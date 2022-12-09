Timing is perfect
This is about the article, “Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate” (Thursday, Dec. 8’s Page A6 story), where they’re reusing plastic and making bundles where anything can built from it, including homes. And then it’s perfect timing because the quote of the day (Page A9) was by Teddy Roosevelt: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” The timing is just absolutely perfect. Thank you.
Letter was absolutely true
Thank you for the excellent letter to the editor on Dec. 8 entitled, “Venezuela is a bizarre piece of incoherent energy puzzle” (Page A9). It’s such a true, absolutely true letter to the editor. Thank you to the man who wrote in that letter.
Story triggered memory of Dad
(Re Thursday, Dec. 8’s Page A9 Sound Off, “Program took me back”): The person who wrote in about the ball lightning today reminded me of a story my dad told me when I was a boy. He described being with a bunch of his teenage friends out one night just goofing around talking and stuff. He said he was looking up at the sky at one point, looking for falling stars when he thought he spotted one out of the corner of his eye. He turned to see and all of a sudden what he thought was the star came whooshing out of the sky like a ball of fire right past him and the rest of the guys and disappeared into the woods on the other side of the alley. He said he’d never seen anything like it before and never saw it again, but he swore up and down it happened. At the time I thought maybe he was just pulling my leg, but now, who knows?
Give me a call
(Re Thursday, Dec. 8’s Page A9 Sound Off, “Tech guru needed”): This is to the gentleman in Inverness that is looking for a tech guru in Citrus County. This is Bob Burns. I live in Crystal River. My cellphone number is 352-228-9413. I will be happy to meet with you at your location. Please give me a call. I do not charge anything for my first visit if I can’t help you at all. If I can help you, then I can negotiate the price of my travel and visit to you. It starts at $35 an hour. Thank you very much. I look forward to hearing from you.
Deputies need body cameras
I’m seeing in the breaking news on the Chronicle website (Thursday, Dec. 8), “Suspect in domestic shooting flees; CCSO deputies deploy ‘lethal force’” again. I hope they had body cameras so we can actually see…I doubt you’ll print this, but it’s about time we had body cameras on these deputies. I really admire the work that these fellows do, but I sometimes wonder if they’re just quick to the trigger. Body cameras would tell the full story.
County should have a homeless shelter
I often see homeless people sneaking around at night looking for a place to sleep. That is disgusting. Each county should be required to provide a place based on their population for the homeless to pitch a small tent where there are public showers and restrooms and near laundries and other facilities.
Speeding is out of hand
The speeding, red-light running and tailgating on our roads in this county is getting out of hand. How come nothing’s ever done about it? I seen a guy run right through a red light today and a sheriff’s (deputy) was right there and didn’t do nothing. I see crazy driving like this every day, accidents keep happening and nobody seems to care. Come on, sheriff, let’s get on this before more people get killed on our roadways.
Article missing address
I just read a fantastic article about a new ice cream place in Crystal River. The only thing is that the author, Darlene Spencer – she does a fantastic article, but I’m not that familiar with Crystal River yet – she left out the three most important things: the address, the phone number and the time it’s operating. I would like to know that because I would like to try them, but I don’t really feel like driving through Crystal River because I know it’s quite large. So if somebody knows this Guy’s Ice Cream and Doughnuts in downtown Crystal River – it only just opened up – if they could please put some information in the Sound Off or in the Pinnacle next month, it would be great. Looking forward to having some fine ice cream and doughnuts at this place, but I’d like to know where it is in Crystal River.
Editor’s Note: It’s at 116 NE 5th St., Crystal River.
Couch sticks out like sore thumb
There has been a couch in a ditch on (U.S.) 19 right before the Imperial Gardens Trailer Park for three months. I can’t even imagine that no one that works for this county or the state has not noticed this couch laying there. I would appreciate it if somebody would take notice of this thing and have it removed. It’s a disgrace that no one has moved this couch in such a long period of time.