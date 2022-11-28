Thank for you buying breakfast
Just a thanks to the person that bought and paid for my breakfast at Chicken King on Sunday, Nov. 20. It shall be passed on to someone who deserves it. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
No word on former administrator
Not a single word about Randy Oliver in today’s (Nov. 27) paper? Not even in the obituary section? He did so much for this county. How could he be forgotten so fast?
Editor’s Note: The story about his passing was in the Saturday, Nov. 26, edition. https://tinyurl.com/mwmhx5rb. No obituary has been submitted.
A shout out to guest column
I’m calling in reference to a column by Robert Maranto – an excellent article – “To keep democracy, teach democracy,” in Sunday, Nov. 27’s paper (Page C1). I like the shout-out that he gave to Gov. Mitt Romney about the Civics Alliance Model K-12. I also want to give a shout-out to Mitt Romney. Many people don’t realize that the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, was birthed in partial by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and it was actually first successfully implemented by Gov. Mitt Romney when he was governor of Massachusetts. Anyway, once again, it was a very excellent article. I like how he is centrist in calling each side for what they are. So keep up the good work, Mr. Maranto.
Disagree with columnist
I’m responding to Sound Off to Cortney Stewart’s article, “Economic viability, small-town feel can coexist” (Sunday, Nov. 27’s Page C1 “Seeing Beyond” column). Totally disagree with you. Once all these stores come and all this housing comes, you’re going to have an increase of traffic, crime and drugs all over the place. They cannot coexist. They’re going to knock down all the trees and remove the beauty from this area. Totally disagree with you.
Present liberal voices too
I’ve noticed recently that quite often in the Chronicle, the Opinion pages have a column under “Common Sense” written by Oliver North and David Goetsch. And also, quite often another column is written by Ben Shapiro. These three gentlemen are all conservative Republicans. Why are the voices from the liberal right not presented in your newspaper as often?
Comic doesn’t make sense
Am I the only person who doesn’t understand the so-called comic, “Funky Winkerbean”? I read it every Sunday in the Comics section and it never makes any sense to me – never makes any sense at all. Perhaps you could include an explanation about the strip for people like me …
No parade magazine
Where is the Parade Magazine? This is the second Sunday my newspaper does not have the Parade Magazine.
Editor’s Note: The company, which produced it, has stopped production of it.
Flipping water districts not a good idea
With the Withlacoochee River basin flowing northward, it is not a good idea to flip Swiftmud to the Suwannee. The Southwest Florida Water Management District maintains and operates 81 water-control structures throughout the district’s 16-county region. Fifteen of these structures are in Citrus County.
Doing a disserve to seniors
I’ve seen the Chronicle run service announcements about Medicare signup. You’ve run a couple of them here over the past few weeks. You keep trying to explain original Medicare and you always add in a blurb – if not a small explanation – about Medicare Advantage plans, but you do people a disservice by not explaining what a Medicare supplement plan is. You’ve never mentioned it in the articles that I’ve gone through. Maybe you should consider explaining what a Medicare supplement plan is – very different from a Medicare Advantage plan and an additional cost to original Medicare.
You can’t stop people from coming
This is for all the people calling in saying they don’t want more business here, they don’t want the tourists here, they don’t want more people moving here, etc. You cannot control the flow of where people go. This is not Nazi Germany. Nobody has to show their papers at the border of Florida. Anybody is welcome and that’s what’s happening. I understand there are things you may not be happy about, but you have two choices: You can move or you can stay and enjoy it and stop complaining about it because it’s not going away. So, Citrus County, you’d better get ready. We had said three years ago the people are coming and they’re coming. You cannot stop people from coming here. Stop being selfish. I don’t know who told you everything was going to stay the same for the rest of your life without change, but they lied to you.
Check out your tax bill
Check out your tax bill, folks. BOCC’s scare tactics on Swiftmud 2022 millage rate – .2260. Only health department is lower – .0614.