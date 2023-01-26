Sound Off logo 2021

State going crazy

Oh boy, here we go again. Sunday’s paper, “Backroom Briefing: More election changes coming” (Jan. 22’s Page A7 story). Well, isn’t that just what we need? I tell you, this state has gone crazy. They call it the “gold standard” and say it’s the freedom state, but it’s really just the opposite. Thanks, Gov. DeSantis.

