What was the cost of equipment?
I saw there were two articles about receiving two new fire trucks in the papers (Sunday Dec. 4, Page A3, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, Page A3) and it didn’t report on how much each of those fire trucks are costing, nor what the final cost is of outfitting them. And also, don’t we already have an aerial ladder? Why do we need another one? Not that many tall buildings in Citrus County.
Stop the development
What a pleasant way to start Sunday morning (Dec. 11). Chronicle’s front-page headline: “Development planned for Lecanto.” Get ready for two massive developments for Lecanto. Monday morning’s front-page story’s about all the new homes and apartments that will be needed to accommodate all the new people coming along with the coming development (Dec. 12, “County to tackle lack of affordable housing”). What are you people trying to do to Citrus County? It is now on the verge of becoming like many of the overcrowded counties that have let growth take them over and you’re now inviting growth to take over our once-desirable place to come and live. Don’t you people ever get out of the courthouse? Come and drive on (State Road) 44 and see, at times, traffic lined up at the stoplights – some places for a mile or more. Is that what you all are looking for?
Here’s an ideal location
(Re Monday, Dec. 12’s front-page story, “Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River’s future”): The ideal location for the mobile food court would be Crystal Square.
Lower gas prices in county
On Monday, Dec. 12, I had to go to Ocala for a doctor’s appointment. Gas in Ocala was $2.79 a gallon and gas in Citrus County was $3.16 a gallon. While I was in Ocala, I got myself 22 gallons of gas. I saved myself $8.14 on one fill-up. We need to try to get gas in Citrus County lowered.
It’s a little too close
(Re Tuesday, Dec. 13’s front-page story, “Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River.”) Just a question for the Chronicle to look into about that new seafood restaurant from the Hampton’s property: What’s going to happen to Charlie’s Fish House? Ain’t that a little bit close to build another seafood place right next door?
Where will people park?
The new restaurant proposed for Crystal River – seafood restaurant, that is – seating capacity is 350 (Re Tuesday, Dec. 13’s front-page story). I’m wondering, where are the people going to park?
County gas prices out of whack
Crude oil is $73.17, according to today’s Chronicle (Dec. 13, Page A6), per barrel. The price at the pump in Citrus County is in the $3.20s. I went to Ocala over the weekend and paid $2.67 for a gallon of fuel. We’re talking 60 cents difference a gallon. I know the gas tax in Citrus County is only 6 cents extra, so what gives? Why are we paying 60 cents a gallon more than Marion County? I know this is a never-ending story on Sound Off, but somebody needs to look into that.
Good to see BOCC dig heels in
Good news today, Tuesday, Dec. 13. Looks like the current BOCC is going to finally dig in their heels and move forward with the new animal shelter. Unlike the two departed commissioners that preferred to kick the can down the road, the current commission appears to be getting their ducks in a row to a turn-the-shovel start to the new Citrus County Central Ridge Animal Shelter. Thank you also, Dr. Nayfield, for your volunteer assistance.
Impressive sight
Very impressive three-man Citrus County work crew pouring concrete to repair sidewalks on Victory Lane. Very good job.
Scam calls are here
I just got a call from some woman – a scam call – about Duke Energy cutting off the electric. Just to let you know what goes.
County needs to enforce laws
This is about the litter all over our highways and everything. If I recall right, a few years back, the county made it an ordinance that all loads must be tarped and covered at all times. Yet half the time I’m looking at all the stuff blowing out of people’s trailers – limbs, branches, garbage – and yet does anybody do anything about it? Like is law enforcement fining them for not having a securely-covered load? And yet the dumps should refuse these people if they don’t have a cover on their trailers. That’s where this trash comes from – blowing out of vehicles and out of trailers not covered. Let’s get this covered and start ticketing these people.