Canceling appointment today
About the roofing thing, the free roof that was in the paper the other day (Thursday, Nov. 24’s front-page story, “Officials: Be wary of offers, requests for help”). I called my son – he’s a contractor in another state – and he said they will give you a grace period for paying, then they will charge you triple about what it costs. So if you cannot pay up, they’ll put your house and your land in foreclosure and you’ll have to get out. I’m calling them and canceling my appointment with them, OK?
Is it left or right?
(Re Thursday, Nov. 24’s Page A3 story, “New county commissioners take oath of office”): Bays and Finegan were sworn in as new commissioners on Nov. 22, 2022. Finegan raised her right hand. Bays raised her left hand; her other hand was on the Bible. Please have the editor’s note, which is correct? I think it’s right, but I’m not sure now after seeing a commissioner’s one way and one the other. Thank you and I look forward to your answer. God bless.
Editor’s Note: It is customary to raise one’s right hand.
Give those struggling relief
It’s sad to be in Florida nowadays with everybody wanting to give these student loan reliefs. I’m a disabled person, a senior citizen and I’m not in the greatest shape. I get $900 a month now. With the new COLA raise coming, I’m going to lose that money alone in co-pays and the food stamps I get that they’re taking $50 away because of this new raise. They know how to keep us down and poor. How am I going to compete nowadays with them taking that money away from food when I’m a diabetic? Yet you want to relieve students of their loan debt, but pick on people that really do need something.
Medicare coverage isn’t great
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to Medicare: I have severe underlying health conditions. My sister’s 72 years old. She has shingles. She’s been in the hospital for over two weeks, possibly going blind in her left eye. I called my provider to say, “Can I get my shingles vaccine?” They said, “You only have Medicare, so you’ve got to go to the pharmacy.” I went to the pharmacy and when I got there, they said Medicare does not cover it and they wanted $50. I did not have $50 to get the shingles vaccine. So I guess Medicare would rather have me catch shingles and be admitted to the hospital for who knows how many weeks and pay thousands of dollars instead of paying $50 to give me the shingles vaccine. It’s pathetic, unbelievable.
Here’s helpful information
Dr. Jose Rodriguez at Access Health is changing offices and I can’t get any information from the current office. If anyone is having the same problem, here is the new information: Jose DeJesus Rodriguez, 2686 Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness. Number 352-691-1190. New business name is going to be Elite Care Health Center. Hope this helps Dr. Rodriguez’s patients out to know where he’s going.
County needs to show proof
The Southwest Florida Water Management District acquired the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp from the Lykes Brothers by warranty deed on Dec. 7, 1990. With the recent claim by Citrus County that it is the lawful owner of this property, in the interest of transparency, the public information office of the county should provide information as to the acquisition.
Gas cheaper outside of Citrus
I was in Ocala two days ago. Gas up there was $3.07 a gallon compared to $3.43 here in Citrus County. I go up there and shop and fill up my tank. What’s wrong with the gas stations here?
Leave politics out of Sound Off
I’d like to see them leave politics out of Sound Off. Opinions can cause hate, and hate can cause violence. Violence here is enough. There is enough sick people out there without the paper turning and stirring them up. Some people call about, “This one is no good and this one’s not no good.” It stirs people up. I hope you keep Sound Off, but leave the politics out of it.
Taxes are insane
This is to the bad information on the property taxes. Two years ago, I moved here to Citrus Hills and my property taxes was $1,800 a year. A year after that, they went up to $2,500. Now I just received a bill – not a bill, but a bill that’s going to go to my mortgage company – for $3,859. Now tell me, are you trying to get rid of your senior citizens? Because that’s what it looks like.
Tell stores coffee prices are down
Watching the news last week, they said good news for us coffee drinkers because coffee prices have gone down. I guess no one never told the grocery stores this because I’m looking at the coffee and it’s been going up and up, but yet you read in the paper under the stocks and commodities that it’s going down every day. Somebody better tell these grocery stores that coffee prices have gone down, not up.
Ponder the ‘freedom’
You have to love the person telling others who don’t agree with how DeSantis runs Florida to leave the state. They say if the person doesn’t like the freedoms we have, to leave. Now if this person truly believes in freedom, wouldn’t other people having an opinion different than theirs not be told to leave?