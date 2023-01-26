State going crazy
Oh boy, here we go again. Sunday’s paper, “Backroom Briefing: More election changes coming” (Jan. 22’s Page A7 story). Well, isn’t that just what we need? I tell you, this state has gone crazy. They call it the “gold standard” and say it’s the freedom state, but it’s really just the opposite. Thanks, Gov. DeSantis.
Column had real information
Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, and in the Chronicle on the Commentary section (Page C1), “U.S. facing huge military recruiting crisis.” I think there’s some real important (information) in this. One of the parts that I was interested in was where we give The Military Enlistment Act, where we give illegal aliens a legitimate path to citizenship. And it goes on to say (Page C3): “most ‘pseudo asylum seekers” have no ties to America. They come here for free social services, not to assimilate like our founding (immigrants).” That says it all. That’s why we’re having problems at the border and that’s why our wonderful governor is trying to keep more out of our country. Instead of raising welfare payments or bringing in more illegal immigrants that can’t support themselves, we should be raising the pay of our military people.
Congrats to all
Congratulations to Bonnie Rybak, Citizen of the Year for 2022, and the “Also noteworthy” citizens mentioned in Sunday’s editorial (Jan. 22, Page C2), Jim Green and Pat Simon. They all deserve recognition for everything they’ve done for Citrus County and its residents over the last year – actually, the past many years – and I say kudos to them. The many ones nominated deserve a pat on the back and a big thank-you for their contributions to our county, as well. We have a lot of good people in Citrus and we should feel fortunate to have them. Thank you all.
Economy isn’t improving
I’m responding to Sound Off (because) here on the news, they say the economy is getting good and that prices are going down. Really? I don’t know where they shop, but man, I just went shopping and everything’s $5. It’s $5 for butter, almost $4.50 for a loaf of bread and forget about eggs. I no longer have eggs in the morning, so I just have to have toast. What, $7 for a dozen eggs and $5 for a gallon of milk? It’s just totally ridiculous. The prices are going down? I don’t know where they’re shopping at.
Do what you want
This is for Meadowcrest: In a previous life in South Florida, working at a private college with a large campus, the county decided to use one of our own roads as an open route to our campus. We fought it and won. The state law says that we, as the private owner, controlled conditions. So we built speed bumps and rumble strips to keep traffic speed, which we wanted. We were required to close and deny access at least once a year for any activity we wanted, such as a parade. You are allowed to do that anytime you choose. So good luck and never give up.
Litter is absurd
There must be at least 50 to 75 pizza boxes all over (U.S.) 41 going out towards Dunnellon – unbelievable, that is ridiculous – just laying there.
Governor needs to rethink this
The governor wants to ban gas stoves? What about all the restaurants that cook with gas? Do they not care about the people eating at a restaurant or let alone just using gas, which is a clean-burning fuel? They want to ban it. This is absurd.
Editor’s Note: The governor doesn’t want to ban gas stoves. Richard Trumka Jr., a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner, said in an interview with Bloomberg that gas stoves posed a “hidden hazard” and suggested the agency could ban them.