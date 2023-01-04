If you don’t use it, you lose it
In the Chronicle letters column (Saturday, Dec. 31, Page A8), Richard Tomlinson of Crystal River quotes George Bernard Shaw: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.” Well, that brings something to mind. My neighbors scold me when I use my ladder cleaning my eaves and gutters. Well, if I don’t do it while I still have my agility, I will lose my agility to do it.
Editor missed the boat
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Sunday’s paper had a really nice column by the editor, Jeff Bryan (Jan. 1, Page C1’s “The Other Guy” column). He was saying instead of New Year’s resolutions, why not just try harder to be a better person. You know, like letting go of grudges, getting healthy and things like walking around your neighborhood, getting to know your neighbors, helping in the community. He made a big deal of turning off the news networks, avoiding the doom and gloom and the bitter partisan divide in politics. It was a great column. Great ideas – they make sense. Well, until you turn the page and see the nasty, hateful, partisan political columns called “Other Voices.” Not just Sunday, every day the Chronicle runs these paid, syndicated columnists. Mr. Bryan missed the boat in his column. He missed it big time … Happy New Year!
Lecanto intersection will be a mess
(Re Tuesday, Jan. 3’s front-page story, “Ross, Ulta, Five Below, Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza”): The intersection of (county roads) 491 and 486 seems to be exploding with new companies. It seems they all want to be at that location. That is good, but didn’t I see in the paper that (C.R.) 491 will not be four-laned until 2025? It appears all the construction will be going on at the same time.
Comments will set county back
I am commenting on Jan. 3’s Sound Off headlined, “Use educated decision-making” (Page A9). I fear that the recent comments from our commissioners on affordable housing will set back Citrus County’s progress on this program.
Use a better photo
In reference to your photo on “Exercise and cancer risks: A New Year’s resolution” where you show the girls on the bikes (Tuesday, Jan. 3, Page A12): You should have picked a better photo because of first glance of that bike … Take a closer look.
Litter is out of hand
The trash and litter along the roadways – especially on (U.S.) 41 and (State Road) 44 – here in this county is really getting to look disgusting. It just keeps piling up and piling up. Who is responsible for cleaning it up? What department or agency is supposed to be in charge of this? It really makes our county look deplorable. It’s getting embarrassing, especially when we have visitors come here and they have to see it. What must they think of us?
Seeking a yoga class
I’m hoping to find a yoga class on the west side of the county and if anyone knows of such a class, please post it here in the Sound Off column. I would love to get back to yoga. Thank you.
People, slow down
Why are there so many speeders in Citrus County? People need to slow down and obey the speed limit signs. You’d think the highways were racetracks. Even some of the side streets are getting dangerous. What’s the big hurry, people?
Funnies aren’t funny
What is happening to the funnies? Frequently I have to ask my spouse for an explanation. What is it with “Curtis” and “Sally Forth”? It makes no sense at all. Thank goodness for “Peanuts.”