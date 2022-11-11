Sound Off logo 2021

Paper needs an education

For over 100 years, we have been required to change our clocks forward and backwards. The Chronicle continues to use the term “daylight savings time” every time that they post it in the newspaper – last Saturday’s front page and Sunday’s front page (Nov. 5 and 6). The Chronicle still does not get it for over 100 years. It’s “daylight saving time.” It’s singular, Chronicle, not plural. Please educate yourself.

