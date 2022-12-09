Sound Off logo 2021

Timing is perfect

This is about the article, “Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate” (Thursday, Dec. 8’s Page A6 story), where they’re reusing plastic and making bundles where anything can built from it, including homes. And then it’s perfect timing because the quote of the day (Page A9) was by Teddy Roosevelt: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” The timing is just absolutely perfect. Thank you.

