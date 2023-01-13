Sound Off logo 2021

Community goals spot on

(Re Jan. 8’s Page C2 Editorial): I agree with the Community goals listed in the Sunday Chronicle, especially the goal about achieving universal garbage collection. The county commissioners have been remiss by continuing to kick that can down the road. As George Cooper wrote in Tuesday’s paper, universal collection done right can actually be cheaper than having individual companies servicing different customers in the same area (Jan. 10’s Page A9 letter to the editor titled, “And so thing stay the same”). Universal collection does not necessarily take away free enterprise. If the request for bid allows for innovation from the contractor, such as partnering and division of areas, it can work just like in most other counties. Ask the other counties how they structured their program and take the best parts of each. Because all residences and businesses generate trash, all should be included in the program…Universal trash collection means less wear and tear on our roads, a more efficient landfill operation and while it won’t completely do away with trash on the highway, it will significantly reduce it. I’m sure there will continue to be naysayers, but we should be looking for the common good and find a way to make it work.

