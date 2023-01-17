Count the COVID deaths
Two years ago they were telling you how many died of COVID on every newspaper, every TV news, everything. It was 24/7 they were updating the count. Now people are dying suddenly all over the place and you don’t see nothing on the news of how many died yet. They don’t want nothing to do with it. That’s a shame. They should still count how many are dying.
Re-gifting my Christmas card
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Money is tight. Times are hard. I am re-gifting your Christmas card. My Christmas gift, with a small cash donation, to my wonderful USA letter carrier.
Put up fencing for critters
I am calling about the amount of animals, especially deer, that I’ve seen in the past couple months that are being run over in between the stretch on (U.S.) 41 from Floral City heading into Inverness, especially the part where the putt-putt golf business is and the driving range there. In the past couple months, I’ve seen three fawns within this stretch all broken and busted and dead, probably following their mother trying to get across the road. I also see a lack of fencing in all these areas. Everybody has all these big ideas of a Riverwalk – or, I don’t know, whatever that’s called – and all these big, fancy, nice things. How about we do a nice thing for the animals and we put up some extra fencing to keep these poor critters from being run over and left in the road the way they are?
Get the shelter built
This call is in regards to the animal shelter that has once again – I repeat, once again – been pushed under the carpet. They will probably spend all this money on something else, unfortunately. What a shame. These poor animals and the conditions they have to live under because Animal Control just does not take them away from people that abuse them. It’s heartbreaking. I see dogs chained up all the time with very little room to move and it’s been so cold the last couple days. People just really don’t care about their animals. Please get the shelter built.
Grateful things are changing
I am an 80-year-old white woman and I was devastated when Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed that day and I thought peaceful change was finally coming to this country. However, things have really gotten worse in some ways, as far as the violence. However, I think things can change, one person at a time. However, I am glad to see this new generation coming up will not put up with a lot of the things that the older generation allowed to happen in this country. I am grateful that things are changing with them.
Cleaner county a worthy discussion
An issue for discussion at the BOCC annual retreat, and that is: litter along county roadways. It appears to me that Marion County is doing something right, as they have a lot less litter per square mile. I would be willing to hand over $5 for my four-bag drop-off every two weeks instead of $4 if it would help solve this problem. The Chronicle supports a universal garbage system, but a lot of seniors in Florida’s third-oldest county only have one or two bags of garbage per week. A cleaner county is worthy of discussion.