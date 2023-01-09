No news about worst attack ever on country
Friday, Jan. 6, was the two-year anniversary of one of the worst attacks ever on our country. Yes, far worse than 9/11 because this attack came from within. I looked all through the Chronicle and I found not one mention of this attack on democracy. Was there something printed?
Is the best the paper can do?
(Re Saturday, Jan. 7’s Page A8, “Varying Voices” column titled, “The death of eternal truths and the new paganism”): Fear, fear, fear – Ben Shapiro, 38. Not sure his age or his degrees from UCLA and Harvard have anything to do with his opinions. Surely, he’s not woke…Is he the best this paper can find to bring a fair and balanced paper into our homes?
Nice to see
I’m glad to see the Chronicle finally printing a headline article on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership that doesn’t contain snarky comments from the author of the article (Sunday, Jan. 8’s front-page story titled, “Florida achieved economic milestones in 2022,” by Bethany Blankley, The Center Square). One can certainly see the article did not come from the progressive leftists of The Associated Press. Hopefully, Citrus County citizens will be able to read more of these plain, factual articles that are free of the authors’ personal comments.
Quit repeating articles
I’m complaining about the Chronicle repeating the same stories day after day. The article reads about the wedding couple that wants to get all to wear the same-colored outfit (the “Ask Amy” column titled, “Bride’s dressing requirement concerns guest” on Page 6, Jan. 7, and Page A4, Jan. 8). It’s been in the paper three times already. There’s repeat funnies. Three times again, the funnies have been in there for the last 10 days. Articles are rerun over and over…
His convictions were overturned
Regarding the Sound Off saying that Oliver North’s convictions were overturned because he was wrongly convicted (Sunday, Jan. 8, Page C2, titled, “One fact omitted”): That is incorrect. His convictions were overturned on a trial technicality…
Handle the problem now
I’m responding to the Sound Off (Sunday, Jan. 8, Page C2, titled “Springs overcrowded”): Crystal River, we’re here! They wanted all these people to come, come, come, but now they’re overcrowded in Three Sisters Springs and they do nothing about that. It’s getting overcrowded and it’s going to wind up getting destroyed. Then what are you going to want to do, ask for more taxpayers’ money? I don’t think so. Handle the problems now before they get even more worse than what they are.
Whole world needs to get serious
In reference to your article, “Other Voices,” titled, “It’s time for Republicans to get serious about climate change (Sunday, Jan. 8, Page C3): Climate change from the United States alone will not help. We need the whole world to engage in order to be effective. The whole world has to contribute, not just one or two countries.
Thanks for the laughs
(Re Sunday, Jan. 8’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Letter was funnier than comics.”) To the person that wrote about the Garfield underwear article Sunday, Jan. 1, Page C3, “Best you go straight to the comics”: I got a big kick out of his big, long article explaining why he writes big, long articles. I’m sorry, I just read paragraph 1 and 2 and then the last paragraph. Thank you very much for another chuckle.
Take them all in
In response to the Sound Off, “Governor could offer money” (Sunday, Jan. 8, Page C3): They’re saying the school is trying to raise $350,000 and this person says that Ron DeSantis spent $650,000 to send 50 people from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Yes, he did. Those people were coming to Florida. How about if you take in all 50 and we give you the $650,000 back?
Road crew has job security
Today, while driving, I got behind the busiest Citrus County Public Works vehicle – the pothole patch crew. They do a fantastic job and they have job security.
Quit printing his articles
Why in the world are you still printing articles or opinions from Oliver North? He was pardoned for his part in the Iran-Contra affair. I’m tired of seeing his face and his articles in the paper. I bet you won’t print this.
Editor’s Note: He was not pardoned. His conviction was overturned.
Growth needs to stop
I live in a mobile home park and the new owner is cramming so many new mobile homes in here that I can’t believe how close together they are. Some are up on stilts and some are not. Don’t we have a building inspector around here? I mean, and then all the trees he cut down, that’s what really makes me sick. Also, for the new year, our rents went up $50 a month – a whole $50. What are we going to do now? It’s very hard to make it.