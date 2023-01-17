Sound Off logo 2021

Count the COVID deaths

Two years ago they were telling you how many died of COVID on every newspaper, every TV news, everything. It was 24/7 they were updating the count. Now people are dying suddenly all over the place and you don’t see nothing on the news of how many died yet. They don’t want nothing to do with it. That’s a shame. They should still count how many are dying.

