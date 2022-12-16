Sound Off logo 2021

Cartoon doesn’t make sense

I’m calling in to support the person that called in about the stupid “Funky Winkerbean” cartoons on Sunday (Dec. 4’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Comic doesn’t make sense”). It is dumb, dumb, dumb. I hate it. There is nothing funny about looking at a cartoon drawing of a comic book cover. It’s ridiculous and insults our intelligence. The other two I hate are “Fort Knox” and “BiZaRo.” I wish you’d bring back “Arlo and Janis.” Good day.

