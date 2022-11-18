Man should be locked up
I’m responding to Sound Off because we seriously need bail reform here. I’m reading your article, “Prowler defeated by K-9 after allegedly resisting arrest” and the article was pretty intense (Thursday, Nov. 17, Page A3). This (man) was really fighting with the police officer and he’s gets a $14,000 bond? No, he should have no bond, period – none whatsoever. It’s totally ridiculous. Go ahead, beat up a deputy and then you get back out. What is this, becoming New York?
Stop the growth
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Crystal River looks to ease issues with traffic flow” (Thursday, Nov. 17’s Page A3 story). I wish Inverness would do the same. Traffic on (State Road) 44 and (U.S.) 41 is unbelievable every single day right now and I don’t think we can blame it all on the snowbirds. The BOCC wants growth, growth, growth and all it’s doing is clogging up our roads. Stop it already. We have more traffic than we can handle. Also, there’s no parking to be found in Inverness most of the time. We need a parking garage.
Think about this for a minute
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Thursday, Nov. 17’s Chronicle (Page A9). This person says, “Why don’t we petition the state” so that if you’re caught with just one fentanyl pill, you’ll go to prison for life? In my opinion, sorry, that’s a bit harsh. If you want to do that, then why don’t you take the drunk drivers who get into accidents and kill people, why don’t they go to prison for life? Alcohol does a heck of a lot of damage, but we’re not putting people in prison for life. You do realize that fentanyl is made here in the United States and is legal. Of course, the fentanyl that is doing all the damage is illicitly-made fentanyl. But don’t kid yourself, even if you stop it from coming over the borders, it can be made right here in the United States – it already is, legally – and who’s to say that those pills aren’t being bought, OK, and put out on the street?
Look up score on Google
In “No final score for FSU game” (Thursday, Nov. 17’s Page A9 Sound Off), the person’s asking the Chronicle to give the data of what happened during the game. If you have a smartphone or you have a computer, why don’t you just Google the FSU game? They will give you the results.
Offer column on thrift sale finds
I would like the Chronicle to have some columns on garage sale or thrift sale finds. I bought a brand-new purse at the Hospice in Lecanto and I paid $2.50 for it because the second Saturday, everything’s 50% off and it was brand new. I looked for it online and that purse goes for $169 to $199. I think that’s a pretty good deal. I think a lot of seniors would like to have some columns on various thrift stores and the finds that they have gotten there. It would be a fun column and not depressing.
There’s a right way and a wrong way
My family came to the United States legally in 1955. My dad had to have employment for his family of five children and a wife. We had to have a sponsor. We all became citizens of the United States and proud that we came here legally. We never took government assistance. There’s a right way and a wrong way to enter this country and we proudly came here legally, the way it should be done.
Just check the records
What’s all the fuss about with ownership of the Chassahowitzka campground and boat ramp between Citrus County and Swiftmud? Ownership is vested in Swiftmud according to the records of the Citrus County Property Appraiser. Check warranty deed recorded in county on Dec. 1, 1990, Book 0878, Page 2019.
Grateful for firefighters
I would just like to say how grateful I am of our firefighters of Citrus County. They’re so helpful and thank you for being such a great help to the disabled woman.