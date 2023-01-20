Sound Off logo 2021

Just got scammed

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, and I’m embarrassed to say I just got scammed. A person supposedly from Spectrum called offering a discount for seniors, which my husband and I both are, and I went as far as giving him our dates of birth, which you could get over the internet anyway. But when he asked for a credit card to give us a credit, I said, “No, absolutely not, just send me a check.” “We can’t do that.” I said, “Well, I can’t give you a credit card.” He gave me a phony phone number and a phony name and his ID number and he says, “Call me back and I will talk to you.” Well, I didn’t call him back, but I called Spectrum on their phone number that’s on my bill and a very nice lady said, “I’m so sorry, you did get scammed.” So beware of anybody calling offering you a discount. Don’t believe it. Call up Spectrum directly. There’s no such thing as giving you credit for being a senior citizen.

