Learn the language
This is in response to the Sound Off in Oct. 26 issue of the paper. It’s titled, “Hate to burst your bubble” (Page A15). Simply spoken, if you want to speak Spanish, go to a country where the official language is Spanish and do your voting there. In this country, the United States, the official language is English. Learn it or leave it.
Remember to use brake lights
Yesterday morning, Wednesday (Oct. 26), I was driving west on (County Road) 486 to Lecanto. I had my cruise control set at 50. Suddenly – almost too late – I realized that the dark-colored RAV4 in front of me was stopped. I slammed on my brakes and thought that I should tell him he had no brake lights. So when we stopped for the next red light, he did. Awhile later, I realized what had happened because I occasionally drive a friend’s new RAV4. If you’re using cruise control and the person in front of you slows down, you do, too. It has never occurred to me that the brake lights aren’t engaged. So while it could keep you from rear-ending someone, it makes the risk of being rear-ended far worse. Had I hit that car doing 50, it would have been disastrous. If you have cruise control that works that way, please remember to use your brakes, too. I hadn’t thought about it being a dangerous feature, but I sure will now.
This will be fun to watch
(Re Thursday, Oct. 27’s front-page story, “Plans brew to bring in Starbucks, Scooters”): It will be interesting to see if Crystal River can blow a Starbucks deal like Inverness did.
Citrus is coming up in the world
I just read today’s front-page headline saying that Citrus County is finally getting a Starbucks (Thursday, Oct. 27). We’re really coming up in the world. Now if we could only get a Red Lobster, we would never have to battle traffic to drive to Ocala again. Good for Citrus County.
Letter writer was spot on
I agree 100% with Theresa Elridge’s (letter to the editor) today, Oct. 27. It was titled, “Now is the time for SEL in schools,” about teaching Social Emotional Learning to our students starting as early as preschool. SEL will give children the tools and skills to help them deal with so many issues that face them in today’s world – bullying, cheating, drugs, alcohol, domestic violence and other forms of violence, etc. – and it will lead them to brighter futures as they grow into adulthood. Remember, the children are our future.
Respect the position
(Re Thursday, Oct. 27’s Page A9 Sound Off, “Veteran shows little respect”): To the person who wrote that they didn’t like the derogatory remark or sign on someone’s vehicle about the man in the White House: People are entitled to their opinion. They don’t have to be vulgar about it. He’s the president and I respect that, that’s all. I would love to see this in the paper.
Make it work if you have to
I’m responding to “Money was wasteful spending” (Thursday, Oct. 27’s Page A9 Sound Off). The person said how do you survive on $10 an hour? You make it work. If $10 is not good enough for you, you get out there and you make it work. If you need to get two jobs, you get two jobs and you live within your means. As far as you saying about DeSantis sending the refugees to a strange town with no food and no shelter? You’re totally wrong. They went to Martha’s Vineyard, they put them in the shelters, gave them food and then shipped them out because they didn’t want them there. So get your facts straight. If he feels that much about it, why don’t he invite all 50 people to his house and let them live there? But you know what – or even two or three – and I’ll bet you he wouldn’t do it.
They went on their own accord
This message is for the person that wrote in the Sound Off about “Money was wasteful spending” (Oct. 27, Page A9). It states that Gov. DeSantis wasted taxpayers’ dollars, costing $12 million for refugees to go to a strange town with no food and no shelter and so forth. How stupid of a comment is that? They asked to go up there to Martha’s Vineyard. They signed waivers saying they wanted to go up there to see their family and friends. It’s a free country. Let them come into this country free. Let them choose where they want to go and they chose to go up to New England.
Postal service not what it once was
What is the story with our postal service? My family used to get mail delivered six days out of the week without fail. Now I’m lucky if we get it four days a week. We have that app that looks back to see how much mail is going to be delivered and we never get that amount. When we call them and ask them, they say, “You’ll get the rest of it tomorrow.” Unfortunately, tomorrow never comes. I wish somebody would look into it because they’re really starting to be incompetent and it’s really starting to annoy me. They keep getting raises on top of raises, but the quality of work doesn’t increase with it.
Border problem not just Biden’s fault
I just got the paper, the Chronicle, and there’s all these negative things with these elections going on today. Can anybody ever realize that ever since we’ve had presidents, no one has controlled the border? Think of what you see. This fentanyl and stuff has been coming across the border for many, many years and no president has ever stopped it. So quit playing the blame game.
County needs affordable ALFs
What we need in Citrus County is an (affordable) assisted and independent living place. If they build all these other buildings, then they need that here in Citrus County bad, that people can afford. Thank you and have a blessed day.
Too many speeders in county
I am so fed up with the crazy drivers in this county. There are so many speeders, tailgaters, red-light runners, people who blow through stop signs, don’t use turn signals – I could go on and on. It is such a problem and I hardly ever see any deputies on the road pulling these people over for driving violations and writing out tickets. It makes me afraid to leave my house, it really does.
I need an app for my PC
Can any young dude or dudette tell me if it is possible to download a Dunkin Donut app to a PC? If so, how so?
Editor’s Note: No, unfortunately, the mobile app is not available for PCs.