No more eateries needed
I’m responding to (Friday, Dec. 2’s Page A10) Sound Off, “We need a Bob Evans Restaurant in Inverness”: We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness. We’ve got enough traffic as it is. If you want to go to Bob Evans, drive to Ocala. Enjoy your ride. The gas is a lot cheaper there, so fill up with gas on your way back. Drive to Ocala if you want Bob Evans. We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness.
Taxes still went up
I just read, “Try using homestead exemption,” in the Sound Off (Monday, Dec. 5, Page A6). Well, since then I’ve done a little inquiring. Me and many people that I talked to have the Florida homestead exemption, but our taxes have still increased almost exponentially.
Yes, tax dollars were used
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off on Monday, Dec. 5 (Page A7). The person asked, “Did we use tax dollars” to send the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard? Yes, we did. Gov. DeSantis put away an amount of money – I forgot how many millions or whatever it was – but yes, he did. And they weren’t even here in Florida; they were in Texas. It amounted to, I think, around $16,000 per person. It came to $600,000-something to send 50 people on a plane that weren’t even here in Florida. And he could have spent $175 per person and sent them on an Amtrak train per seat, OK? So, yes, your tax dollars were spent.
Fine one, but not another?
I would like to know how the Citrus County commissioners or the city officials can fine a Christian-based organization’s thrift store…and not fine a massage parlor on the same street.
Veterans able to get tax breaks
If you are a 100% disabled veteran, you don’t have to pay real estate taxes. Check with the Citrus County Tax Assessor’s office.
Editor’s Note: We suggest readers speak with Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton. Email him at cdalton@citruspa.org.
Which ad is more annoying?
Just watching the television and I don’t know which is the most annoying, the politicians or this Medicare crap. We need to get rid of it. It’s not a good thing for all people. Be careful what you’re signing up for. And the politicians? Thank God you’re gone.
Amount of litter is disheartening
The amount of trash that litters our highways, especially from Citrus Springs to Inverness on (U.S.) 41, Florida Avenue, and from (State Road) 44 in Inverness to Crystal River. It’s so disheartening to see the amount of trash that people throw along the sides of the roads, or from the truckers that don’t secure their trash. We need to enforce the laws. We need to have litter crews constantly picking up after the pigs of Citrus County.
Gratuity fairness
We’re having a major discussion on gratuities. We have three different situations: What is a fair tip to give to your barber? What is a fair tip to give to your person that gives you a manicure or a pedicure? What is a good tip to give for a massage spa’s 1-hour massage? What kind of percentage? Is 20% a fair number or should it be more for each category? We need your help.