No more eateries needed

I’m responding to (Friday, Dec. 2’s Page A10) Sound Off, “We need a Bob Evans Restaurant in Inverness”: We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness. We’ve got enough traffic as it is. If you want to go to Bob Evans, drive to Ocala. Enjoy your ride. The gas is a lot cheaper there, so fill up with gas on your way back. Drive to Ocala if you want Bob Evans. We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness.

