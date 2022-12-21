Columnist missed one point
(Re Saturday, Dec. 17’s Page A8, “Varying Voices” column.) In Ben Shapiro’s inflammatory “”slippery slope” Opinion article, he fails to acknowledge at least one point: In those 16 years he references, we have gained a radically right Supreme Court majority.
It doesn’t make sense
(Re Monday, Dec. 19’s front-page story, “Academy of Environmental Science in danger of closing next school year”): I just read in the Chronicle where the Environmental Academy of Marine Science is in dire need of money for repairs. I don’t understand how the commissioners can spend millions of dollars on an animal shelter and not fathom to give this school some of that money. Please, commissioners, I am a dog and cat lover just like everybody else, but these students need to be able to attend this school. I sure hope that you can use some of that money to help this school.
Editor’s Note: The Board of County Commissioners do not oversee the Academy of Environmental Science.
Letter made me chuckle
I just got a real chuckle over reading the letter about the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel (Monday, Dec. 19, Page A6). It was done quicker than U.S. 19. I’ve been under, over the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel and it’s really neat. Ha-ha. Thank you.
Editorial raised good points
(Re Tuesday, Dec. 20’s Page A9 editorial, “Planned development raises questions”): It’s nice to see the Chronicle care a little bit about the environment of Citrus County instead of pushing for taxes and government and growth. They bring up some good points. These commissioners, these councilmen will sell us down the river in a heartbeat just so they can sell water and sewer and collect taxes. Twenty units per acre? Can you imagine living next door to 20 families that are crammed into one acre of land? That’s going to add 30 cars to the already congested roadways. They’re going to use water. They’re going to use sewers. And you just watch, the commissioners will be coming and saying, “We need to increase the sewage treatment plant and charge everybody.” And they’re going to raise water rates and charge everybody, just to fund the new growth…
Fix error
I’m reading the editorial in Dec. 20’s Chronicle (Page A9) about planned development in Lecanto and the author states that there’s only two roads that go from State Road 44 to the proposed residential development. I think they might be forgetting about (County Road) 486, which is a four-laned divided highway that goes from (S.R.) 44 to the intersection of (C.R.) 486 and (C.R.) 491. This error needs to be corrected.
Donate to Ginger West
(Re Tuesday, Dec. 20’s Page A9 letter to the editor titled, “There are good people among us”): I just read in the paper where Mr. Bill Blair had a fellow Citrus Countian pay the remainder of his bill, $42, and wanted to pay it forward. It would be a very nice gesture if he put it toward the lady who just died, towards her mortgage, Ginger West’s, and that would help decrease the mortgage on her house so she could rest in peace. Thank you for your printing this, please. (See Monday, Dec. 19’s front-page story, “Ginger West dies peacefully.”)
Great job, well done
I’d like to say a big thank-you to Norma Brondyke, who goes to the Homosassa Seventh-day Adventist Church, for doing such a good program for Wreaths Across America. I think that was a very nice program and I would just like to say thank you and I hope other churches might consider doing the same thing next year. Thanks again, Norma.
Seriously, clean the roadways
I can understand, here in Citrus County, that we cannot control the dirt-bags that throw the trash along the sides of the roadways, but what I don’t understand is how the Department of Transportation or the Department of Public Works – whoever’s in charge of those departments – cannot see the trash that sits on the roadsides for weeks, if not months. Along (U.S.) 41 between Inverness and Dunnellon, we have couches that have been sitting on the side of the road for well over 30 days. What does our Public Works Department do for the taxpayer dollars that they receive? They need to get out here and clean up these roadways and bring respect back to Citrus County.