Man should be locked up

I’m responding to Sound Off because we seriously need bail reform here. I’m reading your article, “Prowler defeated by K-9 after allegedly resisting arrest” and the article was pretty intense (Thursday, Nov. 17, Page A3). This (man) was really fighting with the police officer and he’s gets a $14,000 bond? No, he should have no bond, period – none whatsoever. It’s totally ridiculous. Go ahead, beat up a deputy and then you get back out. What is this, becoming New York?

