Best water?
I recently read an item in the Chronicle boasting of Citrus County having Florida’s best water (Saturday, Jan. 7’s front-page story). I’m thankful that I don’t live in a lesser county. Example: 1. I wash a clear wine glass. 2. I wash and rinse twice. 3. I wash without soap and rinse twice. Each time the glass dries looking like it has been dipped in chalk water.
What a wonderful article
(Re Monday, Jan. 9’s front-page story, “Angelica Lefevers’ superpower is helping others succeed”): Thank you, Chronicle and your reporter, Georgia Sullivan, for the excellent story on Angelica Lefevers. She’s a wonderful lady and deserves some recognition for all she does. Way to go, Angelica!
Column gives food for thought
A very interesting article in today’s paper about the need for American space independence written by Mr. (Grant) Anderson (Monday, Jan. 9’s Page A6, “Other Voices” column). It gives much food for thought. I hope everybody reads it.
Take a drive on highway
Hey, county commissioners, it’s Monday, Jan. 9, 11 o’clock in the morning. I invite all of you to drive along Gulf-to-Lake Highway and view all the trash in front of the Walmart plaza – a beautiful thing for all our snowbirds and visitors in the area to see. Don’t we have an ongoing beautification program in place, as well as an agreement that all loads should be covered entering the landfill or the driver will be turned away? Instead of sitting on your comfortable $67,089 county commissioner chairs, why don’t you do something and call the respective authorities to get this place cleaned up and do something about the crappy Citrus roadways? You are in charge. You propose and impose the standards by which we all must abide. It’s a new year; how about making trashy Citrus a cleaner place to live and work? Please do your jobs and clean this place up.
Sorry for your loss
I want to express my condolences to Dr. Ralph Massullo on the passing of his father. I’m very sorry for your loss. (See obituary Tuesday, Jan. 10, Page A6.)
Take advantage of services
In response to the gentleman from Beverly Hills regarding garbage pickup (in Tuesday, Jan. 10’s Page A9 letter to the editor, titled “And so things stay the same”): He states he has Waste Management and pays $98.06 quarterly with only one pickup a week. I have Waste Management and pay the same price and I get recyclables picked up on Monday, garbage on Tuesday and yard waste on Fridays. I suggest he utilizes the service he is paying for.
Chairwoman makes a good point
BOCC Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach hit the nail on the head at the BOCC meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 10, and that is: Citrus County is not promoting the current growth, but that folks have found Citrus County. With the current growth of big-box stores and other commercial growth, a better balance of the tax base funding will be available to the county from both residential and commercial sources. Well said.
Comic was the worst
I just wanted to say thank you to the Chronicle. It has been quite nice not to have to read the stupid “Funky Winkerbean” comic in the Sunday paper. Appreciate it. There’s a few others that might go, but that one was the worst.
Looking for yarn that isn’t dyed
Does anybody out there know where I can find yarn that isn’t dyed? I can’t even find a yarn store. There’s yarn in some craft aisles at some stores, but it’s all dyed. If anyone knows of a place, please post it in Sounding Off.