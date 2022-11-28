Sound Off logo 2021

Canceling appointment today

About the roofing thing, the free roof that was in the paper the other day (Thursday, Nov. 24’s front-page story, “Officials: Be wary of offers, requests for help”). I called my son – he’s a contractor in another state – and he said they will give you a grace period for paying, then they will charge you triple about what it costs. So if you cannot pay up, they’ll put your house and your land in foreclosure and you’ll have to get out. I’m calling them and canceling my appointment with them, OK?

