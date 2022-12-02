Sound Off logo 2021

Too many liberals in the country

I’m responding to (Wednesday, Nov. 30’s Page A11) Sound Off, “Think about it for a minute,” where the person’s complaining about, according to the new law, if you get caught with a fentanyl pill, you’re looking at life in prison, but if you’re drunk driving, they take it easy on you. I totally agree with you. My attitude is, if you’re caught drunk driving, they can confiscate your car and you should just go to prison, period – no plea bargaining, no nothing. But, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen because you have too many liberals in this country and too many who go, “Oh, they have a problem or a mental issue.” That’s a bunch of B.S. to me.

