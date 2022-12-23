Sound off logo 2021

EVs will break down

I’m responding to your article, “Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet” (Wednesday, Dec. 21’s front-page story). First of all, the truck they’re showing, it is ugly. It is a very ugly truck. My questions for the U.S. Postal Service: What are you going to do when all these electric trucks break down? How are you going to deliver mail? What’s going to happen then? Because it will happen.

