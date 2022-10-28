Sound Off logo 2021

This is in response to the Sound Off in Oct. 26 issue of the paper. It’s titled, “Hate to burst your bubble” (Page A15). Simply spoken, if you want to speak Spanish, go to a country where the official language is Spanish and do your voting there. In this country, the United States, the official language is English. Learn it or leave it.

