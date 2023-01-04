Sound off logo 2021

In the Chronicle letters column (Saturday, Dec. 31, Page A8), Richard Tomlinson of Crystal River quotes George Bernard Shaw: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.” Well, that brings something to mind. My neighbors scold me when I use my ladder cleaning my eaves and gutters. Well, if I don’t do it while I still have my agility, I will lose my agility to do it.

