Letter was spot on accurate
I whole-heartedly agree with the letter today (Thursday, Dec. 29’s Page A7 letter to the editor titled, “Lawmakers need to embrace proposal”). We cannot let communist countries come in and buy up American land for any purpose and Americans who try to sell their land to communist countries should … be ashamed of themselves.
Thanks for the chuckles
I’d like to thank Sheriff Prendergast for the occasional belly-busting laugh. I saw that deputy this morning with the cowboy hat. Just can’t help myself.
Repeat newspaper
I keep reading you’re supposed to be a newspaper. You belong to the Associated Press, yet you’re not a newspaper, you’re a repeat paper. You keep printing the same thing about somebody needing help or about something happening in the community, over and over, for two or three weeks at a time. I understand these people needed something, but if they haven’t seen it in one or two days, have them put in even more Sound Offs. I figure a repeat paper is not a newspaper. Print some more Associated Press. And don’t say to go to newspaper.com. That’s why newspapers are going out of business – because people are on the computer. Not everybody has a computer and not everybody has the internet. So please stop repeating the same things and just put little news articles in there. You have to have some writers that can write something for the paper.
This doesn’t make sense
Let me see if I understand this: Millions of people come into this country illegally and we use taxpayer money to house them, feed them, give them an education and medical services with our taxpayer money. On the other hand, Americans with their families and children who are in the same position, homeless with nothing to eat, have to wait for handouts – again from the American public, but not from the government – in order to survive. Isn’t there something wrong with this?
Thank you for your hard work
I just want to thank all the mail carriers, FedEx and UPS delivery people, paper carriers and food delivery people – the restaurants and grocery store ones – for all their hard work during this holiday season. I hope you all had a good Christmas and have a Happy New Year.
BOCC leftovers
Some BOCC leftover projects for 2023: 1. Baker Act facility. 2. New Central Ridge animal shelter. 3. Four-lane County Road 491 – yes, maybe or no? 4. Barge Canal boat ramp. 5. Dog park at Central Ridge District Park.
Use your turn signals
Doesn’t anybody know how to use a turn signal in this county? Come on, people, we’re not mind-readers here. How are we supposed to know which way you’re going to turn? It’s not hard to push the little lever up or down. Just do it. You may prevent an accident. Just saying.
Everyone has their hand in my pocket
We got a small amount of money in our Social Security raise and then I find out my car insurance went up, my house taxes went up, my garbage company is going to charge me an additional $7 just for me to pay to send me a bill because we don’t have a computer to pay the bill, and then, to add insult to injury, the basic cable, they’re going up $8 for just our basic cable. Is it my imagination or is it every time we get a little bit more money from the government, everybody wants to stick their hand in my pocket and get their little fair share? That’s crazy. When are we ever going to get a break?
Enough looking back
OK, Chronicle, enough with the old news about what happened all during 2022 – especially everybody that died – and get back to some new news, please. Enough looking back, or is everybody still on Christmas vacation?
Nothing is sacred
Hello, citizens of Citrus County! I am writing to voice my disappointment with the replacement of the annual Citrus County Cooter Festival with the newfound Country Jam. Is nothing sacred?