Don’t give money to MPO

(Re Thursday, Nov. 3’s Page A3 story, “MPO eyes vulnerable roads in county”): I certainly hope Citrus County commissioners will not give another dime to the MPO that is actually out of county. All they seem to do is hire consultants to count cars. Here they’ve got $20,000 they’re going to spend to count cars on a few intersections. I mean, how hard is that? Do we not have a DOT? And then they want to spend $200,000 to study which roads might go underwater if it floods. Well, my goodness, we had flooding rains two years ago; everybody knows which roads go underwater. This organization has no power to do anything. It’s just another bureaucracy. And all those huge contracts is a lot of money of our taxpayers that who knows where it goes and what it does.

