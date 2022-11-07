Why am I getting calls?
Today is Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Can somebody please tell me why I am getting calls from the blocs telling me to vote for Valerie Demings or Charlie Crist?
Spanish only, really?
I have a question for the Chronicle: Why is it you printed a big sample ballot of voting all in Spanish – a real big one – but you didn’t do one that big in English? I’d like you to answer that one. (Sunday, Nov. 6, Page A9.)
Editor’s Note: First, the Supervisor of Elections is required to print a sample ballot in the paper. Second, the sample ballot you reference was in English and Spanish.
Well said sir, well said
(Re Sunday’s, Nov. 6, Page C1 “Out the Window” column titled, “Government officials deserve ‘poop in the shoe’”): I’m responding to Sound Off. Great to have Gerry Mulligan back and his article hit the nail on the head. Totally agree with him. Well said. Welcome back. You are truly missed.
It’s not a witch hunt
In regards to the Sunday, Nov. 6, Chronicle paper’s “Poop in the Shoe” that Gerry wrote in regards to the previous manager of Inverness (Page C1): Gerry, I appreciate your friendship and loyalty to the past manager, but just because they’re doing an investigation on all of what happened in the past does not mean that he’s guilty of anything. It’s just that they’re checking on it and I think the taxpayers deserve to know what actually took place back then. Sometime in the future, I hope you will do a “Poop in the Shoe” on the land purchase up in Levy County that the Chinese bought. It’s not right that the government of the Chinese can have a medical company buy 1,400 acres to raise monkeys for medical research. I’d be interested to hear your opinion on it. I’d appreciate that and thanks again.
Editor’s Note: They’re not doing a forensic audit of the Depot District.
Petition the state
In the Commentary section, “Biden, feds must declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction” (Sunday, Nov. 6, Page C1). Why don’t we petition the state to make it a mass destruction drug and if you’re caught peddling it, just one pill, you get life in prison.
Where’s my mail?
I see where the post office is going to raise its rates. I’ve lived in Citrus County for over 30 years. I had to move, filled out all the important papers and I never received one first-class letter to be forwarded to me. I even filled out a letter and mailed it to my old address to see if they would forward it back to me. They never did. I called the post office in Lecanto, I called the post office where I live and everybody blames everybody else. I relocated four months ago and I still have not received one piece of mail from my old address. Something’s going on and I can’t get to the bottom of it. I need help.
They can make synthetic drugs in the U.S.
I’m calling in reference to the many articles that I have been reading about the fentanyl and, yes, it is an awful drug that is super-powerful and killing a lot of people that don’t even know that they are taking it. The one thing that I want to point out that I am not reading: They keep talking about fentanyl coming across the borders. Well, that’s probably true; it is coming across the borders. But it’s a synthetic drug and when you have a synthetic drug like fentanyl, there’s no reason in the world why people can’t make it right here in the United States. So I just want to point that out. You may stop it at the borders, but now the next thing you’re going to have to do is stop it being made right here in the United States.