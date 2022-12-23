EVs will break down
I’m responding to your article, “Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet” (Wednesday, Dec. 21’s front-page story). First of all, the truck they’re showing, it is ugly. It is a very ugly truck. My questions for the U.S. Postal Service: What are you going to do when all these electric trucks break down? How are you going to deliver mail? What’s going to happen then? Because it will happen.
Many reasons people come here
So I’m reading Wednesday, Dec. 21’s Sound Offs and one of the first Sound Offs I’m reading is “Show proof to back up claim” (Page A8). You know, I find it so interesting that (someone) takes their time to call up the (Sound Off) to argue the fact of why people are coming to Florida. Well, there’s many factors of why people are coming to Florida and they did name a few, such as the warm weather, the beaches, Disney and things of that nature, but we also come here because of the lower taxes. That’s a benefit of the Republican-controlled legislation here in Florida. And being that I came here from New England, yes, I came here from tax-burdened, over-developed, underfunded bridges and roads, overtaxed people and strained public services to come to a place like Florida.
A lot of great points
I agree totally with the Chronicle’s Wednesday editorial, Dec. 21, regarding the future construction of affordable housing in Citrus County (Page A10). It stated that county government has embraced service-oriented housing for future workforce and for seniors. However, in a related Sound Off in the same paper (Page A10, “Stop the development”), a caller tried to emphasize that because of future development, Citrus County would become like overcrowded counties to the south. In his next comment – it seemed to be the real concern for his call-in – he wrote about the increased traffic backup at stoplights for a mile or more, which I read as his main concern. Any newly-planned accommodations for additional workers in Citrus County will never match the traffic tie-ups experienced along Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater at any time of day or evening.
Congrats to new Girl Scout Troop
Congratulations to the new Girl Scout Daisy Troop (Wednesday, Dec. 21’s Page C1 photo). Look at all you little jewels. Congratulations, Lacey, Cassidy, Lexi, Rylee, Alice and Harper. Go Girl Scouts!
Cutest little girls to be seen
The six kids in the picture of the new Girl Scout Daisy Troop in Wednesday’s paper are just about the cutest little girls I’ve ever seen (Dec. 21, Page C1). Those big smiles on all their faces melt my heart. Have fun, little Daisies. You will learn a lot as a Girl Scout. Stay with it.
No foreign drug dealers
Just read about the big drug bust in the Dec. 22 Chronicle (Page A3’s story, “29 nabbed in operation ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’”). Congratulations to Sheriff Prendergast. Something was so amazing and astonishing; not one of the drug dealers had an even-remotely-sounding Mexican or illegal alien name.
It's just greed
(Re Thursday, Dec. 22’s Page A3 story, “Inverness council approves Adams’ building changes”): I was hoping Scott Adams had given up building on that corner in Inverness, but, no, we have to make sure we pave over every patch of green. That’s progress. No, it’s greed, and the city government approves it all. Donate it to the city, Adams, with the stipulation it stays as it is forever.
Judge was fair, compassionate
After reading today’s editorial (Thursday, Dec. 22, Page A9), I would like to take this opportunity to thank the honorable Citrus County Court Judge Mark Yerman for his many years of service to our community. I always found him to be fair, compassionate, respectful and deeply passionate about the law. Good luck, sir. Enjoy your retirement.
Park’s Christmas celebration was great
Homosassa Springs Wildlife’s Christmas celebration was fabulous. It was magnificent. The volunteers and the staff did a wonderful, wonderful job. It was a “must-see.” They outdid themselves. A true blessing – the lights at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park by the staff and the volunteers. Thank you.
‘Shop Local’ doesn’t mean big box stores
Why all the growth at the same time? Removing all the grub trees that were planted for tax relief is devastating to our wildlife. Were they relocated? The traffic on (County Road) 486 and (County Road) 491 will be so dangerous. No, I don’t like all this change. Tear down the abandoned strip malls and build there. Why crowd everything in the same area? I would much prefer taking a road trip to the congested area of Ocala and then return home to my peaceful abode. An area of quaint stores in a walking scenario would be different. I don’t think “shop local” meant to shop the big-box stores. Small, unique shops would have been more appealing. Oh well.