Community goals spot on
(Re Jan. 8’s Page C2 Editorial): I agree with the Community goals listed in the Sunday Chronicle, especially the goal about achieving universal garbage collection. The county commissioners have been remiss by continuing to kick that can down the road. As George Cooper wrote in Tuesday’s paper, universal collection done right can actually be cheaper than having individual companies servicing different customers in the same area (Jan. 10’s Page A9 letter to the editor titled, “And so thing stay the same”). Universal collection does not necessarily take away free enterprise. If the request for bid allows for innovation from the contractor, such as partnering and division of areas, it can work just like in most other counties. Ask the other counties how they structured their program and take the best parts of each. Because all residences and businesses generate trash, all should be included in the program…Universal trash collection means less wear and tear on our roads, a more efficient landfill operation and while it won’t completely do away with trash on the highway, it will significantly reduce it. I’m sure there will continue to be naysayers, but we should be looking for the common good and find a way to make it work.
What a waste of money
I’m responding to your article, “School Board approves inspection of towers for potential cell service use” (Thursday, Jan. 12’s front-page story). Totally ridiculous – a waste of money. You mean to tell me a big hospital like Shands has Wi-Fi all over the place for everybody to use and the school board can’t buy simple Wi-Fi, which would be a lot cheaper than going through this inspection and then buying more stuff. Totally ridiculous.
Article was pointless
(Re Thursday, Jan. 12’s Page A8 column titled, “McCarthy drama shows impotence of GOP elite”): Chronicle, you could be a little more up to date with the news. The House speaker has been elected, so why the long, rambling article by Josh Hammer on the “Varying Voices” today?
Bright headlights unnecessary
I’m calling regarding the super-bright white headlights on vehicles now where the driver can really see good, but it blinds everybody else, especially in pickup trucks that are higher up anyway and most of them have more than two headlights in the front. It’s not going to get any better. I think the old headlights showed enough. You don’t need those bright lights, but I believe we’re stuck with them. It blinds everybody. I can’t see at night.
Slobs just don’t care about litter
This is about road litter on U.S. 41. I had the occasion last Friday to drive up to Dunnellon and there were people out there … picking up the trash along U.S. 41. I drove up that same road on Sunday – same trash on the sides of the road. We’re just overrun with a bunch of slobs who have no regard whatsoever for (the) environment. Have a nice day.
Need information
Help! In the recent college playoffs, Georgia against TCU, I would like to know what college or university is TCU? I could not find it in any of the articles. Also, where is TCU?
Editor’s Note: TCU is Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
Government can’t do math
Could somebody explain how the government gets their figures on inflation, like it’s only under 9 percent? I mean in reality, everything most people use, everyday people, went up a minimum of 10 percent. So I don’t know what they figure on as far as, you know, the cost of inflation. In reality, inflation is probably around 20 percent – in reality, at least – with everything figured in. Of course, I know the government has their own way of figuring up figures the way they want them – in a way to favor them all the time – but I’d like to know how they figure that. What genius does that? Anyhow, have a nice day.
Go East folks, go East
Exploding growth Lecanto business district at county roads 491 and 486 distance from the Suncoast Parkway ranked: 1. Central route via Maylen Avenue and Horace Allen Street – 3.5 miles. 2. East route via (State Road) 44 and C.R. 491 – 4.3 miles. 3. West route via S.R. 44 and C.R. 486 – 7.2 miles. I suggest use of the east route, as Maylen Avenue, at 20 feet wide, is only 4 feet wider than your two-car garage door of 16 feet.
Prices aren’t dropping
Prices have not gone down. Look at the price of eggs, the price of milk, dairy, chicken. Everything is up. A person has to be on a strict budget to make their food shopping work.
Quit taking away trees
I’m not sure if everyone realizes that a diameter of a tree is straight across and the circumference is nearly double so trees that big take 50 to 100 years to grow. Why are we taking many trees away?
Up the fines for littering
Regarding the litter problem, I’ve said it before: Just make the litter fine $2,000. You’d have to be a real gangster to throw something out of your car window. And give half to anybody that can document it and get you fined. That’s how to do it. The other day, I had a drink cup thrown right by my mailbox. Was it the mail person? Who knows. Why do it? There’s a garbage can in every gas station. A $2,000 fine for offenders.