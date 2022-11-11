Paper needs an education
For over 100 years, we have been required to change our clocks forward and backwards. The Chronicle continues to use the term “daylight savings time” every time that they post it in the newspaper – last Saturday’s front page and Sunday’s front page (Nov. 5 and 6). The Chronicle still does not get it for over 100 years. It’s “daylight saving time.” It’s singular, Chronicle, not plural. Please educate yourself.
Bottom line was the price
I’m responding to (the Sunday, Nov. 6, Page C3) Sound Off, “Deal could have been struck,” between Harbor Freight. The bottom line is the owner of that building did not want to budge on his price per square foot. That’s the bottom line.
Where’s stormwater funds going?
A couple of days ago, Nov. 8, there was a (front-page) article about the county not using taxpayers’ money for the engineering study in helping improvements for (Inverness) Village 4 residents and to improve roads and drainage. Commissioner (Kinnard) stated the county does not maintain roads in Village 4, so the residents need to form and MSBU. Last year, as well as this year, I am paying $58.84 for a stormwater MSBU. It is estimated by the county, the county will collect $4,663,915 per year on MSBUs. My question is: Doesn’t everyone in Citrus County pay the MSBU and where is it being spent? I have a ditch in front of my house, as well as most other people.
Clarification please
(Re Nov. 10’s front-page story, “Ownership dispute may lead to boat ramp closure”): In Thursday’s article about the potential closure of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp, the writer, Michael Bates, refers to someone named Anderson several times throughout the article, but he doesn’t say who this Anderson person is or what their function or title is, so I’m confused. Some clarification, please?
Editor’s Note: It’s Brian Armstrong, SWFWMD executive director.
No more from him
Thursday’s (Nov. 10) article by Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida on “Ten takeaways from elections” was just like a gorilla beating his chest. This guy is so pompous. I hope we don’t see any more articles from him on the front page. The point of this whole election should be that people came out to vote in record numbers. The people have spoken. That’s the most important thing here.
More than disappointed
There’s a brief item in the Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, Sound Off. It is captioned, “You’ll be disappointed in your tax bill” (Page A9). Well, I’m not disappointed; I’m outraged. My tax bill came within a couple dollars of being doubled. I’m sure that my property value did not double in one year.
Put in a stop light
There should be a traffic light by the Life Care Center in Lecanto.
Here comes the negative
Now that DeSantis has won by such a large margin in Florida, I assume I’m going to see a lot of negative articles in your paper about him. Prove me wrong.
Turn on your lights
I’d like to find out from somebody why the law of putting your lights on when it’s raining out or dark out or anything, any storm, why aren’t people turning on their lights? Are they looking for an accident? If I hit somebody because they have no lights and it’s a whiteout from the rain, whose fault is that going to be?
Editor’s Note: Under Florida law (F.S.S. 316.217(1)(a)), “a vehicle operator is required to use their lights "during any rain, smoke or fog." Failure to comply with this law is a moving violation.
Disease called ‘growth’ spreading
We have a fast-spreading wave in Citrus County. It is destroying our once-semirural county feeling, our lakes, rivers and beautiful springs we are fortunate to have. It is taking away our wildlife, trees and open areas for water to be able to recharge the aquifer, crowding our roads with vehicles, building apartment buildings to be able to crowd hundreds of families on a couple of acres, calling it affordable housing with $1,500-a-month rent, changing low-density zones to high and blaming the warming temperatures on global warming instead of the removal of all the trees and paved-over areas, with more cars and trucks causing the heat. All this destruction is caused by the disease called growth. What politician talks about slow or no growth? They only talk about controlling it. So bring it on, like so many counties in Florida that have already been destroyed by this terrible wave called growth. I say build it and they will come, but don’t build it and they will not come.
Start ticketing people
You know, it’s getting to be a major problem driving in Citrus County. People are not turning on their lights, not turning on signals, coming way too close to the rear-end of you, cutting out in front of you, going through lights and nobody stops them. Today there’s a storm. I was out in the storm because I had no choice. People didn’t have their lights on. Cops are driving right by them and not stopping them. We need the cops to start stopping people for their infractions. I’m sorry if people get tickets, but don’t do whatever it is that you’re doing.