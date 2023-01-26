Check out CVS for greeting cards
(Re Friday, Jan. 13’s Page A11 Sound Off, “Why so few greeting cards?”): The CVS in Beverly Hills also has a very nice selection of greeting cards for any and all occasions. It’s well worth a stop in to see what they have and they’re reasonably priced.
You clipped woman
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
To the driver of a royal-blue, oversized SUV who was at the Art Center Sunday afternoon (Jan. 22): As you went up on the grass instead of staying on the pavement, you clipped by the woman standing there, yet you kept going. Thanks a lot.
Just move on
In regard to your article, “County plan to fill in pool met with resistance” (Tuesday, Jan. 24’s front-page story), you have two options: Either fill it in and make a nice park out of it or just sell them the property so they can put their own pool in. Then it’s over with and you don’t have to worry about it. Let it go.
Serious bail reform necessary
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to our bail reform. We need some serious, serious bail reform here. Here we’re seeing a lot of crime in our paper. For instance, here’s (Tuesday, Jan. 24’s Page A3 story), “Lecanto man charged with sex crime,” with a minor. His bond is $5,000. So for $500, this man’s back out on the streets…This is ridiculous. We need serious bail reform here and if the jail gets filled, let it get filled. I worked in a prison that was overcrowded. We handled it. Let them handle it. Stop babying these criminals.
Make a phone call
On (U.S.) 41 South coming out of Inverness, across from the airport and the county auditorium, there’s a row of sable palms planted between the retention pond and the right-of-way. Eight of them are dead and should be removed – probably the responsibility of the state highway department. Maybe the city manager could make a phone call.
Agree on one price
Why is it that service stations prices vary? In Inverness, it’s $3.33 a gallon. On (County Road) 491 in Lecanto, it’s $3.35 a gallon. In Crystal River on (State Road) 44 in Crystal River, it’s $3.57 a gallon…
Buy your own trash can
To the person who brings their garbage in Pine Ridge along Rocky Lane and puts it in my trash pail: Either buy your own trash pail and stop putting your trash bags in my pail or go to the dump where it will only cost you a couple bucks to get rid of your garbage. You put it in my pail, leaving less room for my trash, which I pay for the service. Get your own pail and stop putting your stuff I my pail.