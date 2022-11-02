Sound off logo 2021

Chronicle pushing left wing agenda

It’s a little bit surprising, but actually sad that there are people complaining that the Chronicle is too far right. The Chronicle hasn’t been to the right side of political parties in the last 10 years that I’ve been living in the area. One only has to read Cortney Stewart’s article on Sunday to understand that there’s clearly a leftwing agenda to the whole situation (Oct. 30’s Page C1 “Seeing Beyond” column titled, “Looming Supreme Court decision could change American democracy”)…. Boy, oh boy, guys, you’d better start listening and read more carefully. Just watch the verbs and the adverbs and you’ll get a pretty good idea of where the people stand. As far as the AP is concerned, they haven’t been to the right side in decades.

