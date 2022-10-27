Keep CCSO full funded
This is about the county’s strategic plan (re Tuesday, Oct. 25’s front-page story, “Deadline nears for strategic plan input”): With all the proposed low-cost housing and planned and unplanned growth, don’t leave the sheriff’s office out of the mix. Although they are doing an outstanding job, this growth and the turnpike possibility don’t play catch-up. Keep the sheriff’s office fully funded and equipped.
Give owners of Crystal Square a loan
(Re the Wednesday, Oct. 26, front-page story, “Proposed affordable housing project gets Crystal River City Council support.”) Would someone please explain to me how the developer of a $20 million affordable housing project would need a $340,000 loan from the city? … A suggestion for Crystal River: I feel they should give the owner of Crystal Square a $340,000 loan also. Maybe that way they’ll be able to get rid of that eyesore.
County employees deserve a raise
(Re the Wednesday, Oct. 26, Page A15 Sound Off, “Good luck to new administrator”): Today’s paper reports that Oliver got an $11,000 raise on Oct. 1. I wonder how many county employees are still making under $11 an hour after their Oct. 1 raise.
English is official language
In the Oct. 26 issue of the Chronicle’s Sound Off, there is one that is titled, “Hate to burst your bubble” (Page A15). This is an individual who thinks that there should be Spanish instructions in the ballots because the language used to be Spanish. The magic words (are) “used to be.” It is no longer Spanish colonies. It is no longer Christopher Columbus. This is the United States of America where the official language of the country is English.
Editor’s Note: Christopher Columbus was Italian.
It’s important to speak English
I’m reading today’s paper, Oct. 26, and there was a call-in from “Hate to burst your bubble” (Page A15). Well, sir or her, if Spanish were here first, then why isn’t Spanish our official language? I am sorry, I disagree with you. For some reason, Americans have to be bilingual in order to get a job. Why can’t they learn English? You can’t even go into a business in some parts of the area unless you can speak Spanish, because they won’t help you. This is crazy. We have a lot of nationalities in this country. How come we don’t have them as a national language also?
Fix up old restaurant
When are they going to do something about the old Village Inn Restaurant on U.S. 19 in Crystal River?
Failing at math
I see the problem about these people bickering about the 25-cent gas tax – 25 cents up, 25 cents down. You know, back in ’04 and ’05, gas shot to $4 a gallon when it was $150 a barrel. I guess that’s why Florida is failing in education with reading and math. It was $150 a barrel at $4, yet we’re at $80 or $85 a barrel, but yet we’re paying near the $4 mark. Now go figure, who doesn’t know how to read and who knows how to do math? This ain’t right. We should be below. We’re half of that $150 a barrel and here we are, still inching towards $4. Nice education we teach that people learn.
Plant shade trees
Instead of stopping oil production, they need to plant a million shade trees. They shade the earth, they purify the air, they keep the ground in place and they are good for us.
Empty voicemail
I hope you print this. I get around quite a bit and I have never – in all the traveling I’ve done and phone calling I’ve done – found as many inconsiderate people that does not empty their mailbox on their phone. You call somebody up and (their) mailbox is full. Inconsiderate people. They want your business, but they don’t want to empty their mailboxes so you can talk to them. If I call and I get another mailbox full, I’ll find another company to call. If you’re that busy, hire someone just to answer your phone. Very inconsiderate, very unprofessional businesspeople.
Nothing seems to be done
I would like to go back a little way when the talk was about a roundabout at (County Road) 491 and (U.S.) 98 and reading in the paper that (C.R.) 491 and the area was closed and everyone had to go around. I went that way the other day and I noticed that part was completed and not much was going on. All this time and not done. I guess that company doing the job must have taken lessons from the company that was doing work on (U.S.) 19. I’m just saying.
Parents need to take responsibility
Recently, there has been a few incidents of bus drivers trying, one way or another, to discipline rowdy kids in the bus. I’m calling out to the parents: Either discipline your child, teach your child how to behave in a bus or get ready to start driving your own child to school, because pretty soon you’re going to run out of drivers.
Print unbiased truth
The Chronicle leans left, the Chronicle leans right – this could go on forever. The Chronicle tries to stay neutral. People just want unbiased truth printed. We certainly don’t get that from the Associated Press.
Drivers need to slow down
Something needs to be done about these crazy drivers speeding and cutting in and out of traffic. (State Road) 44 and (County Road) 491 are very dangerous. They don’t know how to read or they would know there is a speed limit.