Happy to read commissioner’s comments
Regarding Monday, Jan. 2’s interview with the commissioners (the front-page story, “A look ahead,” “County commissioners cite priorities for 2023”): I was very happy to read Diana Finegan’s comment (Page A5), “Government dependency is not a way to make Citrus County (thrive).”
Bring back Cooter Festival
(Re Thursday, Jan. 5’s front-page story, “Inverness Country Jam’s future uncertain”): That’s the best news I’ve heard all week about the Country Jam. Get rid of the expensive and stupid Country Jam and bring back everybody’s favorite Cooter Festival. You really messed up a good thing, Inverness, but you can fix your mistake and bring back the Cooter Festival that was inexpensive fun the whole family could enjoy. We all looked forward to it every year and really missed it this year.
Putting the screws to seniors
This is in response to the lady on Social Security with her COLA raise (Thursday, Jan. 5’s Page A7 Sound Off, “Everyone has their hand in my pocket”): I’m a senior citizen, I’m on a fixed income and I’m only getting $845 now. I was waiting on that $140 raise that they said we were going to get and I only got $80. Now everything is going up, from car insurance, electric bills and insurance. Now if you go paperless, you don’t get charged more. But if you go paper, they charge you more. Some people don’t have computers. I agree with her; this is wrong. I collect food stamps because I don’t make a lot. Now food stamps takes away $50 from my food stamps and I was only getting $135. Wow, what a rip-off. They’re really putting the screws to us senior citizens on this big-ol’ COLA raise.
Everyone needs to be careful
Stat Cop here, calling in to see how everybody’s doing. My suggestion to everybody: If they have some questions to ask about the law, on what to do or what not to do for citizens of Citrus County, I’d be more than willing to give my information to you. I’m not an attorney, but you can leave a message on Sound Off and I’ll get back with you. Everybody will hear it, but I’m just trying to help everybody out. Everybody needs to be careful, not more victims. Good night, we’ll talk later.
Board intent on paving over everything
Am I the only one who wonders why our leaders here in Citrus County misrepresent 95% of those who live here? Most of us moved here to this area because of low population, light traffic and their love of the Nature Coast. Those that supposedly represent us are intent on paving over everything and making us a mirror image of down south of us.
Wanting to donate used Christmas cards
Is there an organization or charity or something that collects used Christmas cards? I have many very beautiful ones with lovely scenes on the front that could possibly be used in crafts projects or something like that. I hate to just throw them out, but I don’t know where to send them or bring them to. Does anyone have any ideas? I’m sure others would like to know, too.
And the award goes to
It’s on the way, folks. While New York and the Long Island Expressway has the designation of “The World’s Longest Parking Lot,” Citrus County and Lecanto will have their own distinguished award. With the opening this year of the Shoppes at Black Diamond, a new class of distinguished awards will be presented at the intersection of (County Road) 486 and (County Road) 491. I am sure the Chronicle will highlight this new award with a front-page story of how we got here. This award will be for “Florida’s Longest Two-lane Parking Lot,” namely the 1.7-mile, two-lane stretch of North Lecanto Highway, aka C.R. 491.
Take letters with a grain of salt
Clearly, the opinion writers in some letters speak only for themselves or their organizations, and publication cannot be taken as endorsement of that view. But, to use a well-worn phrase, though entitled to their own opinions, the writers are not entitled to their own facts. Too bad for the reader who isn’t woke enough to discern the difference.
Why so few greeting cards?
Does anybody know if there’s a greeting card shortage? I’ve been to different stores in the past month and none of them have birthday cards, anniversary cards or sympathy cards. Or if they do, there’s like one or two of each and that’s it. They have plenty of Valentine’s Day cards and I was just in there and they had plenty of Christmas cards, but no regular, everyday greeting cards.
Keep your dogs out of my yard
I appreciate the fact that many in our community need to have dogs or want to have dogs, but do me a favor: Keep them out of my yard. I’ve been aggressively approached twice in the last three weeks by my neighbors’ dogs and you can call SPCA and they don’t do anything until it winds up on the ID channel or someone got killed over it.