Just got scammed
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, and I’m embarrassed to say I just got scammed. A person supposedly from Spectrum called offering a discount for seniors, which my husband and I both are, and I went as far as giving him our dates of birth, which you could get over the internet anyway. But when he asked for a credit card to give us a credit, I said, “No, absolutely not, just send me a check.” “We can’t do that.” I said, “Well, I can’t give you a credit card.” He gave me a phony phone number and a phony name and his ID number and he says, “Call me back and I will talk to you.” Well, I didn’t call him back, but I called Spectrum on their phone number that’s on my bill and a very nice lady said, “I’m so sorry, you did get scammed.” So beware of anybody calling offering you a discount. Don’t believe it. Call up Spectrum directly. There’s no such thing as giving you credit for being a senior citizen.
State just scamming people
Beware, anybody who (takes) driving tests. Our child has been driving on a permit for awhile and knows every rule on the road. He went for a test yesterday and he was failed. All they want is more money out of you and now he’s got to take the test again because some person decided to fail him and he should have passed.
Don’t promote alcoholism in cities
It saddens me that our sweet little towns of Inverness and Crystal River continue to promote alcoholism at their public events. Do you not realize how offensive this is to people who do not drink, people who are fighting the addiction, and relatives of people whose loved ones have been killed by drunk drivers?
Public should vote on new businesses
More and more people are speaking out against all the new businesses coming to Citrus County ruining our environment and rural charm. What I wonder is why major decisions like this aren’t put on the public ballot instead of being made by a very small percentage whose only interest appears to be money.
Don’t let AES go away
This is a very worthy cause: the (Academy of) Environmental Science school. If everyone whose child went there sent just $10, it would help them with their repairs. It was a once-in-a-lifetime situation and they learned so much with the hands-on learning that they got from this experience. Don’t let it go away.
Board needs to address plaza
I’m wondering, with this new batch of county commissioners, will somebody grow a backbone and do something about the Crystal Square? It’s only been abandoned for five, maybe six, maybe seven years. My question is: When will the fines and penalties equal the taxable value? Then what? Is this another out-of-town corporation that bothers to tell you how things are going to be instead of you telling them? This makes the town look terrible, all this abandoned building and nothing going on. No wonder nobody wants to come and put a new box store in this town. This is disgraceful. Somebody needs to act – and act on this now.
Energy to blame for environment
My wife went to an allergy doctor, who told her she was allergic to the environment. Crystal River is pretty much downwind of the Duke Energy coal and gas power plant that continually belch out clouds of smog. I suppose that’s what he meant by the environment. Each high-density development adds to the amount of electricity that must be generated. That electricity is not being generated by the people that Duke Energy discouraged from getting rooftop solar when they recently tripled the monthly connection fee for their net-metering solar customers.
CCSO’s finest helped us out
Just want to say we were broke down (County Road) 491 today and four of Citrus County’s finest people come by and the cops were just wonderful. The sergeant and all of his people were wonderful. Thank you.