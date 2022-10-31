Sound Off logo 2021

When will U.S. 19 be done?

(Re Sunday, Oct. 30’s front-page story): I’m calling about the article in the paper today about the widening of (County Road) 491. The county plans on having that done by 2025. What about U.S. 19? Six years into the project, it doesn’t even look like it’s halfway done.

