candy that I had … So the ghouls and goblins all walked away with handfuls of candy. Keep the light on for the trick-or-treaters. It was just a joyful occasion. Thanks for the idea.
Glad to see folks out voting
I’m responding to Sound Off about the early voting in Inverness. I want to give a great (shout-out) to the people that was taking care of the voting. They did an outstanding job. There was a lot of traffic going in and out today and I’m impressed with the amount of people that are getting out and voting. The only thing that was a problem was the parking, but you kind of expected that. But otherwise, it was ran very smooth and the line didn’t stay that long and they moved very rapidly. Again, I just want to thank all the people for their volunteering for what they were doing with the voting. They did an outstanding job.