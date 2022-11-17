Bunch of grumpy old people
Once again I am reading in the Wednesday Sound Off, people are complaining that taxpayers’ money is funding the animal shelter (Nov. 16, Page A11, “Here’s what I want to read”). Not true. It is not listed on your tax bill. Most of the money is coming from donations. You’re just a bunch of grumpy old people that don’t like animals and don’t want to see them living in better conditions. I just can’t believe you people. And as far as the guy that says don’t call people drug users (“Not everyone is an abuser”) – what the heck does he think they are if they’re taking fentanyl every day? I call them drug pushers. You used to be able to listen to it. You don’t anymore. See? They won’t say anything.
Let me tell you again
I’m calling about the Nov. 16 Sound Off about the animal shelter (Page A11, “Here’s what I want to read”). The money comes from donations. I mean, how many times do you have to be told?
Scott isn’t the best leader
I read in the paper, “Florida’s Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader” (Wednesday, Nov. 16, Page A12). If I remember right, Sen. Scott’s company was charged with fraudulent payments on Medicare. They overcharged Medicare and they had to pay a huge fine and he took the Fifth 75 times when he was asked about it. Then he runs for governor of the great state of Florida, which probably over 50% of the population is on Medicare, but they thought he was a great man. When he was done there, he said, “Send me to the Senate.” And what does he do when he gets to the Senate? He helps pass the biggest tax-relief bill for billionaires and millionaires. Yes, Florida knows people and how to elect them and give them more power.
New rules stink
I’d like to say the letters to the editor have certainly changed under the new rules and regulations. Unfortunately, they haven’t changed for the better. Now I find myself asking why am I wasting my time reading this? But that’s just my personal opinion.
Thank you to carriers
I just wanted to say thanks to the Chronicle and the carriers that deliver the paper for getting us through the stormy weather with our paper doubled and dry and being out that early in the bad weather themselves. I just wanted to say thank you to all of them.
Thank you for the information
Thank you very much for posting that Medicare Advantage is a separate company from the regular Medicare…Also, you need a referral to go to any specialist doctor and many of them are far, far away from Homosassa and Crystal River, so you need to really look into stuff before you buy it.
Water supplies will be an issue
I’m concerned about all the building that will be going on in our area – mainly, the Citrus County area of (county roads) 486 and 491.We have had issues with our water supplies. Is there a system in place to provide all the extra water usage for all the commercial and private buildings scheduled?
Turkeys on sale
Just got back from shopping and paid a little over $5 for an over-10-pound turkey. It looks like families can eat reasonably this season. The turkeys are on sale and they feed a lot of people.
Board salaries are too much
We must be masochists here in Citrus County. It’s the only reason I can figure why we pay county commissioners $145,000 a year to so badly misrepresent us.
Editor’s Note: Citrus County Commissioners make an annual salary of $67,114, according to The Florida Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mwmhx5rb.
It’s Sound Off, not Santa’s hotline
I kind of have to laugh to myself when I read some of these Sound Offs and people are requesting certain retail stores and restaurants – fast food, mostly – and they call to request and it makes me think, this isn’t Santa’s hotline. Ha-ha! I’d like a lot of things, too, but I know that calling Sound Off isn’t going to get it done.
Governor should govern
This morning I heard a senator say Ron DeSantis is the head of the Republican Party now and that he should start running for the presidency right now. Let me see, he hasn’t even started the job yet because it starts next year for the governorship, but what kind of job is he going to do for the state of Florida when he’s running for the presidency?