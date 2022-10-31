When will U.S. 19 be done?
(Re Sunday, Oct. 30’s front-page story): I’m calling about the article in the paper today about the widening of (County Road) 491. The county plans on having that done by 2025. What about U.S. 19? Six years into the project, it doesn’t even look like it’s halfway done.
Editor’s Note: U.S. 19 is a state project, not a county project.
Money always wins
(Re Sunday, Oct. 30’s Page C1 “The Other Guy” column titled, “Strategic planning isn’t just necessary, it’s essential”): It doesn’t matter how much Holly Davis or Jeff Bryan want planning, it’s the ones with the money that win. Meadowcrest was planned down to the last square foot. When the money came in, the zoning changed. It doesn’t matter how many letters you write or how many people attend the meetings, it’s the ones with the money that, if they want to change the zoning, it’s changed.
It’s just greed
If you think these developers selling their land to places like Target and restaurants, if you think they’re doing you a favor, you’re wrong. It’s just greed. In today’s paper, it says we’re already losing our waterways (Sunday, Oct. 30, Page C1, “Many of Florida’s most important waterways are dying,” by Robert Knight). If you live locally and want to go kayaking on the bay, you can’t because it’s too crowded with big boats. If you want to go to the Rainbow River, you can’t because they’re sold out to tourists or visitors. You can’t do that. The one resource we have is water, and the developers’ greed, greed, greed is taking that.
Bypasses are available
All is not lost in the delay after delay to four-lane County Road 491 south of the upcoming development of the Shoppes at Black Diamond. The county arranged a C.R. 491 bypass to the east, namely North Ottawa Avenue. A second bypass to the west will be North Maylen Avenue. So if construction on C.R. 491 starts in 2023, folks will be able to move between (State Road) 44 and (County Road) 486 on these two bypasses.
News about shelter is quiet
What is the status of the new animal shelter? I haven’t seen anything of it in the news at all. I hope it’s still going forward because we seriously need this for a variety of health reasons, human compassion reasons and to help avoid animal abuse. I sincerely hope this is still on schedule.
Great job Chronicle
Hey, great job, Chronicle! You put a picture taken in Marion County on the cover of “Discover Citrus County.” The entirety of the Rainbow River is in Marion County, not Citrus County.
News is interesting
Interesting how our city is initiating a $200,000 grant to study flood mitigation in Crystal River, yet they authorized an RV park on Turkey Oak where it was previously a stand of trees that soaked up flood waters and are replacing it with hundreds – if not thousands – of dump trucks full of fill. Where is the common sense?