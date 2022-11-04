Don’t give money to MPO
(Re Thursday, Nov. 3’s Page A3 story, “MPO eyes vulnerable roads in county”): I certainly hope Citrus County commissioners will not give another dime to the MPO that is actually out of county. All they seem to do is hire consultants to count cars. Here they’ve got $20,000 they’re going to spend to count cars on a few intersections. I mean, how hard is that? Do we not have a DOT? And then they want to spend $200,000 to study which roads might go underwater if it floods. Well, my goodness, we had flooding rains two years ago; everybody knows which roads go underwater. This organization has no power to do anything. It’s just another bureaucracy. And all those huge contracts is a lot of money of our taxpayers that who knows where it goes and what it does.
Editor’s Note: The funds to study flooding in Crystal River is grant money from the state’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection.
Put them on a train, it’s cheaper
I’m calling in reference to two Sound Offs on Thursday, Nov. 3, “Make it work if you have to,” and “They went on their own accord” (Page A9): Both these folks, they’re getting on the person who called in and said that DeSantis sent those immigrants to someplace with no food and no shelter. Now that part, I believe they have right. But what these two individuals keep failing to recognize is that Ron DeSantis spent $650,000 approximately, which is like $13,000 to $15,000 a person for 50 people, to put them on a plane – which they weren’t even here in Florida – and fly them to Martha’s Vineyard. Do these people not understand that he could have put each of them on an Amtrak train at $175 per seat? I don’t appreciate my tax money being used for $13,000 to $15,000 a person to put them on a plane.
Put them in your home
(Re the Sound Off titled, “Make it work if you have to.”) I’m calling about the person that called in on Thursday, Nov. 3, and said, “If he feels that much about it, why don’t he invite all 50 people to his house and let them live there?” Well, he probably doesn’t have a house big enough and I don’t, either, but I’ll tell you this: I definitely have a house big enough to take several of them. Ron DeSantis spent about $650,000 at $13,000 to $16,000 apiece to send people from another state to Martha’s Vineyard and I would be glad to take several people if Ron DeSantis gives me $13,000 to $16,000 per person. I would love to.
Vote early in Beverly Hills
To those of you who are still planning to early vote, let me recommend that you go to the Beverly Hills Community Center at 77 Civic Circle, around the circle there in Beverly Hills. It’s un-crowded, spacious, everybody there is very friendly. It will still be open on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 4 and 5) from 10 to 6 for your voting pleasure. I was just there and it was a very quick and pleasant in-and-out to vote.
Hope the thief is happy
In the dark, the thief opened up the door to the 12-year-old car parked in driveway in front of the house. From the car, the thief stole a big, old fishing-tackle box, a knife and an air pump. The old man has few joys anymore, but his fishing keeps him at peace. Now he has an empty car. The thief will be known to his pals and his friends as one who steals. He will also be known to God. I hope he’s happy.
They should buy land in Lecanto
This is an amazing story: I read in the paper where Target bought 18 acres for $3.5 million. I also read in the paper where a company bought 3 acres for $5 million and that was the Chinese. Gee, how come they’re not buying any of those acres here by Lecanto? They’ve got to buy it in Levy County and spend all that money? Boy, I hope that guy who sold it is laughing all the way to the bank.
Editor’s Note: Joinn Labs purchased 1,400 acres.
Here’s a scam for you
You are constantly warning us about scams. Went to pay county taxes with a credit card today and found a $64 processing fee. Now that’s a scam, if you ask me.
Quit developing land
I’m just calling about all the retail space that’s coming into Citrus County. You know, we can’t even find workers now for what establishments we do have. So how are they going to find workers if you put in a Target and all these other unnecessary businesses that we really don’t need up there? Citrus County is going to become the new Spring Hill if we’re not careful. And we’ve got a lot of other dwellings where they could – you know the one on (U.S.) 19 – why don’t they knock that down and put a Target there or whatever? Why do they keep breaking ground? See, I don’t understand that. I’ve been down here 52 years in Florida and everywhere I lived, I’ve seen that happen. They just keep destroying it. They’re going to destroy Florida. And now you wonder why we have water problems and sinkholes?
Voting in Citrus, safe, secure
It’s wonderful to know as we vote in Citrus County, that it’s easy, as well as secure and accurately counted. Thank you to the Board of Elections.
Put more deputies on the road
I wish we could get some help on these roads on (State Road) 44 going from Inverness to Crystal River and Crystal River back to Inverness. They drive really, really crazy like we’re at Daytona racetrack. At Seven Rivers School where the speed limit’s 45 mph, I’m doing 45 through the school zone, but everybody else is going about 60. I think we should have more sheriff’s (deputies) on the road and pulling these people over, especially these big trucks that want to go 90 mph and they cut you off. So, hopefully, we will get some deputies on these roads to start pulling these people over and maybe there’ll be less accidents, especially over by the new Suncoast Parkway. It’s pretty dangerous there, too.