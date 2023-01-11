Sound Off logo 2021

Best water?

I recently read an item in the Chronicle boasting of Citrus County having Florida’s best water (Saturday, Jan. 7’s front-page story). I’m thankful that I don’t live in a lesser county. Example: 1. I wash a clear wine glass. 2. I wash and rinse twice. 3. I wash without soap and rinse twice. Each time the glass dries looking like it has been dipped in chalk water.

