What was the cost of equipment?

I saw there were two articles about receiving two new fire trucks in the papers (Sunday Dec. 4, Page A3, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, Page A3) and it didn’t report on how much each of those fire trucks are costing, nor what the final cost is of outfitting them. And also, don’t we already have an aerial ladder? Why do we need another one? Not that many tall buildings in Citrus County.

