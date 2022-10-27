Sound Off logo 2021

Keep CCSO full funded

This is about the county’s strategic plan (re Tuesday, Oct. 25’s front-page story, “Deadline nears for strategic plan input”): With all the proposed low-cost housing and planned and unplanned growth, don’t leave the sheriff’s office out of the mix. Although they are doing an outstanding job, this growth and the turnpike possibility don’t play catch-up. Keep the sheriff’s office fully funded and equipped.

