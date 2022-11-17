Sound Off logo 2021

Bunch of grumpy old people

Once again I am reading in the Wednesday Sound Off, people are complaining that taxpayers’ money is funding the animal shelter (Nov. 16, Page A11, “Here’s what I want to read”). Not true. It is not listed on your tax bill. Most of the money is coming from donations. You’re just a bunch of grumpy old people that don’t like animals and don’t want to see them living in better conditions. I just can’t believe you people. And as far as the guy that says don’t call people drug users (“Not everyone is an abuser”) – what the heck does he think they are if they’re taking fentanyl every day? I call them drug pushers. You used to be able to listen to it. You don’t anymore. See? They won’t say anything.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle