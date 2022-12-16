Cartoon doesn’t make sense
I’m calling in to support the person that called in about the stupid “Funky Winkerbean” cartoons on Sunday (Dec. 4’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Comic doesn’t make sense”). It is dumb, dumb, dumb. I hate it. There is nothing funny about looking at a cartoon drawing of a comic book cover. It’s ridiculous and insults our intelligence. The other two I hate are “Fort Knox” and “BiZaRo.” I wish you’d bring back “Arlo and Janis.” Good day.
Shame on paper
Unbelievable. Apparently I live in “The Lost City.” We take the Citrus County Chronicle to get local news, but we seldom get it. Maybe if I lived in Inverness or Crystal River, I might feel different. The Chronicle covers all events, Christmas parades, etc., but in Homosassa, we seem to get absolutely no coverage. Every year, there is a Christmas Parade on the Homosassa River. I was made aware of the event prior to Dec. 10. I looked in the Chronicle every day for almost a week for the event – absolutely nothing. Many boaters spent time and money in an effort, doing an outstanding job and had an outstanding parade. I know these people don’t do it for the notoriety, but you should have at least recognized them for their effort. Nothing, absolutely nothing from the Chronicle. Shame on you for calling yourself the Citrus County Chronicle – Ollie.
No food court at Hunter Springs, please
(Re Monday, Dec. 12’s front-page story, “Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River’s future”): Please, no food courts or no food trucks in the Hunter Springs area. It’s already congested enough and we have enough riffraff going through that area. Please, no food court.
Price tag for shelter is ridiculous
We are calling about Wednesday, Dec. 14’s headline, “Sticker shock: $22M for animal shelter.” This is totally ridiculous. Why wouldn’t commissioners give the architects, Tocol Engineering, a budget of $9 million to work with and not a dime more? We don’t need a state-of-the-art Taj Mahal for a shelter. Even $9 million is too much for most of us. Blame goes to the commissioners for not giving more feedback and directions as to what we are able to pay for the new animal shelter. Shame, shame, shame, commissioners. Another way-over-the-budget amount we can spend.
County needs to provide oversight
(Re Wednesday, Dec. 14’s front-page story, “Sticker shock: $22M for animal shelter”): What a debacle. Eighty-eight cat cages and 106 kennels – seriously? Well, few will argue that our animal shelter is irreparable and a new one is needed, but I cannot believe the lack of oversight from our commissioners, giving the architect no guidelines as to size. If this was done in the private sector, heads would roll.
Get thrift store on Citrus Avenue
I’m reading Sound Offs on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and there’s a person looking for a Christian thrift store in a good location and I’m going to say that there is one called Twice Blessed Thrift Store. It’s on Citrus Avenue and it’s real easy to get at. Their phone number is 352-651-5555 and their prices are ridiculously low. I love it. I go there at least once a week.
Insurance companies crying foul
In regards to the big crybaby routine going on today in the paper about the poor insurance companies losing money due to hurricanes (Thursday, Dec. 15’s front-page story, “Property insurance changes head to governor”): Didn’t they know that could happen here when they started? Point No. 2: If it’s so bad, how come there’s so many of them? This could go on forever and they always, always want “gimme, gimme, gimme.” Everybody is sick of it.
Caller shall endeavor not to get worse
In the Thursday, Dec. 15, Chronicle letters (Page A9), I read a lengthy treatise by a Tina Sanders of Beverly Hills. It was mainly a self-help to “A better you” in the new year item. In my 93rd year, my goods and bads are pretty much ingrained, but I shall endeavor not to get worse.
Shorten the letters
Chronicle, are you receiving so few letters to the editor that your only choice today was, again, two longwinded letters? It’s past time to cut letters to 200 words maximum.
Is this a scam?
I’m calling Sound Off. I just wanted to check with somebody. I got a phone call Wednesday. They said they were from the Publishers Clearing House and that I had won $7,000 a week for life. Now I’m just wondering if anybody else got the same call because I’m thinking it might be a scam and they might be calling several people and they gave me a number to even call back to get my reward. So I would appreciate it if somebody did get a call from them, if they would put it in Sound Off so that way I’ll know for sure.
Not much of an answer
Our new and illustrious county commission chairperson, Ruth Schlabach, was asked a question at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting about what could be done about the problem with litter in Citrus County. She was given some options that she didn’t answer, such as possible minimum-security inmates cleaning up our roadways, or increasing the litter crews to clean up our roadways and possibly funding them with a litter tax against the small businesses that have and offer fast food that contributes to the litter problem. The answer that we got from our chairwoman was, well, basically, “That’s the way people are today and you can’t do much about it.”