Too many liberals in the country
I’m responding to (Wednesday, Nov. 30’s Page A11) Sound Off, “Think about it for a minute,” where the person’s complaining about, according to the new law, if you get caught with a fentanyl pill, you’re looking at life in prison, but if you’re drunk driving, they take it easy on you. I totally agree with you. My attitude is, if you’re caught drunk driving, they can confiscate your car and you should just go to prison, period – no plea bargaining, no nothing. But, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen because you have too many liberals in this country and too many who go, “Oh, they have a problem or a mental issue.” That’s a bunch of B.S. to me.
Jan. 6 was a disgrace
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
(Re Thursday, Dec. 1’s front-page story, “Dunnellon man guilty in Jan. 6 case”): I have always been very proud that I live in the United States where the transfer of power went smoothly, not like in other South American countries and other countries. I think it was a disgrace what the (people) did a year ago in January and I was very ashamed of them and think that, although it’s hard, they deserve to have some kind of a punishment in order to deflect other people from trying this again, which would be another disgrace.
Commissioner not interested in what people have to say
(Re Thursday, Dec. 1’s front-page story, “Public to officials: Don’t take away our First Amendment rights”): It is clear to me, from your reporting of the commission meeting Tuesday, that Ruthie Schlabach is not interested in what the people have to say about issues critical to them. (Her) actions to cancel public discussion do not match her feeble attempt to divert negative attention from herself by claiming she doesn’t want to “stop your voice.” It is beyond my patience that we have a chairperson on the commission that puts forward such an effort to halt public input, discounting not only tradition of our county commission, but in clear obstruction of an ordinance requiring the commission to allow the public to speak. Will her next proposal be to cancel public input all together?
Man shouldn’t be allowed to drive
(Re Thursday, Dec. 1’s Page A3 story, “Man arrested for fifth DUI after running red light”): I was reading the Chronicle Thursday, Dec. 1, and I just don’t understand why a man with convictions – DUI with four or more prior convictions, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license was suspended or revoked – his bond was set at $30,000. Why is he even on the street? What, they’re going to let him out on a $30,000 bond so he can drink and drive again? If that was me, if someone like that with that conviction would kill one of my family, I would (say) we need to look into that. God bless you.
God bless volunteers at food pantry
I went for the first time to a food pantry Tuesday. God bless all the many volunteers and public for their donations and time. Sad to say that I had to give away 95% of all the food. I have chronic kidney disease and people who are diabetic, there’s no food in there for us – really, there’s none. It’s cakes and pies and there’s no food in there for people who have any chronic problems.
Library aide was polite, friendly
I am 93 and my beautiful girlfriend is 83. We wanted to get the Moderna and flu shots and we went to the Homosassa Library to ask for help. A woman that works there, Kelly, walked over to the computers and helped us through the procedure. Kelly was great. She’s smiling, polite, friendly – couldn’t be better. We went to Publix at Sugarmill Woods and Andy gave us the two shots. He’s very friendly.
Tech guru needed
I’m in Inverness. I live out on (U.S.) 41 South. Is there anybody – possibly anybody in Inverness or Floral City – who knows how to work on computers? I’ve been getting my email messages, but for some reason I stopped getting my Facebook messages. Just leave a message in the Sound Off, if you would, please.
Be careful what you sign up for
This is about all these Medicare annuities and extra savings you get if you have Part A and B now. Be careful what you’re signing up for. It’s not as good as it looks.
What’s the status of State Road 44
Update, please: What’s the project on (State Road) 44 West in Crystal River?
County needs to stop with delay tactics
Next year, intervention by the governor. Unless you are standing in one foot of floodwaters along the banks of the Withlacoochee River, you have no need to complain about the Southwest Florida Water Management District. The attacks and delay tactics by the county commission and county attorney need to stop against this public service organization.
Please take signs down
Just wanted to tell Diana Finegan the election’s been over almost a month and she’s still got signs up all over town. I think you can take them down now, Diana. Thank you.
Fill up outside of Citrus
Back awhile, a person said that we should buy our gas in Citrus County. Citrus County was $3.34. I came to Ocala and it was $2.94, so where do you think I’m going to fill up my car?
Need dietary help
I would like to know if there are any food pantries in the Crystal River area that help people who have chronic kidney disease or diabetes. I can see that all of them are not for those kind of conditions and there probably isn’t any food in there at all that we can eat, hardly. I would like to know if there are any food pantries in the Crystal River area that help people with chronic diseases like diabetes or chronic kidney disease that have specialized diets. I don’t think there are any and I think it’s very much needed. Perhaps someone could call in and let the Chronicle know and post it.